France boosts support fund for Ukraine by EUR 200 million – Franceinfo

France has pledged an additional EUR 200 million ($213 million) to Ukraine’s support fund, ensuring the Ukrainian army’s continued access to French military equipment, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said, quoted by French news website Franceinfo on Nov. 7.

This financial injection is part of a planned budget adjustment allowing for the allocation of new funds to the support fund for Ukraine, said Lecornu.

“You have voted in committee for the amendment that opens up a new EUR 200 million for the support fund for Ukraine,” Lecornu said, addressing the members of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French bicameral parliament.

Read also:

The move is expected to enable France to pursue a new strategy for procuring equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The French Ministry of Defense’s budget will increase by EUR 3.3 billion ($3.5 billion) in 2024, a 7.5% rise, reaching EUR 47.2billion ($50 billion) in accordance with the new law on military programming for the years 2024-2030.

In a meeting on Sept. 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Lecornu discussed matters related to weaponry and enhancing Ukrainian air defenses.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine