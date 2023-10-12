Macron confirms number of French dead in Israel and children kidnapped

Pro-Palestine protesters in Paris. It had previously been suggested that protest could be vetted beforehand - SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS

Emmanuel Macron on Thursday confirmed that 13 French citizens were killed in Israel by Hamas terrorists and that 17 more “children and adults” were missing, presumed taken hostage.

In a televised address, the French president called for nationwide “unity” with tensions rising in France, which has large Jewish and Muslim communities.

His speech on Thursday evening came just hours after the interior ministry banned all pro-Palestinian rallies, saying such demonstrations posed a threat to public order.

Despite this, thousands turned out for rallies in several French cities, including in Paris’s Place de la République.

Protesters chanted “Palestine will win”, “Israel assassin” and “Macron accomplice”.

French intelligence said there had not been any specific terrorist threats against the Jewish community - SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS

“Those who confuse the Palestinian cause and the justification of terrorism commit a strong moral, political and strategic error,” said Mr Macron in his speech.

The protest ban came a day after Germany outlawed a pro-Palestinian protest due to take place in Berlin on Wednesday.

It also came amid reports that Mr Macron had told party leaders that discussions on freeing French hostages held by Hamas were under way.

In his speech, Mr Macron said: “I want to say that we will do everything to ensure that these hostages, whatever their nationality, are released.”

The French president reportedly told party leaders earlier that four children were among the missing.

“France will never abandon its children,” he said. “Hamas implemented a plan that in its scale, barbarity and human toll has no precedent.”

Israel had the right to defend itself “by eliminating terrorist groups, including Hamas, with targeted actions but preserving the civilian population”, Mr Macron said, adding that the “only response to terrorism is one that is... strong but fair”.

He said France remained committed to a two-state solution to the conflict.

“We cannot resign ourselves to an endless war in this region. The fight against terrorism cannot replace the search for peace. The conditions for a lasting peace are known,” he said.

Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, had earlier on Thursday said in a note to regional prefects that pro-Palestinian demonstrators were “likely to generate disturbances to public order,” adding that organisers should face arrest.

Mr Darmanin had previously suggested that some protests would be given the green light, or not, on a case-by-case basis.

“The Palestinian cause is an absolutely respectable one, France has always considered that we need two states, an Israeli one and a Palestinian one ... but if it is a demonstration of support for Hamas ... it’s no,” he said.

However, he later confirmed that given current tensions, all should be currently “systematically banned”.

Gérald Darmanin said protest organisers should face arrest with several events planned for Thursday - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

In the note, Mr Darmanin also called on prefects to ensure the “systematic and visible protection of all places frequented by the French of Jewish faith” in the form of “fixed points at the time of worship in the case of synagogues or at the entrance and exit in the case of schools”.

“Foreign perpetrators” of possible anti-Semitic offences, the note went on, “must systematically have their residence permits withdrawn, and their expulsion implemented without delay”.

The foreign ministry said that 100 acts of anti-Semitism had been recorded in France since the Hamas attack, leading to 24 arrests.

“Since Saturday and the terrorist massacres in Israel, there have been over a hundred anti-Semitic acts, mainly graffiti and swastikas,” Mr Darmanin told France Inter radio, “but also insults ... and people arrested with a knife at the entrance of a school or synagogue ... and a drone flying over a Jewish place of worship”.

The government has ordered 10,000 police to protect some 500 sites across France.

Mr Darmanin said France’s intelligence services saw no specific terrorist threats against the country’s Jewish community, but that threats could come from individuals rather than organised groups.

More Jews have left France for Israel in recent years than at any other time since the Jewish state was created in 1948, with many citing rising anti-Semitism as a factor.

Attempt to find common ground

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Macron met political party leaders to discuss the situation in Israel and seek common ground.

The Leftist France Unbowed party has been heavily criticised by other groups for failing to call Hamas a “terrorist” organisation, instead referring to Saturday’s attack as one perpetrated by “Palestinian armed forces”.

During the meeting, several party leaders, including Jordan Bardella of the National Rally, expressed concerns that the conflict could be “imported” to France.

Eric Ciotti, head of the conservative Republicans, called for sanctions against Iran and Qatar, presented as funding Hamas.

Mr Macron reportedly said that “Hamas has benefited for decades from several sources of funding and without doubt those who have given the most is Israel”.

“It’s not totally false to say that Israel may have at one point sought to bolster Hamas (to weaken the Palestinian authority) but this response surprised me,” one political representative present told Le Parisien.

Meanwhile, Esther, the grandmother of 12-year-old Eitan, who is among those reported missing, urged Mr Macron to help.

“I am begging you as a grandmother,” she said on BFM TV. “He is a French citizen, I’m sure you want to help me ensure he comes back.”

