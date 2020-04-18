France coronavirus death toll increases, at slowing rate

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Strasbourg

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for a fourth day running.

France's public health authority said in a statement that the total number of people in intensive care units also fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 - the lowest level since March 31.

France has been in virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.





(Reporting by Sarah White and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens)