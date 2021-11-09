France to build new nuclear reactors to meet climate goals

Technicians work in a tunnel for radioactive waste in an underground laboratory run by French radioactive waste management agency Andra, in Bure, eastern France, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Nuclear power is a central sticking point as negotiators plot out the world’s future energy strategy at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

France will start building its first new nuclear reactors in decades as part of efforts to meet its promises to reduce planet-warming emissions, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday.

He spoke as climate negotiators in Glasgow debate how to speed up efforts against climate change, and amid concerns around Europe about recent spikes in energy prices and the continent's dependence on global gas and oil producers, including Russia.

“To guarantee France’s energy independence, to guarantee our country’s electricity supply, and to reach our goals -- notably carbon neutrality in 2050 -- we will for the first time in decades revive the construction of nuclear reactors in our country, and continue to develop renewable energy,” Macron said in a televised address.

He did not give any details of the plans.

France is more dependent than any other country on nuclear energy, but its reactors are aging and its newest-generation reactors are years behind schedule.

Nuclear energy produces much lower emissions than coal, oil or gas, but nuclear plants are very expensive to build and produce radioactive waste that remains deadly for tens of thousands of years. Politicians are divided over whether nuclear energy should be included in global plans to reduce carbon emissions.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How much nuclear power does the UK use and is it safe?

    Nuclear power is being promoted as a source of 'clean' energy, but is it safe?

  • Small scale nuclear to get green light this week

    Plans for a generation of new smaller nuclear reactors will become more concrete this week.

  • Hilliard man who won $1 million on lottery ticket admits filing tax fraud, hiding cash overseas

    Mustafa Shalash pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return after winning $1 million on a lottery ticket.

  • Russia ends workplace shutdown but COVID numbers stay high

    Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in more than a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted across most regions, even though the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths are hovering near record daily highs. President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 would be paid "non-working days" - an attempt to slow the surge in cases by imposing the strictest nationwide restrictions since the early months of the pandemic last year. The Kremlin said it was early to judge the impact of the shutdown yet, but it cited Moscow's mayor, a close Putin ally, as saying the epidemic in the capital was stabilising.

  • Rolls-Royce secures £400 million for new nuclear power Small Modular Reactors

    Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence.’

  • European Gas Slides as Russia Progressively Steps Up Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slipped on signs Russia may be starting to gradually deliver the boost in supplies President Vladimir Putin promised. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Benchmark Dutch futures fell as much as 12% after allocat

  • Racist graffiti at massive construction site sends 1,300 workers home, Utah cops say

    The racial slur was found written inside the bathroom at a huge construction site for a Facebook data center, officials said.

  • Teen murder victim identified 41 years later

    A teen known as “Walker County Jane Doe" has been identified as Sherri Ann Jarvis, Texas officials said Tuesday, 41 years after she was murdered.

  • U.K. Rejects Alliance Seeking Fixed Date to End Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The U.K. won’t join an alliance of countries fixing a date to phase out oil and gas production, in a move that calls into question the COP26 host nation’s climate leadership. The Beyond Oil and Gas Allia

  • Analysis-Big U.S., Brazil harvests and slowing China demand ease some crop shortage fears

    Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top buyer China are bolstering supplies of two of the top globally traded commodities: soy and corn. The rising stocks indicate that prices for those key crops, as well as for other staples such as sugar and coffee, may have peaked after the surge sparked by the onset of the pandemic, farmers, brokers and analysts said. Lower crop prices would be good news for consumers after global food prices soared to the highest level in a decade, according to the United Nations food agency.

  • First Solar Is Hitting on All Cylinders

    The global solar industry continues to grow in 2021, driven not only by the cost effectiveness of solar as an energy source, but also because of high fossil fuel prices. As the costs of coal, natural gas, and oil rise, solar energy becomes a great alternative for countries around the world, and that's fueling solar energy stocks this year. One of the industry leaders is First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), which has long been one of the most profitable companies in solar and is now back in growth mode.

  • John Kerry: U.S. "won't have coal" by 2030

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in an interview with Bloomberg at COP26 Tuesday predicted the U.S. would stop burning coal by 2030.Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The U.S. did not join last week to a pledge, signed by more than 40 countries, to phase out coal-fired power plants in the 2030s and 2040s. The Biden administration has a goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector by 2035, but it doesn't have a policy of ending coal use by 2030, as Kerry's comments may have implied.Get m

  • Oil Jumps as Energy Report Dims Chances for Immediate Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped on speculation that the Biden administration may pull the plug on any plans to release crude from the nation’s emergency reserves after a U.S. energy report showed supplies rising next year. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?F

  • II-VI (IIVI) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI)Q1 2022 Earnings CallNov 09, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day.

  • French ministers to raise concerns with Russia on West Africa activities

    France's foreign and armed forces ministers will stress their governments concern over the Kremlin's activities in West Africa when they meet their Russian counterparts in Paris on Friday. Relations have been strained over ongoing differences over Ukraine and more recently over the role of Russian mercenaries in West Africa, where France has thousands of troops fighting Islamist militants. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said the mercenaries are working at the behest of Moscow.

  • The unbearable weather conditions of First World War

    The First World War lasted for more than 1,500 days, snowing or raining 42 per cent of the time.

  • How Army special ops can push back against Russian aggression

    Special operations forces can make a difference, but their roles need more definition.

  • Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

    Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. The Iceland plant, called Orca, is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Experts say 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide must be removed annually by mid-century.

  • Producer prices rise 8.6%, matching September record high

    Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.6% last month from September, pushed higher by surging gasoline prices. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.4% in October from September and 6.8% from a year ago.

  • WH Encourages Businesses to Prepare for Vaccine Mandate Despite Court Injunction

    The White House encouraged businesses to push workers to get vaccinated for coronavirus, despite a federal court injunction temporarily staying the Biden administration's vaccination requirement for large employers.