France eases bird flu measures on poultry farms as new cases fall

FILE PHOTO: Mulard ducks are pictured at a poultry farm in Montsoue as France continues a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe outbreak of bird flu
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - France is to allow poultry farms in southwestern areas hit by a severe strain of avian influenza to resume production after a sharp fall in new cases of the disease, the agriculture ministry said.

France is among European countries to have seen the H5N8 bird flu virus spread this winter from wild birds to farm poultry.

Authorities have carried out mass culling of flocks to stem the disease, with France slaughtering around 3 million birds, mostly ducks.

The number of new outbreaks of the virus in France had fallen to five in the first week of March compared with nearly 130 in the first week of January, while in the most-affected region of the Landes no new cases have been recorded in the last month, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"This means that the drastic measures deployed to limit the spread of the virus ... have brought results," it said.

Farms in southwestern zones that have previously been subject to mass culling will be able to resume breeding for certain poultry types, including chickens, although flocks would be confined indoors.

A ban on rearing ducks and geese in such areas would continue until the H5N8 epidemic was completely over, given the particular vulnerability of these animals to the virus, the ministry added.

The risk of bird flu remained high in France and Europe, the ministry said, noting two cases this week in northeast France and 39 cases among wild birds in Europe last weekend.

While often deadly for birds, such viruses are rarely transmitted to humans and are not known to pose a risk for eating poultry products.

However, a first case of A(H5N8) bird flu being passed to humans - workers at a Russian poultry plant - raised concern the virus could mutate.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: CDC guidance: Desks 3 feet apart in schools OK

    U.S. health officials are relaxing social distancing recommendations for schools, saying students can sit as close as 3 feet apart in classrooms. Ten of thousands of others will a arrive and operate outside the bubble -- officials, judges, sponsors, media, VIPs and broadcasters.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • Emily Ratajkowski Shares Intimate Photos of Her "First Moments" With Baby Sly

    A few weeks after giving birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, Emily Ratajkowski is giving her fans a closer look at her motherhood journey.

  • Health expert Dr. Dean Blumberg says COVID-19 variants are cause for concern

    UC Davis Health pediatrician and infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg spoke to KCRA 3 about the importance of getting more people vaccinated as variant strains are detected and spread.

  • Photos show what Europe's 3rd COVID-19 wave looks like as hospitalizations mount and Italy enters another lockdown

    Much of Europe has lagged behind the US and the UK in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine due to supply shortages.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of Closure

