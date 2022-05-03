France calls Mali's exit from defence accords 'unjustified'

France said it will continue the withdrawal of its forces from Mali (AFP/Thomas COEX) (Thomas COEX)
Daphné BENOIT
·3 min read

France hit back on Tuesday at Mali's decision to renounce a military cooperation agreement as "unjustified" and said it would not change the military withdrawal that is underway and follows a falling-out with the ruling junta.

After several weeks of threats, Bamako announced on Monday that it was quitting the 2014 accords, accusing French troops of "flagrant violations" of its sovereignty.

It was the latest confirmation of deteriorating relations between the junta in Mali and the former colonial power.

A foreign ministry spokesman told reporters that Paris "considers that this decision is unjustified and absolutely contests any violation of the bilateral legal framework".

France has begun removing soldiers serving in the Barkhane force from Mali following two coups in the country and rising tensions with the military-controlled government.

"France will continue the withdrawal in good order of its military presence in Mali, in line with the commitments it has made to its partners," the ministry spokesman said.

The French army issued a statement adding it considered the defence accords were still valid "until the last French soldier has left Malian territory".

The heated exchanges between the two capitals came as diplomats said the UN Security Council had held a closed-door session on Mali on Tuesday at Russia's request.

Mali had complained to the global body about alleged multiple violations of its airspace by French forces, with Russia accusing Paris of spreading lies against Moscow and Bamako, diplomats said.

Bamako has also recently accused the French army of spying and banned two French broadcasters for making "false accusations".

- 'Profound deterioration'

Junta spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga had said on Monday, "For some time now, the government of the Republic of Mali notes with regret a profound deterioration in military cooperation with France."

He referred to the June 2021 decision by France to end joint operations with Malian forces and the decision taken in February to pull out thousands of French troops from Mali.

France has already pulled out of advanced bases in Tessalit, Timbuktu and Gossi but still has to leave Menaka and Gao. "The withdrawal will be completed before the end of summer," the army said.

The United Nations is set to decide in June whether to maintain its 14,000-strong military and police mission in Mali.

The France-Mali defence accords were signed in 2014 after Paris intervened to stop a jihadist offensive.

But since a first military coup in August 2020, France's relationship with Mali cooled as the junta resisted international pressure to set a timetable for a swift return to democratic, civilian rule.

The junta initially promised to restore civilian rule, but failed to meet a commitment to West African regional bloc ECOWAS to hold elections in February this year and is now under regional sanctions.

Paris and Washington have objected to the regime's rapprochement with the Kremlin, accusing Bamako of allowing in mercenaries from Kremlin-linked security firm Wagner.

Vast swathes of Mali lie beyond government control because of the jihadist insurgency, which began in 2012 before spreading three years later to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The conflict led to thousands of military and civilian deaths and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

dab/dla/tgb/bp/kjm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Box to Box with Athens Academy soccer player Kingsley Lavender

    Going in depth with Athens Academy soccer player Kingsley Lavender before the Spartans play in Tuesday night's finals.

  • DeSantis' abortion views could get renewed attention in post-Roe landscape

    Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved two new abortion restrictions during his time in office and talked about going further when he ran in 2018.

  • Under pressure: Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity

    The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision shows a once-staid body creaking under pressure as its increasingly assertive conservative majority looks to upend the law on a range of major issues. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has been under fire from Democrats over the role of his wife Ginni Thomas as an outspoken supporter of Republican former President Donald Trump, including his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat based on false claims of widespread voting fraud. Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of three Trump appointees who helped build a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, drew scrutiny in January when was the only person inside the courtroom not to wear a face mask during the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • What happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned? What we know about Supreme Court's leaked draft

    Abortion-rights activists say the leaked decision on Roe v. Wade is something they've been preparing for. Here's what the Supreme Court leak means.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Stolen dollars, dumb generals – NV reveals conversations of Russian soldiers

    Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched all-out war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Russian army has lost more than 24,000 personnel, while 70,000 were wounded.

  • Tapped Calls Expose Russia’s Heinous Treatment of Own Dead Troops

    (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)Russian authorities are transporting the dead bodies of Russia’s fallen soldiers from Ukraine back to Russia in “small batches” in the dead of night in an attempt to conceal just how many Russian troops are dying in Ukraine, according to intelligence shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).The intelligence—intercepted calls between Russian troops the SBU said it picked up in the Zaporozhye region—suggests that Russia is also transporting t

  • Ukrainian Air Defence destroy 8 Russian targets, including $7 mln Forpost drone

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 00:10 On Monday, 2 May, Ukrainian Air Defence destroyed eight aggressors' drones, one of which is worth $7 million. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Air Force Command spokesman, on Facebook Quote: "The aggressors' manned aircraft did not actually enter the range of Ukrainian Air Defence on 2 May.

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Three Russian cruise missile carriers are in the Black Sea - Ministry of Defence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY, 2022, 04:28 PM There are currently three Russian carriers of Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles (SLCMs) in the Black Sea, with a total missile salvo of up to 20 missiles, while a week ago there were 8 carriers with a missile salvo of 58 missiles.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 122 Russian invaders in the south

    Olha Hlushchenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 01:04 Defenders of Ukraine's southern borders report that 122 invaders were killed over the past 24 hours and thwarted an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to seize a surveillance post belonging to the Ukrainian military.

  • Republicans Are Calling the Roe Leak an ‘Insurrection’

    Storm the Capitol in a bid to overturn the election? You're a peaceful protester. Leak a draft ruling to Politico? It's INSURRECTION!

  • We don’t know who the Roe v. Wade leaker is. But the organized, focused and well-funded Republicans may have just won again

    The bombshell Supreme Court opinion shouldn’t come as a surprise to pro-choice activists, who have seen abortion rights chipped away for years.

  • Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

    The outskirts of Kharkiv have the feel of an open-air morgue, where the dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end, as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. There are the dead soldiers, apparently Russian, four of them arranged in a Z like the military symbol found on Russian armored vehicles, visible to the Russian drones that continuously buzz overhead. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February.

  • Ukraine invasion made Russia's military 'significantly weaker' despite its defense budget doubling in the past 20 years, UK says

    Even though military expenditure has grown significantly over the years, it has not helped them dominate in Ukraine, UK intelligence said.