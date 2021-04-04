France Cuts Growth Forecast as Nationwide Lockdown Starts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Regan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

France’s economy will rebound less than previously expected this year due to the latest four-week nationwide lockdown aimed at halting a surge in coronavirus cases.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire cut the country’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to 5% from 6%, following an 8.1% contraction last year. A Bloomberg survey in March showed economists were expecting the economy to expand 5.7%.

“Closing education establishments and 150,000 stores is essential to slow the spread of the virus, but these measures will have an impact on the French economy,” Le Maire told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper in an interview published on Sunday. “This estimate is both sincere and cautious.”

President Emmanuel Macron sought to avoid a third nationwide lockdown to protect the economy but was forced last week to announce tighter restrictions across the country. More contagious, deadlier variants have accelerated the spread of the virus, and the vaccination campaign is yet to have a significant impact after getting off to a slow start.

The new lockdown came into force Saturday night after a week that saw more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases and almost 5,500 patients in intensive care. As well as stores closing, schools will remain shut for three weeks including the holiday period.

Le Maire said government assistance to businesses impacted by the lockdown would cost around 11 billion euros ($12.9 billion) in April, including 5 billion for a solidarity fund, 4 billion for furlough, 1 billion for exemptions in social charges and 1 billion to compensate fixed costs.

Two Economies

“Today, the French economy is running at 95%,” Le Maire said on Sunday in an interview on LCI television. “The reality is you have two economies: you have an economy that is suffering terribly, so it is fair and legitimate to support it, it’s cafes, bars, restaurants, tourism, events, sport, culture, theater, cinema.

“And you have a whole other part of the economy that’s running almost at full capacity today.”

The finance minister said the lower growth forecast means government debt will rise to around 118% of GDP, instead of 115%. The public deficit is now forecast to reach 9% this year, compared with a previous estimate of 8.5%.

ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has urged the European Union to implement a joint recovery fund urgently to help countries cope with the impact of Covid-19.

Le Maire echoed the call in Le Journal du Dimanche, saying Europe must not delay. France was due to receive 5 billion euros from the 750 billion-euro fund in July but this was now unlikely, the finance minister said.

(Adds new deficit, debt forecasts and finance minister comments from sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Yields Climb After Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Report

    Stock futures and Treasury yields advanced Friday, after U.S. data showed that the labor market was stronger than expected in March. Markets in the U.S. and Europe are closed for the Good Friday holiday, but stock futures traded until 9:15 a.m. Eastern time. The U.S. reported 916,000 jobs were created in March, while economists had anticipated 660,000 new jobs.