    Michael Kovac/GettyAt the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a dedication appears onscreen. “For Autumn,” it reads as an elegiac cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” by the singer Allison Crowe, swells over the credits. It’s a valediction to the director’s adopted daughter, Autumn Snyder, who loved sci-fi and stories of superheroes and considered it her favorite song.As the producer of the film—and as Zack’s wife and Autumn’s stepmother—Deborah Snyder had heard the recording several times before she and her husband sat down to watch the film, all four hours of it, for the first time all the way through. The Snyders had talked about Crowe’s version of the song endlessly during production over the last year. They’d seen the movie in chunks countless times by then, too. Up until just two weeks before its HBO Max debut, they were knee-deep in fine-tuning sound mixes and color grading for the different technical versions necessary for streaming.But finally watching together the culmination of their work evoked feelings Snyder didn’t expect. Four years after the weight of Autumn’s death by suicide became too much to balance with the demands of a blockbuster movie set, here the couple sat watching an even grander version of the story they’d set out to tell—with Autumn’s name gracing the final frame. “It strikes you in this very visceral way,” Snyder remembers. Their film about gods and superheroes leveled by grief and stumbling toward emotional restoration can’t help but “resonate differently for us” now, she says. “We’ve gone on quite a journey personally.” ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic FansSnyder is speaking from her home office in Los Angeles, where Wonder Woman herself watches over her shoulder. (“It’s not a toy,” Snyder laughs, turning toward the Batman v Superman-era maquette by costume designer Michael Wilkinson.) When we speak, the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League is just nine days away from release—though an HBO Max glitch has just allowed a surprise early viewing to some who signed up for a night of live-action Tom & Jerry.That such a surreal hiccup is barely a footnote in the story of the film’s road to the screen is a measure of how complicated it’s been. But Snyder seems unbothered: “I’m just excited for people to see it. This has been so many years in the making.”It’s been 11 years in fact since the Snyders began working with Warner Bros. on developing and helming the DC Comics superhero universe, and four years since the theatrical release of Justice League. The movie that made it to theaters, dragged to the finish line via reshoots by The Avengers director Joss Whedon, came to be considered a “Frankensteinian” commercial and critical failure. Snyder watched the final product without her husband. “To see it be so different than the original intention for the film was just very difficult,” she remembers.“It was difficult because you’re emotionally invested. That’s why I famously said to Zack, ‘Don’t ever see it,’” she says. “Because I think as a director even more so than as a producer, especially the way Zack makes films, it’s very personal.”The couple had developed the film’s characters, cast them, poured years and “heart and soul” into them. It had become a round-the-clock passion. “We’re married, so there’s never like, oh, we stopped talking about it. It blurs into everyday life,” she says. “And then you shoot the whole thing and you can’t complete it.”Walking away to focus on their five other children and their own grief for two years “was the right decision for us to make. But it was a difficult decision.” At the time, it seemed final. “When we left, we left. We weren’t, you know, checking in on it. No. They went and did what they needed to do.”The Justice League set reportedly changed drastically after the Snyders’ departure. Ray Fisher, who plays the hero Cyborg in Justice League, was the first to speak up three years after the movie’s release, accusing Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior. (WarnerMedia conducted an “internal investigation” in 2020; it ended with the vague promise of “remedial action” being taken.)Fisher’s accusations did not come as a surprise to Snyder—just before the movie’s release, she reported an “incident” to Warner Bros. involving Whedon and someone else on set. She can’t say who it involved or how it was “resolved in a way that the person was happy with.” But in the wake of a career-spanning reckoning for Whedon, with actors and writers he worked with in decades past following Fisher’s lead and speaking out about his alleged toxic on-set behavior, Snyder admits the influx of testimonials has been “upsetting.”“I am always fighting to get more women on the sets. And as a business owner, it’s important to create an atmosphere that is safe and creative, you know?” she says. “People need to be accountable for their actions and I feel like that’s starting to happen. But I also think it takes a lot of bravery to come forward and to tell your story. I really respect Ray and all the people that have come forward because their truths are important. It’s a hard thing to do.”Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s journey to the screen has been fraught with reports of toxic behavior, both on and off set. The fan-led social media campaign to restore the original, non-Whedon footage into a “Snyder Cut” gained unprecedented clout in the years after Justice League’s theatrical release. It demanded and, incredibly, successfully persuaded Warner Bros. to release the film as the Snyders intended—though often through controversial means.Some of the most vocal personas behind the push to #ReleasetheSnyderCut amounted to online bullies, directing torrents of hostility toward film journalists and moviegoers who dared express distaste for any aspect of the DCEU, the Snyders’ style of moviemaking, or the toxicity itself. Snyder finds their behavior disappointing, in part because “I know what it’s like” to be on the receiving end of online attacks.