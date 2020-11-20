France accuses Russia, Turkey of feeding hostility in Africa

Jérôme RIVET, Stuart WILLIAMS
·3 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia and Turkey of stoking anti-French sentiment in Africa

France accuses Russia, Turkey of feeding hostility in Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia and Turkey of stoking anti-French sentiment in Africa

President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia and Turkey of promoting anti-France sentiment in Africa, in an interview published Friday where he sought to defend his vision for the role of the former colonial power in the continent.

Macron also railed against Guinea President Alpha Conde for clinging onto power, while categorically ruling out negotiating with jihadists to ease the task of the French force deployed in the Sahel region of Africa.

"There is a strategy at work, sometimes led by African leaders, but especially by foreign powers such as Russia or Turkey, who play on post-colonial resentment," he told Jeune Afrique magazine.

"We must not be naive on this subject: many of those who speak, who make videos, who are present in the French-speaking media are funded by Russia or Turkey," he added.

He also said Turkey was contributing to misunderstandings over his defence of the right to caricature in the wake of last month's beheading outside Paris of a teacher who had shown his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

"When I decided to attack radical Islam... my words were distorted. By the Muslim Brotherhood -- quite widely -- but also by Turkey, which has the ability to influence a lot of public opinion, including in sub-Saharan Africa," he said.

Reiterating a position that has caused immense controversy in France and beyond over the last months, he added: "I am not attacking Islam, I am attacking Islamist terrorism."

Tensions between France and Turkey have risen to new levels over a range of disputes in recent months, including Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and now France's crackdown on radical Islam.

France has called for a total rethink of the European Union's relations with Turkey, which under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has significantly built up its presence and influence in Africa.

Russia has also played an increasingly active role in Africa, with analysts pointing to the presence in several countries of the pro-Kremlin mercenary group Wagner.

Macron did not give examples or name media outlets where he alleged such anti-French sentiments are aired.

- 'Did not send congratulations' -

In a wide-ranging interview, Macron also ruled out negotiating with jihadist groups in the Sahel region of Africa, where France has a thousands-strong force deployed.

"We don't talk with terrorists. We fight," Macron said, as debates intensify in France and Africa over the long-term strategy of its Barkhane force.

He said that France could talk to different political and other groups, but not terrorist entities "which continue to kill civilians and soldiers, including our soldiers."

And Macron accused Guinea's Conde of organising a referendum on constitutional changes "solely to be able to keep power," adding that the situation in the country was "serious" following post-election unrest.

"It is for this reason that I have still not sent him a letter of congratulations," Macron said.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) this week accused the Guinean authorities of using "excessive" force in quelling demonstrations after the October 18 election in what it termed a "brutal crackdown on protesters."

The Guinean government on Friday accused HRW and other NGOs of using "tendentious" practices.

Macron added he hoped to visit Rwanda in 2021 despite continued tensions with the country and its President Paul Kagame over the 1994 genocide.

jri-sjw/js/wai

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani, flailing, says Venezuela, Clinton and Soros hatched 'centralized plan' to steal election for Biden

    In another bizarre press conference, the president's personal lawyer lobbed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a desperate-sounding bid to overturn election results.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Ernst Slams Powell’s ‘Absolutely Outrageous’ Allegation That Candidates Paid to Skew Election Results

    Senator Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) slammed allegations by Trump campaign legal counsel Sidney Powell on Thursday that Democratic and Republican politicians may have paid to change the general-election results.President Trump’s legal team brought forward various accusations of voter fraud during a press conference. Lawyer Rudy Giuliani alleged that there was a “national conspiracy” to steal the election for Joe Biden, although he did not reveal evidence for the claim, while Powell implied that politicians from both parties may have paid to skew the results.“We have no idea how many Republican or Democratic candidates in any state across the country paid to have the system rigged to work for them,” Powell said.> Interview: https://t.co/IOeNXqCnl5> > -- Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 19, 2020“That is an offensive comment,” Senator Ernst said on the Guy Benson Show. “For those of us that do stand up and represent our state in a dignified manner, we believe in the honesty, we believe in the integrity of our election system.”Ernst added, “I do believe that if there is fraud out there, it should be brought to the courts' attention. . . . I think all of us agree on that. But to insinuate that Republican and Democratic candidates paid to throw off this election, I think is absolutely outrageous.”Ernst defeated Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, a well-funded candidate Democrats hoped could help overturn the Republican Senate majority, by 7 percentage points. Major political forecasters including FiveThirtyEight, Cook Political Report, and Inside Elections rated the race a “tossup.”Commenting on the press conference, Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) pointed out that the Trump campaign has not backed up many of its allegations of voter fraud with evidence."Based on what I’ve read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud—because there are legal consequences for lying to judges," Sasse said in a statement to National Review. "Wild press conferences erode public trust."

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

    Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to mark his death at the age of 90, a decade after becoming Patriarch. A conservative who wielded considerable political influence, Irinej was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in Belgrade since then.

  • Trump's top election law adviser once called him 'one of the greatest threats to our liberty'

    Jenna Ellis, a top legal adviser for the Trump campaign, has remained steadfast in her support for President Trump in the days post-election, as he refuses to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden. But she wasn't always so fond of the commander-in-chief, CNN reports.Back when Trump was running for the first time in 2016, Ellis made several comments on her Facebook page and on local Colorado radio shows deriding him. Writes CNN, she, at one time or another, described Trump as an "idiot," a "bully," and "dirtbag," while also arguing that he did not espouse American or Christian values. During a 2016 radio appearance, while referring to Trump seeking stricter libel laws, she said he was "one of the greatest threats to our liberty."Ellis also went after his supporters, writing that she "could spend a full-time job just responding to the ridiculous illogical, inconsistent, and blatantly stupid arguments supporting Trump" before stating that his backers didn't "care about facts or logic."Of course, stories like this haven't been uncommon throughout the Trump era -- there are numerous people in his administration, as well as now-loyal lawmakers, who had strong words for the president before he took office before eventually becoming prominent defenders of his leadership -- and Ellis said in a statement Wednesday that she had changed her mind over time. But NBC News' Benjy Sarlin makes the case that Ellis' comments and posts, particularly those that alluded to a potential authoritarian streak, are especially damaging, given that she's boosting his efforts, based on unfounded claims of voter fraud, to overturn the results of an election he lost. Read more at CNN. > This is not an unusual arc, but the specific context here really is worth drilling down on. She went from warning Trump is an aspiring dictator to *personally spearheading his efforts to overturn an election he lost* https://t.co/tE5vFBqhhE> > -- Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 18, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End 'political circus'

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don't deserve a political circus” on Thursday when he gave powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control. It was the strongest statement yet from the Democratic governor, coming a day after federal prosecutors delivered bribery and conspiracy indictments on Madigan's closest confidant and three others in an ongoing probe of a decade-long scheme involving ComEd. The utility giant has admitted handing out $1.3 million in no-work lobbying jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable legislation.

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID cases

    California is imposing an overnight curfew for nearly all residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. It's in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s four-tier system for reopening the economy.

  • Dashcam footage released in fatal police shooting of 2 teens

    One family member believes the shooting incident stems from mistaken identity. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old A.J. Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. It was 2020’s fifth officer-involved incident in Brevard County resulting in death.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’