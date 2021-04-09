France advises vaccine mixing for some, amid clotting fears

  • French President Emmanuel Macron reacts after visiting the Delpharm plant in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Paris. The Delpharm plant started bottling Pfizer vaccines this week as France tries to make its mark on global vaccine production, and speed up vaccinations of French people amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
  • French President Emmanuel Macron, right, listen to plant manager Wladimir Guitel, as he visits the Delpharm plant in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Paris. The Delpharm plant started bottling Pfizer vaccines this week as France tries to make its mark on global vaccine production, and speed up vaccinations of French people amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
  • French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Delpharm plant in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Paris. The Delpharm plant started bottling Pfizer vaccines this week as France tries to make its mark on global vaccine production, and speed up vaccinations of French people amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
  • French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, arrives to visit the Delpharm plant in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Paris. The Delpharm plant started bottling Pfizer vaccines this week as France tries to make its mark on global vaccine production, and speed up vaccinations of French people amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak France

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts after visiting the Delpharm plant in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Paris. The Delpharm plant started bottling Pfizer vaccines this week as France tries to make its mark on global vaccine production, and speed up vaccinations of French people amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
·3 min read

PARIS (AP) — French health officials said Friday that people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder.

Germany is expected to recommend a similar booster dose strategy for people under age 60. The World Health Organization says it's too early to know whether to recommend such vaccine mixing, however, and the European Medicines Agency hasn't advised putting any age restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

French authorities said the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company's vaccine remains central to its vaccination plan strategy, and they urged older populations to keep taking it as France's hospitals battle another surge in COVID-19 patients.

“It’s an effective vaccine,” Dominique Le Guludec, president of France’s High Authority for Health, told reporters. “If we want to win the battle against the virus, we must use all weapons at our disposition.”

Several European countries decided in recent weeks to limit their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to older people because of strengthening evidence the vaccine may be linked to rare blood clots in younger populations.

Since March 19, France has only offered the vaccine to people over 55. More than half a million French people under that age — including Health Minister Olivier Veran — received a first dose before then.

France’s High Authority for Health said Friday that it is maintaining the age limit for now and recommending that younger people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose should get booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

“It’s a precautionary measure,” Veran said Friday on RTL radio.

The health authority also called for more research on the effects of vaccine mixing.

Germany on March 30 recommended restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60, in most cases. The country’s independent vaccine expert panel last week recommended giving a second shot of the BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to people under 60 who had received a first shot of AstraZeneca's product.

Health ministers from Germany’s 16 states are expected to sign off on the recommendation next week.

Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said Friday that an advisory group on immunization made recommendations about the AstraZeneca vaccine in February, but didn’t have enough information at the time to determine whether it could be used in conjunction with other vaccines.

“There is not adequate data to be able to say whether this is something that could be done,” Harris told a U.N. press briefing in Geneva.

France, which has reported one of the world’s highest virus death tolls, has closed schools and nonessential businesses for a month and imposed nationwide travel restrictions to stem the spread of new virus variants.

It's also trying to speed up vaccinations. President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Friday that the United States “won the bet” on coronavirus vaccines by investing massively and moving fast with experimental treatments.

Macron visited a French factory that started bottling and packaging Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this week, and urged his compatriots to join a “national war effort” to administer and make vaccines. He promised that France would produce 250 million vaccine doses this year for domestic and global use.

___

Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

    Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report. A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.

  • Body of man missing for two years found wrapped in carpet, Missouri cops say

    The man’s body was intentionally hidden, police say.

  • Mexican president now says he'll get AstraZeneca vaccine

    Mexico’s president said Thursday he now plans to get the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to boost confidence in the shot after it was linked to a rare blood-clotting disorder. The vaccine is one of several being used for people for people over 60 in Mexico’s current round of vaccinations, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday the benefits far outweigh any risks. "This is the one I’m going to get, AstraZeneca, as long as it helps build confidence” in the shot, he said.

