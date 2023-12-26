France delivers grain cargo ship to Ukraine, says French Minister of Transport

Bon said the ship had already been sent to Ukraine from Dunkirk

French Minister of Transport Clement Beaune reported that his country sent a second cargo ship to Ukraine to help with the export of grain.

"This morning, France delivered a second ship to support Ukraine," he said on the X social network on Tuesday, December 26.

Beaune said that the ship was already en route to Ukraine from Dunkirk.

"It will allow the export of cereals, to better feed the world. Our commitment is total, our solidarity will not stop," he said.

On November 23, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine has secured the Black Sea Grain Corridor with its own efforts following a campaign of destroying Russian naval assets.