“After BvS, we had people that really loved the movie and really hated the movie, and sometimes it would be very personal,” she says. “You can not like something. You can have a disagreement about something. But it’s just the personal attacks and getting that way, it’s just not acceptable. I know there was a contingency of fans” whose behavior was out of control, she says. “But I don’t believe that was the majority.”She points to Snyder fans’ good work for proof: they raised $500,000 and counting for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The campaign’s landing page features moving words about the late Autumn Snyder, penned by her sister Olivia: “Autumn was like the moon. Bold, mysterious, and beautiful. So unaware of the power and impact she had. But, surrounded by darkness.”Restoring and expanding their vision for Justice League proved cathartic for the Snyders after losing so much, though grief is far from a straightforward journey. “It’s funny. As much as it helped to heal, it also brought up a lot,” Snyder recalls. “It was very emotional, the whole process.” HBO Max It wasn’t just the moviemaking itself, or the story about heroes learning to live again after unfathomable loss. “That was one thing that was healing,” she says. “But also, I think, to talk about her death publicly and to talk about mental health and suicide prevention—you can only hope that it touches someone.”“It was a very difficult time in our family’s lives,” she says. She wants “other people to know that there’s help out there. Because I don’t know that we really knew. You’d think we would have, but we didn’t.”“So in that way, I think doing something that’s good—it’s not gonna ever make her come back. But it kind of just, it’s something that…” She pauses, searching for words. “It’s something.”Being a producer on Justice League at first meant the usual responsibilities: supporting the director and his vision. Budgeting. Negotiating casting deals with agents. Acting as a liaison with the studio. And steering the production toward being on time and on budget.Reconstructing a movie that almost but never existed out of years-old footage, unfinished music and visual effects, disintegrating costumes, missing models, and a cast and crew now spread out over different projects across the world—all amid a global pandemic? “That was a whole other animal,” Snyder recalls.Warner Bros. approached the Snyders about releasing their own version of the film on HBO Max months before a May 2020 announcement announced the movie to the world. For a time, that meant working on it in secret. “Because you don’t want people to get their hopes up if [Warner Bros.] didn’t do it.”It took the film’s creatives and crew bending over backwards for the four-hour epic to get made. “Our visual effects supervisor was busy on another show,” Snyder says. “So in his spare time on the weekends or late at night, he’d come help us figure out what effects were done and what needed to be redone.”Composer Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, had even less encouraging news: He’d never gotten very far on the score at all—and in fact had used some of what he did have on another film at some point. “So we had to start over,” Snyder says. “We had a bunch of themes and a couple of pieces, but we hadn’t orchestrated them.”That came with its own obstacles: “We couldn’t do a whole orchestra at the same time” because of COVID and the filmmakers couldn’t travel to England to hear the score in person. Instead, the musicians separated into smaller groups and recorded one at a time while the filmmakers monitored the process via a live feed.Whedon had discarded and reshot much of Zack Snyder’s original footage, but that proved a silver lining for the assembling of ZSJL. Only three days of additional photography were needed, for one scene Zack had hoped to shoot for years: a Batman/Joker scene. HBO Max It comes in the film’s epilogue, in another of Batman’s prescient hallucinations. In a post-apocalypse where Darkseid rules Earth, The Flash (Ezra Miller), Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Queen Mera (Amber Heard), Cyborg, and the Clown Prince of Crime himself, reprised by Jared Leto, gather for what appears to be—of course—an uneasy alliance against a common foe: an evil Superman.The scene, as short as it is, required a complicated shoot. It needed a lot of visual effects. The actors in the scene were scattered across the globe. “And we had a time crunch,” Snyder remembers. “So it was challenging. Ezra Miller was on Fantastic Beasts, so we had the crew shoot his part against green screen and Zack directed him via Zoom.”The actors’ super-suits, meanwhile, had lost their luster. “They’re latex and they’d been sitting there for a couple of years and were disintegrating and falling apart. So we were patching them up on set and like, you know, these are things you don’t normally have to deal with as a producer,” Snyder laughs. “But as challenging as it was, it was exhilarating.”To detractors, the movie’s four-hour runtime may seem excessive. But to Snyder, every minute is necessary. “In order for you to care about the characters at the end, you really have to understand who they are, what their struggles have been, what they’ve overcome, and what they’re still working on,” she says, “and we’re really able to do this in this version of the film.”Finishing the film brought a feeling beyond catharsis. Snyder hated to “leave the characters hanging. Even though they finished the theatrical version, that really wasn’t the story we were trying to tell.”“To get to the place that we were trying to get to and never thought we would be able to,” and to finish the film on their own terms and to dedicate it to Autumn, Snyder says, has brought “a certain sense of closure. There’s a certain sense of joy. But it’s more than just closure. It just feels really good.”If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Nasa Mars rover: The clanking sound of Perseverance's wheels