  • ‘Treated him like a criminal.’ Family of autistic teen hit by police cruiser begs for answers.

    The family of Liam Long, 19, told Mayor Linda Gorton and the Lexington council that they have received conflicting information about how Long was hit by a Lexington police cruiser on March 30 during a mental health crisis and begged the city to release more information.

  • Minnesota GOP to pick chair after drama-filled fight

    A bitter leadership fight comes to a head this weekend, as Minnesota Republican Party delegates pick their next chair.Why it matters: The chair will lead fundraising and strategy heading into 2022, when the governorship, newly drawn congressional districts and all 201 state legislative seats will be on the ballot.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is running for a third term. She faces a challenge from Mark Koran, a state senator from North Branch.While Republicans in other places have sparred over what role former President Trump should play in the party's future, the fight here has been intensely personal — and divisive.Both sides lobbed character attacks and allegations of (internal) election meddling and costly fundraising contracts spilled into the public sphere.What to expect: Many insiders think Carnahan will pull off a win on Saturday.But some worry the fight could leave a fractured party heading into the next cycle.Go deeper: The Star Tribune's Pat Condon profiled Carnahan — including her past attempt to be cast on "Survivor" — ahead of the vote.. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Latest: Germany remembers Philip's Naval service in WWII

    Germany’s president says Prince Philip will be remembered as one who helped in the fight against Nazi tyranny. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to Queen Elizabeth II. He says it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humor firsthand in meetings in London and Berlin. “We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Steinmeier said.

