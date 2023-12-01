Framlingham flood-damaged pub reopens will community help

Laura Robinson said she had "a couple of sleepless nights" preparing for the pub's reopening

A community has rallied to ensure a flood-damaged pub will reopen.

The future of the Railway Inn in Framlingham, Suffolk, was uncertain due to extensive damage caused by Storm Babet.

Landlady Laura Robinson, 22, was unable to claim on insurance due to flood exclusion, but the local community came together to help repair the pub.

Ms Robinson said: "I'm really looking forward to them coming in, for both them and my mental health."

The pub will reopen for business on Thursday.

The floors and walls of the Railway Inn were badly damaged by flood water

Framlingham was one of the worst-hit towns in Storm Babet, with many business owners and residents still dealing with the aftermath.

Ms Robinson claimed that around 75% of the pub was affected by the flooding, which saw water reach the height of the windowsills.

She said "most" of the electrics were damaged, skirting boards have come away from the walls, floorboards had detached and plastering has been affected throughout the pub.

Laura Robinson's pub was affected by flooding after Storm Babet hit Suffolk

However, family, friends and members of the local community have pitched in to help Ms Robinson reopen.

"We've been ripping everything out and then rebuilding it all again, just getting things back to how they should be," she said.

"We managed to get it done really quickly. We were brought up all around DIY, so we kind of knew what we're doing but need that little bit of help just to get there."

