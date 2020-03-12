France Closes Schools as Macron Calls Virus Epidemic of Century

(Bloomberg) -- France ordered the closing of nurseries, schools and universities from the beginning of next week to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which President Emmanuel Macron called the worst health crisis in a century.

Seeking to contain a broader outbreak, France urged people to work from home, limit travel, and keep the most fragile citizens and people over 70 in their houses. Municipal elections will go ahead on Sunday, Macron said at a press conference.

“The government will use all the financial means necessary to save lives, whatever the cost,” the president said.

The moves announced by the French president are among the most drastic in the region and follow a lockdown of public life in Italy, where the virus outbreak has been particularly pronounced, claiming more than 1,000 lives.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak later tonight after consultations with senior politicians. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned “many more” families will lose loved ones and advised everyone with symptoms of the virus, including a cough or a fever, to stay at home for seven days. He stopped short of ordering school closures for now, though this may change as the disease spreads.

