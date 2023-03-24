France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants -minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France will ban the use of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on the work phones of civil servants, Civil Service Minister Stanislas Guerini said on his Twitter account.

"In order to guaratne the cybersecurity of our administrations and civil servants, the government has decided to ban recreational applications such as TikTok on the professional phones of civil servants," he said in a statement.

