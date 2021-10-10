France calls for an EU-UK treaty on migrants
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin is calling for the negotiation of a treaty on the migration issue between the EU and the United Kingdom. The Minister of the Interior says he is in favor of an agreement "that solves the problem of asylum applications, that solves the problem of deportations, that solves the problem of family reunification," during a trip to Marck (Pas-de-Calais), where migrants try to cross the Channel every day to reach England.