  • The Perils of Making Reconciliation a Filibuster Workaround

    The word “reconciliation” has, until now, had heart-warming connotations. It evokes estranged friends rekindling their association, or warring nations laying down arms in a spirit of forgiveness and fellowship. If Senate Democrats get their way, however, “reconciliation” may come to mean the opposite: “Republicans can complain all they want, but they better reconcile themselves to getting steamrolled by 51 Democratic votes.” That’s because budget reconciliation is rapidly evolving into the preferred tool for working around the Senate’s much-lamented supermajority requirement and enabling the majority party to have its way. For those who don’t usually sweat the details of the federal budget process, a brief refresher on budget reconciliation is in order. Each year, the House and Senate Budget Committees work to pass a budget resolution. This document does not legally authorize spending (authorizations do that), and it does not cause expenditures (appropriations do that); it is an elaborate plan through which Congress charts a course for the nation’s fiscal future. It does, however, have some direct legal effects, including giving instructions for a budget-reconciliation bill, in which Congress will “reconcile” its tax and spending commitments to the plan laid out in the budget. Crucially, as a matter of law, budget-reconciliation bills have a required structure for floor debate and cannot be blocked by Senate filibusters. In recent years, reconciliation has already featured prominently in the passage of important legislation that would otherwise have had no path forward in the tightly contested Senate. President Donald Trump’s signature tax-reform law was a reconciliation bill; so was President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion COVID-relief bill, which the Senate passed last month, 50–49, without any Republican support. There has generally been an assumption that reconciliation can be used just once a year. Though for each budget there can technically be three reconciliation bills — one for spending, one for revenues, and one for the debt limit — in practice those three bills have tended to get rolled together into one large package. But this week, the Senate’s parliamentarian, Elizabeth McDonough, informed Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that a revised budget resolution can contain revised budget-reconciliation instructions. If McDonough finalizes her judgment as an official ruling, it will mean that Democrats can repeat the process they already used for COVID relief to pass another massive spending bill: the American Jobs Plan, which is sometimes called an “infrastructure bill” but actually contains a laundry list of non-infrastructure Democratic priorities. Indeed, under McDonough’s interpretation of the rules, they could in theory use reconciliation to bypass the filibuster as many times as they could revise their budget resolution, although in practice the revision process is quite labor-intensive. All this is happening against the backdrop of an institution frustrated by its self-imposed supermajority requirements. Under the modern version of the filibuster, in place since the 1980s, very little ordinary legislation can pass the Senate without the support of 60 senators. That limitation has frequently caused the majority party consternation over the years, but with Democrats holding the narrowest of majorities in the upper chamber, progressive fury has reached a fever pitch. Repeated reconciliation now seems to offer at least a partial filibuster workaround, allowing a bare majority to assert its will to a larger degree. All this is pretty far from the original vision of budget reconciliation, which its authors imagined as a tool for fiscal conservatives. When they were created by the Congressional Budget Act of 1974, the House and Senate Budget Committees were both firmly committed to fiscal restraint. On their initiative, reconciliation was successfully used for the first time in 1980 in a valiant (though unsuccessful) attempt to balance the budget by cutting $8 billion in spending. During the Reagan administration, budget reconciliation was used somewhat more aggressively to package spending cuts along with changes more or less unrelated to taxing or spending. As a result, the Senate moved to exclude policy changes that would have no budgetary impact from budget-reconciliation bills, adopting the so-called Byrd Rule provisionally in 1985 and then through legislation in 1990. That limitation does meaningfully restrict reconciliation, but it hardly means reconciliation is only relevant to budgetary matters. The historic welfare-reform bill of 1996 was passed using reconciliation, as were amendments to the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and an (obviously vetoed) repeal of the ACA in 2016. As mentioned, in 2017 Republicans used reconciliation to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which is a massive rewrite of federal tax laws but which also included important and less-obviously tax-related provisions (e.g., the removal of the ACA’s health-insurance mandate and the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling). It remains to be seen how far Democrats will try to stretch the reconciliation process. McDonough’s Byrd Rule decisions are, strictly speaking, advisory; she is a career official serving at the pleasure of the Senate’s leadership. When, in February, she ruled that the Byrd Rule prohibited increasing the minimum wage to $15 through reconciliation, some Democrats immediately called for her firing. A parliamentarian was fired in 2001, another year that featured 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans trying to figure out how to make the Senate operate. Firing McDonough and installing some more-pliable replacement would no doubt be met with howls of Republican protest — but it’s not inconceivable to imagine Democrats thinking that they are bound to encounter outraged resistance whatever they do, and so they may as well do what gets them their way. If Democrats don’t go that far — and they probably won’t — it will be because they have their own reasons, just as they do for not abolishing the filibuster entirely. A party that seizes the imperative of majority control must make use of it, and that is likely to come with some serious difficulties. As long as the Senate majority is struggling with its recalcitrant opposition, it can blame the other party for inaction. If the majority decides to legislate on every issue without the other side’s cooperation, it will expose internal fissures in its ranks as never before. Just how much gun control does Senator Manchin want to pass? Right now, the answer can remain pleasantly hazy. With the filibuster removed or with repeated reconciliation turned into a vessel for de facto majority rule on every issue, it would have to be clearly answered. (It is no accident that Manchin is signaling opposition to the precedent that would be set by blowing up the Byrd Rule.) Using repeated reconciliation more sparingly while keeping the Byrd Rule basically intact is thus likely to hold great appeal for many Democrats as a compromise. They can do a lot with the tool — most of all, in the era of deficits-be-damned, they can spend a lot, which is unlikely to create too many internal divisions. In the long term, leaving the filibuster in place would allow them to avoid getting steamrolled by Republicans whenever the majority next changes hands. And in the short term, it would reduce the likelihood of the GOP’s adopting scorched-earth tactics that would paralyze the chamber. Of course, Republicans might well make use of repeated reconciliation themselves once they retake the chamber. But Democrats might hope that the new spending programs they pass now will be too politically popular for Republicans to roll back later. On one level, all of this feels very logical, a natural evolution. As both parties have come to doubt the value of bipartisanship, ironclad supermajority requirements have become unsustainable. Something has to give, and now, something has, without a dramatic restructuring of the chamber. That was easy! On another level, if we stop to ask if this trend is good for policy-making or rational deliberation or the general health of our constitutional system, we may start to feel a little queasy. If the budget process becomes a means to enact partisan wish lists, it will no longer function as a means of sorting through our national priorities or facing up to the mountain of debt we are accumulating. If we count on a few big reconciliation bills to do all of Congress’s work, members will be deprived of opportunities to seek out strange bedfellows to move other priorities. Those problems are present already, but this newest development won’t help. And meanwhile, the reconciliation our country really needs, in which our two political parties find some way to break the cycle of mutual recrimination and enmity, is nowhere on the horizon.