  • 3 of Today’s Most-Shorted Stocks Ready to Trade

    It’s a good sort of Friday unlike others for many. But on Wall Street and for bulls and bears plying their muscle in the market’s most-shorted stocks, nothing could be further from the truth. Still, there’s always Monday. And today it’s time to look at three of companies shares offering promising charts ready for action in the coming week. If you’re unlike me, you woke up today knowing Friday commemorates a day of suffering and death for Jesus. It’s Good Friday. But for stock investors it’s a shortened workweek. As much, any buy and sell orders based on Thursday’s price action or an abbreviated weekly decision are on hold. But after a day of rest, or rather three days of quiet, Monday will be here before we know it. And that’s good news for traders looking to pitch camp in the shares of heavily shorted companies. 7 Cheap Stocks with Growing Tailwinds Leading into Friday, the price activity was favorable in this niche group of stocks. Volatility remains strong for many of these names and a quick survey of the price charts reveals a fairly equal amount of pattern-based trading opportunities for bulls and bears. And it’s unlikely those trends are going to simply vanish.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) The throne of which most-shorted stock is the most vilified at any given time is always subject to change. In fact, GameStop (NYSE:GME), which ushered in this theme-based trading movement, isn’t even in the top 50 of stocks with high short interest. More importantly, the game continues to play on and entering Monday, should include these well-shorted stocks that look ready for action. Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade: Blink Charging (BLNK) Source: Charts by TradingView The first of our most-shorted stocks to trade is Blink Charging. Bears number somewhere in the vicinity of 40% in this EV charging station play. But today’s chart visuals have shares looking amped up and ready for a long positioning. This week’s trading has confirmed a corrective low in shares which found support off BLNK’s 62% retracement level. As of Thursday’s closing bell, shares are stationed narrowly below the initial trade-through price of $42.39. Technically, the buy decision triggered as the stock took out three weeks of inside candlestick consolidation work and rallied above the high of the engulfing bottoming candle. With stochastics bullishly-aligned in oversold territory, don’t blink on this one or you may miss a great spot to pick up exposure at attractive levels. I’d go with the May $45/$55 bull call vertical to limit and reduce risk, as well as enjoy strong profit potential should shares begin to move into the right side of this most-shorted stock’s corrective base. Root Inc (ROOT) Source: Charts by TradingView The next of our most-shorted stocks to trade is Root Inc. This one has roughly 42% of its float currently shorted. That’s comparable to Blink. But unlike that bullish-looking price chart, the bears may have this one right. Root’s pitch is as a technology-based disruptor of insurance products operating a direct-to-consumer model and “usage-based” telematics. It sounds kinda cool, but it’s not as unique as it sounds. More established competition is already playing this angle. Technically, the bears appear to be running the show with the weekly chart revealing a down channel in shares. There’s a possibility the trend could find shares hitting single digits by this summer. Respectfully though, significant upside risk exists, even if this trend remains intact. Bottom line, a rally could ultimately take ROOT from today’s $12.19 and toward $19 to $20 before pattern resistance comes into play. And while this most-shorted stock’s bears fought back ROOT’s bulls this week, the prior period’s heavy volume buying, can’t be totally dismissed as short-covering. 7 Cheap Stocks with Growing Tailwinds Is there a way around this challenging, but bearish proposition? I’d suggest waiting for the prior week’s low of $11.30 to be broken for a tiny bit more confirmation. And from there, purchasing the May or June $10 put to initiate short exposure looks about right for this most-shorted stock. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Source: Charts by TradingView The last of our most-shorted stocks to trade is Riot Blockchain. Similar to GME, this one sports heavy, but not over-the-top short interest. Currently, the figure is somewhere in the vicinity of 11% to 15%. More important, I’m of the mind those bears are in jeopardy losing big. Technically, the Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) mining play is setting up in a bullish corrective “W” base. Alternatively, the weekly view also supports seeing the price action as a continuation symmetrical triangle. Either way, conditions in RIOT stock are looking up. Heading into next week and for longer-term core positioning within the crypto market, if this most-shorted stock can rally above this workweek’s inside candlestick high of $56.82 and stochastics signals a bullish crossover, an early non-breakout entry looks good if accompanied by a hedged June $60 put/$80 call stock collar combination. On the date of publication, Chris Tyler holds, directly or indirectly, positions in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), but no other securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100% the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 3 of Today’s Most-Shorted Stocks Ready to Trade appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • France cuts economic growth forecast as it enters third COVID lockdown

    France is cutting it's GDP growth forecast to 5% from 6% as the country enters a four-week national lockdown aimed at slowing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The lockdown, France's third since the start of the pandemic, comes amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases across much of Europe that has seen some countries reimpose restrictions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: French President Emmanuel Macron had been hesitant to impose new restrictions following an 8.1% GDP contraction last year, per Bloomberg, but the country has seen more contagious variants of the virus have spread. Meanwhile, its vaccine rollout has been underwhelming. Beginning Saturday, people in France were restricted to traveling within six miles of their home, except for essential reasons. The nation has also imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, per the Guardian.What he's saying: “Closing education establishments and 150,000 stores is essential to slow the spread of the virus, but these measures will have an impact on the French economy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. “This estimate is both sincere and cautious.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Inflation Is Coming. Why it Could Be Here to Stay.

    In today’s global economy, what happens in one country can strike another one half-way around the world. A case in point: China, the United States and consumer prices.

