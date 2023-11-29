France aims to finalise security guarantees agreement with Ukraine by 2024

France intends to complete a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on bilateral security commitments by the beginning of 2024, as provided in the G7 joint declaration.

Source: Reuters, citing Anne-Claire Legendre, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Legendre said that the agreement will outline the framework for long-term humanitarian aid, support for the recovery of Ukraine and military aid.

Quote: "On the security guarantees and the work we have been doing with our Ukrainians partners ... we are working towards a conclusion of this accord with the Ukrainian authorities by the end of the year, start of next year," Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters.

A diplomatic source told Reuters that the most likely date for the conclusion of the agreement between France and Ukraine is the beginning of 2024.

Another source among French diplomats told Reuters that the agreement would not contain detailed financial figures or commitments as such, as the French government did not want the agreement's text to go to parliament for approval.

"I think that the Ukrainians are in a logic where they want to see what the Americans offer them for benchmarking for others. Our proposal to them doesn't contain figures. It's more our objectives. We describe the type of action we are ready to take in terms of military support, economic support, etc," the source said.

Background:

Ukraine and Italy started the first round of negotiations on bilateral security commitments, as provided for in the G7 joint declaration.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Germany on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees began on 17 November.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, G7 countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on specific parameters of security guarantees, but their framework and specific bilateral agreements will be signed later. So far, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security assurances for Ukraine.

Read also: "Security Guarantees" Pledged to Ukraine Would Leave Ukrainians Frustrated

Support UP or become our patron!