  • UN chief: Sudan-South Sudan dispute will keep UN in Abyei

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has informed the Security Council that he couldn’t provide options to reduce and terminate the nearly 3,700-strong peacekeeping force in the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border because of differences between the two countries. The U.N. chief said in a letter obtained Thursday by The Associated Press that because of the different positions on the future of the force in Abyei, known as UNISFA, “no options that would be minimally acceptable to the parties could be formulated.”

  • Groups pressure Senate to end filibuster as Jim Crow relic

    Nearly 150 groups are calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying it is a Jim Crow-era relic that can be used to block an upcoming voting rights bill and other priorities, and should be relegated to the “dustbin of history.” In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer obtained by The Associated Press, the organizations indicated the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of Georgia's more restrictive new elections law. The Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and ethics package from Democrats, the “For the People Act,” that would counter the Georgia law and others like it emerging in the states.

  • Trishelle Cannatella breaks down The Challenge: All Stars massive fight and revisits Rivals 2 exit

    "Sometimes The Challenges bring out the worst in people and I'm no exception to that, that's for sure," Cannatella tells EW.

  • Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

    President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office. Biden has faced increasing pressure to act on gun control after a spate of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent weeks, but the White House has repeatedly emphasized the need for legislative action on guns.

  • Instead of Laminating Your COVID Vaccine Card, Buy These $7 Protectors on Amazon

    I felt such a sense of relief when I got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I got vaccinated at the Javits Center in New York City, a mass vaccination site, and the process was pretty easy and relatively painless.

  • CEO group says Biden should stick to 'real infrastructure' and 'leave the rest of the stuff for something else'

    Business Roundtable CEO Josh Bolten told Bloomberg he still favors a "substantial amount" of Biden's plan but certainly not corporate tax changes.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be reviewed by EMA over possible blood clot links

    Backlash over cost of tests for holidays Travel traffic light Q&A: How it works Politics: Profiteering testing companies threatened with removal from official list Fraser Nelson: Why won't ministers talk about herd immunity? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that it has started a review to assess blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine. Bloomberg reported that four serious cases of rare clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after vaccination with the J&J jab. The move turns the European regulator's safety scrutiny on a second Covid vaccination, after the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was possibly linked to a rare blood-clotting disorder. One of the blood clot cases following the J&J jab happened during a clinical trial. At the time, the company responded saying it had found no evidence the vaccine was at fault. The three other cases occurred in the United States, where the shot has been given to almost 5 million people. Though the J&J vaccine is approved in the EU, its rollout in the bloc isn't expected to start until later this month. However, the EU is relying on the single-shot vaccine to boost its Covid-19 immunization programme amid restrictions in some countries on use of the AstraZeneca jab, which is administered in two doses, for certain age groups. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • It’s too early for mask burning, Florida. A new ‘double mutant’ COVID variant is looming | Opinion

    The next frontier in the mutating coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Ron DeSantis’ wacky Florida.

  • Coronavirus: 'We are seeing so many younger patients'

    The U.S. is in a unique situation: The country’s vaccine rollout has gone significantly better than expected and yet, COVID-19 cases are still going up in various parts of the country as coronavirus fatigue sets in yet again.

  • Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Calls Out David Harbour After He Teases Stranger Things Spoilers

    David Harbour went on Instagram Live from the set of Stranger Things and accidentally revealed a season four detail. Scroll on for Millie Bobby Brown's reaction.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.