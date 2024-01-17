France considers transferring hundreds of AASM Hammer precision-guided bombs to Ukraine

Ukraine is reportedly in line to receive hundreds of AASM Hammer precision-guided munitions from France, Ukrainian military news outlet Defense Express reported on Jan. 17.

The AASM Hammer is essentially a conventional bomb equipped with special modifications that significantly enhances its range and accuracy.

The AASM system includes a frontal guidance kit and a rear-mounted range extension modification that can be fitted to conventional bombs. It allows bombs to be guided by satellite, via thermal imaging, or with a semi-active laser guidance system. An airburst detonation capability is also available.

The AASM Hammer has a range of over 70 kilometers, providing a crucial advantage by allowing it to be dropped from a relatively safe distance from the target.

The AASM Hammer is currently used with French Rafale fighter jets, but it has also been deployed from F-16, Mirage 2000, and Mirage F1 jets, using the HASAS (Hammer Stand Alone System) system.

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced on Jan. 16 that Ukraine would receive a new batch of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles from France.



