France caves to farmers’ protests and pledges to drop 'punitive ecology'

French farmers create a road blockade near Paris and screen an interview of the prime minister - Matthieu Mirville/Zuma/Shutterstock

France has taken a “major step backwards” by caving in to farmers’ demands on pesticide use, environmentalists said on Friday.

‌The government insisted the decision to “pause” its drive to halve the use of pesticides by the end of the decade was crucial to avoid what it called “punitive ecology”.

‌It came after agricultural workers blockaded Paris.

‌Gabriel Attal, the prime minister, said on Thursday that France would suspend its so-called Ecophyto 2030 plan to reduce pesticide use by 50 per cent compared with 2017 levels.

‌This pledge – along with a string of other concessions – prompted the main farming union to call on members to end their week-long “siege” of the French capital.‌

The French government is facing a 30 June deadline to comply with its plans to reduce pesticide use and protect water or face fines from administrative courts following legal action by environmentalists over unkept promises.

‌Studies indicate the population of farmland birds has fallen by 30 per cent in France over the past 30 years, with pesticides blamed as the primary cause for their demise.‌

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said officials’ postponement of Ecophyto 2030 had sent out a “disastrous signal”.

Jean Burkard, the head of advocacy at WWF France, said: “Chemical pollution is one of the main factors responsible for the decline in animal and plant biodiversity, on a par with climate change.

‌“By favouring the proponents of intensive and agro-industrial agriculture more than the agricultural world in all its diversity, the government is today announcing yet another political, health and environmental failure”, he told AFP.

‌François Veillerette, a spokesman for Générations Futures, said the move, which is hailed as a victory for France’s largest union, FNSEA, “will do nothing for farm incomes, not one cent”.

‌“It will allow us to maintain the agriculture of the previous century by keeping more and more dangerous products on the market and cynically delaying their withdrawal”, he told AFP.

‌“This is a major political error, because while the question of farm income is a real issue for a number of farmers, sacrificing the environment and natural resources will not solve this problem, quite the contrary”, Mr Veillerette added.

‌Many farmers were up in arms over the system used to measure the amount of pesticides used, called “Nodu”, which the government says it wants to replace.

Gabriel Attal announced France would suspend its so-called Ecophyto 2030 plan - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

‌NGOs say the government wants to replace Nodu with a “biased indicator” because the truth is pesticide use is not going down.

‌Prisca Thevenot, a government spokeswoman, said it simply wanted to wait a month to “ensure that (the plan) is fully understood, as part of a system of support rather than punishment.”

‌“We need to move away from punitive ecology towards an ecology of solutions”, she told radio network France Info, stressing that “the first to want to do away with these products, because they are the first victims, are the farmers themselves”.

‌“We need to be able to support them, which is why we are also investing massively in finding alternative solutions,” Ms Thevenot added, asserting that the executive “continues to have ambitions for ecology, but this ecology must be based on concrete realities”.‌

During the protests many farmers complained that France was overzealous in transposing green EU rules and that other member states continued to use pesticides that they were forbidden to employ.