    Nasa's robot rover extends its Martian playlist with a recording made while it was driving over rocks.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Cuomo made one aide cry by ridiculing her haircut and made fun of a male staffer for being 'fat,' new report says

    The New Yorker shares how Cuomo fostered a bullying work environment that kept women from speaking out.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the screechy sounds of its own driving on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover driving.

  • Sharon Stone said a producer asked her to sleep with a costar to improve their on-screen chemistry

    In her new memoir, Stone details several exploitative incidents in her career, including being asked to sit in a director's lap.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • A single GOP senator blocked a bill that would stop private debt collectors from seizing stimulus checks

    GOP Sen. Pat Toomey said debt collectors had every right to collect money owed, thwarting a Democratic effort to stop that.

  • Sharon Osbourne, like Piers Morgan, has been disguising cruelty as 'straight-talk' for years

    Anyone who watched Osbourne on "The X Factor" will know bullying is as much a part of her DNA as it is Morgan's, writes Insider editor Tom Murray.

  • Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyDozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House.In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.“There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers,” one former White House staffer affected by the policy told The Daily Beast. “I was asked to resign.”“Nothing was ever explained” on the calls, they added, which were led by White House Director of Management and Administration Anne Filipic. “The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”In response to this news story, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted out on Friday an NBC News report from February stating that the Biden administration wouldn't automatically disqualify applicants if they admitted to past marijuana use. Psaki said of the hundreds of people hired in the administration, only five who had started working at the White House are "no longer employed as a result of this policy."Psaki didn't note how many had been disqualified for a White House job before actually starting, nor did she note how many were suspended or relegated to remote work, but she did send an additional statement to The Daily Beast on Friday.“In an effort to ensure that more people have an opportunity to serve the public, we worked in coordination with the security service to ensure that more people have the opportunity to serve than would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use. While we will not get into individual cases, there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated,” Psaki said.The White House said in February it intended—for some candidates—to waive the requirement that all potential appointees in the Executive Office of the President be able to obtain a “top secret” clearance. The rules about past marijuana use and eligibility for the clearance vary, depending on the agency: For the FBI, an applicant can’t have used marijuana in the past three years; at the NSA, it’s only one. The White House, however, largely calls its own shots, and officials at the time told NBC News that as long as past use was “limited” and the candidate wasn’t pursuing a position that required a security clearance, past use may be excused.Asked about the policy and its effect on the administration’s staffing Thursday night, a White House spokesperson disputed the number of affected staff, but said the Biden administration is “committed to bringing the best people into government—especially the young people whose commitment to public service can deepen in these positions,” and noted that the White House’s approach to past marijuana use is much more flexible than previous administrations.“The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years,” the spokesperson added. “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”A candidate’s personal drug history, barring past convictions for possession, is largely based on the honor system, as well as supplemental interviews with family and friends by the FBI—although lying on the 136-page SF-86 form is a felony, and effectively bars a candidate from ever working for a federal agency. Over the years, some rules have been relaxed or altogether eliminated (the existence of nude photos of a candidate are no longer automatically disqualifying, for example).Some of these dismissals, probations and remote work appointments could have potentially been a result of inconsistencies that came up during the background-check process, where a staffer could have, for example, misstated the last time they used marijuana. The effect of the policy, however, would be the same: The Biden White House would be punishing various staffers for violating thresholds of past cannabis use that would-be staffers didn’t know about.Previous drug use can pose problems for obtaining a security clearance. While practices across the federal government vary, in general agencies may consider the type, frequency, and recency of drug use as mitigating factors when granting a clearance.Past Pot Smoking Won’t Bar Some Applicants From White House RolesThe Biden administration has attempted to modernize the White House’s personnel policy as it relates to past marijuana use, which has disproportionately affected younger appointees and those from states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized. (Marijuana, of course, remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government.) The number of allowable instances of past marijuana use was increased from the Trump and Obama administrations—a reflection of the drug’s widespread use—and the White House approved limited exemptions for candidates whose positions don’t require security clearances. Those employees, like all those at the White House, must commit to not using marijuana while serving in the federal government and must submit to random drug testing.The president, however, remains the final authority on who can receive a clearance, and the chief executive can overrule agency judgments on eligibility, as President Donald Trump did when he granted his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret clearance over the objections of the intelligence community and his own counsel.“I find it absurd that, in 2021, marijuana use is still part of a security clearance background check,” Tommy Vietor, a veteran of the 2008 Obama team who subsequently worked as a National Security Council spokesperson, said Thursday. “To me, marijuana use is completely irrelevant when you’re trying to decide whether an individual should be trusted with national security information.”In past administrations, White House staff have also had their applications denied, or the jobs they’d started abruptly yanked, because of marijuana use. In the earliest days of the Trump era, multiple people—some mid-tier, some more senior-level—had jobs they had already accepted pulled by White House brass after flunking urine tests that showed signs of recent marijuana use, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The marijuana policy has tripped up the appointments of even senior White House officials in past administrations. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama White House, wrote in his memoir that his interim security clearance was initially denied because of past marijuana use. Alyssa Mastromonaco, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration and has a self-described “love of the ganj,” wrote in Vice in 2017 that, after filling out her SF-86, she “went home and flushed all the pot I had stashed in my underwear drawer.”In the end, Mastromonaco was allowed to join the administration, she wrote, “but I was randomly drug-tested pretty much once a month for the first year, and regularly after that.”But would-be staffers in the Biden administration whose dream jobs were derailed by an opaque system now feel their own truthfulness has been used against them.“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” the former staffer said.Updated: 11:30 am Friday with White House press secretary Jen Psaki's response.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

    Photos of Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral - an insight into how a powerful South African monarch is mourned.

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Sheriff says he regrets 'heartache' caused by spokesman's comments on Georgia spa shooting

    Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds issued a statement on Thursday saying the department regrets "any heartache" caused by the remarks of a spokesman, Capt. Jay Baker, who said the suspect in three shootings at Asian spas in Georgia was having "a bad day." The shootings left eight people dead, including four victims at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. During a Wednesday press conference, Baker said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told officers he had a "sex addiction," and was "fed up, at the end of his rope." Long, he continued, was "having a bad day, and this is what he did." Baker's remarks were immediately criticized for being insensitive. Reynolds said there are "simply no words to describe the degree of human suffering experienced on Tuesday," and Baker's comments were "not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect." Reynolds added that he has "known and served with Capt. Baker for many years, and his personal ties to the Asian community and his unwavering support and commitment to the citizens of Cherokee County are well known to many." On Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Baker posted a picture last year of a T-shirt with a racist message about China and COVID-19. The account was deleted on Wednesday night. After Reynolds issued his statement, an official said Baker is no longer the spokesman for the spa shooting case. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Beware the lonely, angry menWhy Facebook's plan to build Instagram for kids is raising 'many concerns'