France to close embassy in Niger as final contingent of French troops leave

France will close its embassy in Niger on Friday following the departure of the last of its troops from its former colony.

Relations between Niger and France have deteriorated since soldiers of the Presidential Guard commanded by General Abdourahmane Tchiani toppled President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power in a coup in July.

Following the strategy of miltary rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, they ordered the expulsion of France's ambassador Sylvain Itté and called for the departure of French troops from the country.

In September, President Emmanuel Macron announced that Itté would return to Paris and French troops would leave.

A letter dated 19 December and signed by Itté said: “The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic is regretfully forced to close the embassy for an indefinite period of time.”

French diplomatic sources have acknowledged the authenticity of the letter which was leaked to international news agencies.

Ramifications

The document notifies Nigerien employees that they will be dismissed as of 30 April 2024.

The French embassy in Niger was attacked by demonstrators on July 30 and the military junta ruling the country declared that Itté was no longer officially recognised and a blockade was set up around the French embassy compound.

French diplomatic sources say the embassy has been unable to function normally or carry out its missions.

