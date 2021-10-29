France and Britain fight over fishing rights
A dispute between France and the U.K. over fishing rights is escalating. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN to discuss what's behind it and the fallout.
A dispute between France and the U.K. over fishing rights is escalating. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN to discuss what's behind it and the fallout.
Britain threatened on Friday (October 29) to board French fishing boats and France stood by a plan to impose sanctions on British vessels, after a long-running dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights flared this week.France seized and impounded a British scallop dredger on Wednesday, and has listed measures that would be taken against Britain if London doesn't allow more French trawlers to fish in UK waters.French officials say the boat's crew failed to prove it was allowed to fish in French territorial waters.Britain insists they had the correct documentation, and summoned the French ambassador for talks in London on Friday.The row is part of a wider dispute over post-Brexit trade arrangements, which could lead to severe disruptions before Christmas if it spins out of control.British Environment Secretary George Eustice said London could retaliate if France enforces sanctions, including extra customs checks, on British goods from Tuesday.British officials could also board more French boats, Eustice said.The prospect of Paris raising energy tariffs to Britain in retaliation also loomed - on Thursday, data showed Britain was importing about 6% of its electricity supply from France.
The daycare thought the mom was overreacting.
Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.
The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”
This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat
The pair traded barbs after Cawthorn criticized Biden's spending bill on Twitter. "What's the biggest lie a politician has ever told?" he wrote.
Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ
Six-term Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an ardent opponent of former President Donald Trump and his continued leadership of the GOP, announced Friday he would not seek reelection. Kinzinger’s announcement came just hours after state legislators passed a new congressional map drawn by Illinois Democrats that put him into a new district with Trump-supporting U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood. “As a ...
This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...
The company was asking for S.C. customers to pay millions more, some of it to pay for out-of-state costs.
Biden released a social spending plan half the size of the original package. Paid leave and free community college are gone, among others.
"As Fox News knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a 'false flag,'” says Republican congresswoman
The conservative pundit ripped her one-time "uncle" in a blistering message to the media.
A former Australian prime minister said Friday he thinks China could “soon” invade Taiwan or otherwise escalate and that the West should now be planning its military and economic response.
It was Sen. Joe Manchin.
According to the SEC, Sen. Richard Burr had material nonpublic information about coronavirus impact. He and his brother-in-law dumped stock before the market dropped in March 2020.
“We've given people lots and lots of time to come along voluntarily. Now we're saying that we have the right to save New York to ensure the safety of our employees, the safety of our people," the mayor said.
The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile
Jeffrey Clark is due to field questions Friday.
Oregon Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, uttered profanities during a heated debate Wednesday on airline-enforced vaccine mandates.