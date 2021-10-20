France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

SYLVIE CORBET
·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday.

France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.”

France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union.

“We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement is not respected,” French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said. “There are several types of sanctions that are possible: energy prices, access to (French) ports, tariffs issues.”

Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers with regard to who is allowed to fish in its territorial waters.

Attal said the sanctions would take effect in November if no deal is reached with the U.K. and Jersey.

France has asked its European Union partners to act as one in the dispute, urging the 27-nation bloc to prepare retaliation measures.

A top French official declined Wednesday to say whether French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the issue with his counterparts at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. He spoke anonymously in accordance with the French presidency's customary practices.

Earlier this month, France and 10 other EU nations issued a joint declaration denouncing U.K.'s attitude over fishing licenses.

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brext developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France bans plastic wrapping for fruit and vegetables – so why don't we?

    France are introducing their new plastic-less measure in January 2022.

  • Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

    Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. The U.N. summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, will bring together thousands of diplomats, scientists and environmental campaigners to assess progress since nations agreed in the Paris accord to limit warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The meeting in Glasgow is widely seen as the last chance to hold global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

  • EU says Turkey still 'backsliding' on reforms, gloomy on membership chances

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive said on Tuesday that Turkey's bid to join the bloc had "come to a standstill" amid serious democratic shortfalls, in its most critical annual report since Ankara began membership talks 16 years ago. The European Commission said President Tayyip Erdogan's government had overseen a continued erosion of democracy and the rule of law and had ignored the EU's recommendations last year. The report also suggested for the first time that Ankara was no longer serious about delivering on EU-backed reforms, even though Erdogan recommited in April to the goal of full EU membership as both sides tried to improve relations.

  • Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon's tough living conditions

    Lebanon’s government raised the price of fuel Wednesday by about 25%, the National News Agency reported, effectively removing all subsidies on fuel products and pricing them at market rate amid a worsening economic crisis. The new increase brings the price of 20 liters (5 gallons) of 98-octane gasoline to 312,700 Lebanese pounds — almost half the monthly minimum wage. “Effectively, the subsidies have been removed from fuel in a final manner,” said Georges Brax, a spokesman for the Syndicate of Petrol Station Owners in Lebanon.

  • Haiti gang seeks $1 million for each kidnapped U.S. missionary

    A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group is demanding a $1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

  • Janet Yellen says the recent debt ceiling hike will only cover the government's bills through December 3

    The Treasury Secretary said the government will use "extraordinary measures" to stay funded, and it's "imperative" to find a longer-term solution.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny wins EU rights prize for his "immense bravery"

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Parliament's annual human rights prize on Wednesday for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. Navalny, 45, who was poisoned in August 2020 by what Western nations said was a nerve agent, is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence for parole violations he calls trumped up. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russian officials over Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment.

  • Turkey's Erdogan faces uphill battle to curb 'exorbitant prices'

    President Tayyip Erdogan has wheeled a trolley around one of the new grocery stores he hopes will bring Turkey's "exorbitant" prices under control, but his unorthodox effort to combat inflation is failing to impress shoppers and retailers. Accompanied by his wife and daughter, Erdogan went shopping near his Istanbul home earlier this month, telling assembled media that the expanding chain of Agricultural Credit Cooperatives will help curb price rises. Frustrated by inflation running near 20% and sliding opinion polls ahead of elections set for 2023, Erdogan has instructed the retail chain to open 1,000 stores to provide cheap, quality products and "balance the market".

  • China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, Xpeng CEO says

    New energy vehicles (NEV) are expected to make up over 35% of new vehicle sales in China in 2025, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of electric car maker Xpeng Inc said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. China, the world's biggest auto market, is promoting NEVs, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to combat pollution and support the country's car technologies. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

  • China Needs a RRR Cut, Says ING Bank’s Pang

    Iris Pang, chief Greater China economist at ING Bank, discusses China’s loan prime rate and liquidity injections from the PBOC, Chinese growth and her outlook for the property market. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” (Source: Bloomberg)

  • U.S.-China Deal on Huawei CFO May Ease Canada’s Canola Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The resolution of U.S. criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer is boosting optimism that China and Canada can resolve a trade spat over canola.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With F

  • China Refiners in Buying Spree May Turn to Russia, Iran Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s independent refiners are set for crude buying frenzy as they seek to use import quotas before they expire in less than three months.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathThat’s likely to boos

  • Texas vs. California: polar opposite public policies

    A recent academic paper quantifies all the various ways California and Texas are different, from taxing to spending to population growth

  • Russia cannot block Ukraine's NATO aspirations - U.S.

    Austin said "no third country has a veto over NATO's membership decisions. Ukraine, as you heard me say earlier, has a right to decide its own future foreign policy and we expect that they will be able to do that without any outside interference."Austin also said that Russia started the conflict in eastern Ukraine and was an obstacle to its peaceful resolution.

  • N. Korea suspected ballistic missile, Haiti gang missionary ransom, UK Covid surge

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's top stories from around the world.

  • Biden looks to scale back social spending bill to $2.2 trillion or less as he pushes Democrats to cut deal

    Biden met separately Tuesday with groups of progressive and moderate lawmakers and individually with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

  • LA ports a ghost town much of the weekend despite Biden's goal to move cargo

    Despite President Joe Biden's goal to move cargo around the clock in Los Angeles ports, the gates remained shut on Sunday with a smattering of open traffic on Saturday.

  • Black Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay

    The first Black chair of Iowa’s Democratic Party says he received a series of racist messages, including a lynching threat, after writing an opinion piece in a local newspaper criticizing former President Donald Trump and the state Republican officials who stood with him at a recent rally in Des Moines. Ross Wilburn, who is also a state representative from Ames, reported the threatening phone and email messages to local police and state investigators. The messages came after The Des Moines Register's online publication of Wilburn's op-ed on Oct. 8, the day before thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the rally.

  • San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

    The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14. Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn’t show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.

  • These 7 habits will keep your mind sharp no matter how long you work

    When Ronald Reagan was running for president in 1980, there were questions about his age and whether he was up to such a stressful job. The oldest president up to that time had been Dwight Eisenhower, who had retired at that age in 1961 after serving two full terms. President Joe Biden was elected at 78, replacing Donald Trump, who was elected at 70, and is dropping hints about running in 2024, when he would be 78.