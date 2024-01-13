France determined to strengthen Ukraine's arms production capabilities – French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Paris is willing to jointly strengthen Kyiv's ability to manufacture weapon systems on Ukrainian territory.

Source: Stéphane Séjourné, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, during a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are determined to jointly strengthen Ukraine's ability to produce weapons systems on its own soil and are ready to help you in this area," the French official stressed.

Details: Séjourné said Paris will further seek to improve the legal and organisational framework to ensure that cooperation with Kyiv develops even further.

Earlier, reports emerged that the Ukrainian and French foreign ministers, during the latter's visit to Kyiv on 13 January, held bilateral talks on defence assistance and cooperation, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO and holding Russia accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine.

Stéphane Séjourné, the new French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 13 January. This is the minister's first foreign visit in this post.

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the appointment of a new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, following the resignation of his predecessor, Élisabeth Borne. Attal is the youngest person to hold the post and comes from the Ukrainian city of Odesa on a parent's side.