  • Ferrari Overtaken by Rivals to End Years in Market Fast Lane

    (Bloomberg) -- After racing clear of its rivals for years, Ferrari NV has been relegated to the back row of the stock market grid.The Italian supercar maker, the top performer in the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index for each of the last three years, has fallen 5.6% since the start of 2021 and just suffered its worst quarter since the end of 2018. That’s a marked contrast to strong gains by rivals including including Volkswagen AG, which owns luxury brands Porsche, Bugatti and Lamborghini.While competitors, particularly VW, have got a boost from the hullabaloo around electric vehicles, the company known for its Prancing Horse logo has run into setbacks including an underwhelming earnings forecast. Without a clear EV strategy, Ferrari has also been hurt by an unresolved search for a new chief executive, and a broader rotation out of so-called growth names for a company that some investors regard more as a luxury play.“The stock has become too expensive and earnings momentum is fading,” said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, also noting uncertainty over the CEO situation and a “lack of EV vision.”In February’s results announcement, Ferrari gave a conservative earnings outlook for this year as the carmaker works through disruption from the pandemic on top of the unexpected search for a new leader. Citing personal reasons, Louis Camilleri abruptly retired from his role as CEO in December, leaving the company facing its second leadership crisis in as many years and complicating the transition toward electric mobility.Ferrari is “making good progress with the search process to identify the right leader,” Chairman John Elkann said April 1.Whoever takes the helm will face a challenging legacy, with Ferrari’s strategy for a full-electric vehicle remaining an unclear long-shot project. Camilleri cast doubts over the plan during his last analyst call in November, saying he didn’t see the carmaker ever being at 100% EV “and certainly, not in my lifetime will it reach even 50%.” Elkann said in February that he envisages Ferrari making a fully-electric car by the end of this decade.A new CEO will also need to combine the need to keep pace with tightening emissions regulations while satisfying the love of its power-hungry customers for the traditional thermal engine.A spokesman for Ferrari declined to comment for this article.The stock’s lofty valuation multiple relative to other carmakers doesn’t leave much room for upset. According to RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan, Ferrari is less of an auto stock and “more of a luxury play.”Reflecting that status among investors, the stock rose 28% in 2020, similar to the performance of Birkin bag maker Hermes International and luxury leader LVMH, while most auto stocks were weighed down by the pandemic.“The outperformance last year was due to the fact that the stock is perceived as more defensive and so something to own when everything else falls,” said Antonio Amendola, a portfolio manager at Acomea Sgr. “In the end, those who can afford a Ferrari can afford it in any conditions.”Changing DynamicsThis year, stock market dynamics have changed, with investors shifting more toward cyclical stocks and away from defensives as the rollout of vaccines fuels optimism over a global economic recovery.“With the market rotation, it’s normal to see some profit taking,” said Amendola. “Ferrari’s fundamentals are solid and this can be an opportunity to accumulate if the underperformance persists.”And according to UBS Group AG analyst Susy Tibaldi, concern over the company’s approach toward electric vehicles may not be fully justified.“We don’t think the company is under the same pressure and urgency as its non-luxury peers, due to the fact that a Ferrari per se is not a means of transportation but rather a status symbol, and is rarely the first car in a household,” Tibaldi, who rates Ferrari buy, wrote in a March 30 note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • March jobs report was 'awesome,' says this strategist

    The March jobs report was very impressive, two veteran strategies say. Here's why.

  • Compass Just Went Public, Placing Robert Reffkin on a Path to Become America’s Youngest Black Billionaire

    On Reffkin’s LinkedIn account, he explained why he started his booming company in the first place.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief 51 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • Five observations from Clemson’s spring football game

    The Tigers wrapped spring practice with their annual Orange-White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Chauvin trial: Minneapolis police lieutenant calls restraint on Floyd 'totally unnecessary'

    A high-ranking official in the Minneapolis Police Department called Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers’ use of force on George Floyd “totally unnecessary” and said it should have stopped when Floyd was pinned to the ground, according to his testimony Friday at Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • After 25 years on NASCAR TV and a Dale Earnhardt film, what’s next for Michael Waltrip?

    An exclusive Observer Q&A with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, touching on the response to “Blink of an Eye,” Bristol dirt racing, TV time, and what’s next.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.