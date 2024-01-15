'France does not abandon its children' Macron tells families of Gaza hostages

France's President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his call for fresh talks for the release of hostages held in Gaza by militant group Hamas. This came as families of captives and their supporters gathered for rallies in several European cities to mark 100 days since their abduction.

In a video posted online and broadcast at a rally in Tel Aviv in support of the hostages overnight on Saturday, Macron assured: "The French nation is determined that ... all the hostages of the October 7 terrorist attacks are freed."

"France does not abandon its children," he added. "That is why we have to resume negotiations again and again for their release."

During its 7 October attack, Hamas seized about 250 hostages, 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza – including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Three French citizens remain unaccounted for following the attacks and are thought to be among the hostages held in Gaza.

French-Israeli Mia Shem, was among the 100 people released under a temporary truce agreement at the end of November, but news of the other hostages has been scant.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, on Sunday said many of the hostages are likely to have been killed recently.

"The enemy's leadership and army bear full responsibility," he said in a televised statement.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Israeli army recovers body of French-Israeli hostage in Gaza

France facing 'complex' challenge to evacuate journalists stuck in Gaza

France's Macron says he's going to Qatar to work on new Gaza truce