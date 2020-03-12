(Bloomberg) -- New York City declared a state of emergency.

France will close all schools starting next week, as President Emmanuel Macron called the coronavirus the epidemic of the century. Macron was slated to speak with President Donald Trump on Friday amid Europe’s anger about flight bans the U.S. has imposed.

New York will ban events over 500 people, in rules that will apply to Broadway theaters. The leading U.S. infectious-disease official said the testing system in the country is failing.

U.S. stocks tumbled, with benchmark gauges posting their worst drop since 1987.

Key Developments:

Confirmed cases at 128,393 globally; 4,742 deathsNCAA baskeball, baseball and NHL all suspend playItaly’s death surged despite a nationwide lockdownTrump flight clampdown is a hammer blow for airlinesU.S. has cases in 44 states

Disney to Shut California Theme Parks (4:49 p.m. NY)

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will be closed from March 14 through the end of the month.

NYC Declares Emergency (4:22 p.m. NY)

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency for New York, saying the city would enforce its decree against many public gatherings to combat the new coronavirus outbreak.

“All of our large venues will no longer have gatherings,” the mayor said at a news conference. “I suspect it will be a number of months.”

The order also applies to restaurants and bars, he said. Venues under 500 capacity will operate at 50% occupancy.

He called the overall numbers of new virus cases “striking and troubling.”

“We now have 95 confirmed cases, 42 new since yesterday,” the mayor said, “29 in mandatory quarantine, more than 1,700 in voluntary quarantine.”

Ohio Closes Schools, Bans Mass Gatherings (4:07 p.m. NY)

Ohio is banning mass gatherings with 100 or more people, with exclusions including normal operations at airports, offices, factories, restaurants, and a few other venues. Governor Mike DeWine also said children will get an extended spring break for at least three weeks starting at the end of the school day on Monday.

France to Close All Schools (3:35 p.m. NY)

France ordered the closing of nurseries, schools and universities from the beginning of next week to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which President Emmanuel Macron called the worst health crisis in a century.

France urged people to work from home, limit travel, and keep the most fragile citizens and people over 70 in their houses.

“The government will use all the financial means necessary to save lives, whatever the cost,” the president said.

Baseball, Boston Marathon Curbed (3:15 p.m. NY)

Major League Baseball will suspend spring training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks, it said in a statement.

The iconic Boston Marathon will be run in September instead of on April 20, CBS Boston reported.

Pro basketball, hockey and Nascar have all announced curtailed activities in recent days.

New York to Ban Events Over 500 People (2:28 p.m.)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people to slow the virus’s spread. He also banned visitors to nursing homes, though the restrictions didn’t apply to them, nor to hospitals, schools or mass transit.He said the density rules will apply to Broadway, starting Thursday night.

The New York Philharmonic canceled performances through March, it said in a statement.

Cuomo reported a 112 new cases in New York for a total of 328. There were no deaths, he said.

Trump Had Limited Interaction With Infected Brazil Official (2:15 p.m. NY)

The White House said President Trump had “almost no interactions” with a visiting staff member of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. The aide had attended a dinner with the president at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend and has since tested positive with the coronavirus.Pictures show the aide, Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, side by side with Trump, wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.“I’m not concerned,” Trump said at a news conference.