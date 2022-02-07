France’s EDF Cuts Nuclear Output Outlook on Power Supply Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA cut its 2022 forecast for French nuclear output for the second time in less than a month, adding pressure on power supplies as Europe already grapples with a gas crunch and high energy costs.

The forecast was cut to between 295 and 315 terawatt-hours, from a range of 300 and 330 terawatt-hours, Paris-based EDF said in a statement Monday, citing the ongoing “control program” of its 56 nuclear reactors tied to the recent discovery of cracks on pipes on an handful of units.

EDF’s lower output forecast may give a fresh jolt to European electricity prices, which have dropped since reaching record levels in December in tandem with gas costs as supplies of the fuel are increasing. It also adds pressure on EDF’s earnings, which are already undermined by a price cap introduced by the French government.

Like several neighboring countries, France is lowering taxes on electricity to protect consumers and companies from rising costs on wholesale markets as energy prices remain much higher than a year ago. On the top of that, the French government decided to force EDF to sell more power at a deep discount to rivals.

The utility said at the time that the measure and a partial postponement of the rise in regulated power tariffs may cost it about 7.7 billion euros ($8.8 billion) at Jan. 12 market prices. That’s as the company sells most of its power in advance, meaning that it has to buy back electricity on the wholesale market to supply rivals and to make up for any new shortfall in its own production.

The French government subsequently said it would help EDF if needed, as its price cap sent the utility’s stock plunging and prompted warnings from credit ratings firms.

Last month, EDF had already cut its 2022 French nuclear production forecast by about 9% to the lowest in three decades because of prolonged halts for safety checks and repairs tied to corrosion cracks on key pipings in five of its biggest atomic units.

On Monday, the company said the 2023 French nuclear output estimate, currently ranging from 340 to 370 terawatt-hours, will be updated as soon as possible.

France could face a power-supply crunch in case of a deep and prolonged cold snap this winter because the availability of EDF’s nuclear plants remains below normal, the electricity grid operator reiterated last week.

EDF shares have dropped 19% so far this year, making it the worst performer in Europe’s STOXX 600 Utilities Index.

