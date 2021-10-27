France consumer confidence dipped in October as inflation concerns mount

Customers carry shopping bags with purchases outside a department store in Paris
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer confidence levels fell in October compared to the previous month, missing market forecasts, as concerns over inflation hit sentiment.

The INSEE official statistics agency said its measure for French consumer confidence fell to 99 points in October from 101 in September. Fourteen analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a figure of 101 for the October reading.

INSEE added that its survey showed a big rise in households who felt that prices would go up.

Rising energy prices have led to a pick-up in inflation in Europe. Earlier this week, oil prices edged up to their highest levels since 2014, supported by a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer.

Data at the start of October also showed that inflation within the euro zone had hit a 13-year high in September.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Health tech startup mPharma acquires Vine Pharmacy, enters Uganda

    Abraaj bought Vine Pharmacy in 2013 when it was the largest pharmacy chain in Uganda. The Vine Pharmacy take-over comes two years after the health startup bought Kenya’s Haltons Pharmacy for $5 million marking mPharma’s foray into the East Africa region.

  • German consumer sentiment rises for 2nd month despite inflation - GfK

    The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 0.9 points for November, from a revised 0.4 points a month earlier. However, the institute warned that the good feelings were unlikely to last if prices continued to climb, a trend that would also delay a fundamental recovery in consumer sentiment . "German citizens seem to be expecting even more price hikes, which is why they consider it prudent to make purchases now to avoid even higher prices," said GfK expert Rolf Buerkl.

  • Electrolux' profit falls, sees supply chain headwinds into 2022

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux warned on Wednesday it may struggle to meet demand next year due to global supply chain challenges after its profit slumped in the third quarter as component shortages hampered production. Households have been spending more on their homes, including on appliances, during the pandemic, and Electrolux expects demand to stay above pre-pandemic levels in the long run amid a bigger focus on home improvement and hygiene. The company's third-quarter operating profit fell to 1.64 billion crowns ($191.3 million) from 3.22 billion a year earlier.

  • Greenpeace Challenges EU to Ban Short Flights, Beef Up Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Environmental group Greenpeace called on the European Union to ban short flights on routes where a train journey under six hours is available, in a sign of growing pressure on governments to take bolder steps to avert climate disaster. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That

  • Iberdrola net profit falls on high energy costs, taxes

    MADRID (Reuters) -Global wind power leader Iberdrola reported a 10% fall in net profit on Wednesday but beat market expectations for a turbulent nine months on energy markets which saw its home government in Spain swoop on utilities' earnings. Power and gas prices have soared to record highs around the world as economies fired up after the coronavirus pandemic, but companies like Iberdrola say they have not benefited from this as they lock in prices with customers in advance. Net profit of 2.41 billion euros ($2.8 billion) nevertheless came in just above a consensus forecast of 2.36 billion euros drawn from a poll of 10 analysts provided by the company.

  • Why you’re not hearing about Covid-19 outbreaks in Africa

    Official data says 8.5 million people got Covid-19 in Africa, but more accurate estimates puts the number closer to 60 million.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures and says technology like blockchain will 'bend the curve' on inflation

    The ARK chief executive is firmly on the side of the debate that believes the current surge in inflation will likely be short-lived.

  • Biden wins for ‘the most economically illiterate presidential utterance since Jimmy Carter’

    Biden insists his $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill “costs zero dollars”. This is how that's wrong.

  • Democrats retreat on spending after failing to get votes for huge tax hikes

    President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have failed to get the votes for a proposed major overhaul of the tax code and are now being forced to cut the size and scope of their planned infrastructure and social welfare legislative package as well.

  • It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

    After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Substantial increases in corporate taxes, capital gains taxes and income taxes also may fall by the wayside.

  • ‘This is screwed up’: The proposed IRS bank-account reporting rule is revised, but Manchin still doesn’t like it

    The Biden administration has already scaled back its controversial idea to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about the cash-flow information of certain customer accounts in its bid to make sure rich people are paying their full tax bill.

  • Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Predicts ‘Hyperinflation’ — Is His Warning Merited?

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Friday tweeted, "Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It's happening." See: Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and 21 More CEOs Who Changed How We Live Explore: 15...

  • Italy to seek EU approval to stay in MPS for 'years' - source

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy plans to negotiate with the European Commission a "long extension" of the deadline to cut Rome's 64% stake in ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), a source close to the matter told Reuters. The extension to be requested by the Treasury to Brussels will amount to "years," the source said, without elaborating. The development comes after talks with Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit over a potential merger deal with the Tuscan lender collapsed on Sunday.

  • Democratic tax hikes: What's on the table and what's been abandoned

    Democrats have floated a wide menu of tax hikes to pay for their infrastructure and social spending package. Here is what has been proposed and what has a chance of becoming law.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Break Out as Yields Pull Back

    The dollar also rallied

  • California unemployment claims one-third of nation’s total

    California added only 47,400 jobs in September, a stubborn statistic that is poking at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s theme of the state “roaring back” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The IRS has more of those surprise tax refunds in the works, official says

    In the last batch, people got close to $1,700 back, on average.

  • Poland to upgrade army using funding methods first deployed to fight COVID

    Poland will use a mode of financing employed to fight the economic consequences of COVID-19 to help fund a large increase in military spending, the defence minister said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to modernise and expand the armed forces. Poland's government has used bonds issued by institutions such as the national development bank BGK or state fund PFR - but secured by the state - to finance much of its spending on helping the economy through the pandemic. This has helped it avoid including such spending in the state budget, a tactic that has been criticised by the Supreme Audit Office as lacking transparency.

  • EXPLAINER: What's a 'wealth tax' and how would it work?

    To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires. Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when campaigning last year. Biden has vowed that his programs will not add a penny to the deficit, which means selling to Congress and voters a tax on the wealthiest .0005% of Americans.

  • Free community college is on the chopping block, but this Michigan Democrat has a message: 'We're going to fight right up to the closing whistle' to get it in the package

    Although Biden said free community college is out of Democrats' social-spending bill, Rep. Andy Levin told Insider the fight isn't over.