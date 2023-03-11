France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

French energy workers on strike protest in front of oil giant TotalEnergies refinery in Donges
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France faced a seventh day of demonstrations on Saturday against President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension reform plans amid ongoing rolling strikes which have affected refineries, public transport and garbage collections.

A coalition of French unions, maintaining a rare show of unity since the protest movement was launched at the end of January, hopes to keep up to pressure on the government to withdraw the reform, whose key measure is a two-year extension of the retirement age to 64.

According to interior ministry figures, up to 1 million people are expected to take part in over 200 marches throughout the country while the Senate continues to review the reform, with a possible vote on the text from the upper house of the Parliament expected by Sunday night.

Demonstrations started at 10 a.m (0900 GMT) in the streets of major cities including Toulouse and Nice. A march in Paris is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, 1.28 million people took to the streets in demonstrations, the highest turnout since the start of the protest movement, according to government figures. Unions estimated the total at 3.5 million people.

Opinion polls show a majority of voters oppose Macron's plan, while a slim majority supports the strike actions.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson told Reuters that the strikes continue in the oil major's French refineries and depots, while public railway operator SNCF said national and regional services would remain heavily disrupted over the week-end.

In Paris, garbage continues to pile up on the streets, with residents mentioning a growing presence of rats, according to local media.

The right-leaning Senate, aligning with Macron's centrist Renaissance party, should vote in favour of the pension reform but, in that case, the bill will then be reviewed by a joint committee of lower and upper house lawmakers, probably next week.

If the committee agrees on a text, a final vote on both chambers would likely occur but, in the lower house of the Parliament, where Macron's party majority is relative, the outcome of such a vote still appears uncertain.

"A lot of things can still happen next week," Marylise Leon, deputy secretary general of the CFDT union, the country's largest, told Franceinfo radio. "Will the text be voted in the National Assembly? We have to rally. It's now or never."

An additional day of nationwide strikes and protests is planned for March 15.

(Reporting by Tangi Salaun, Forrest Crellin and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Recommended Stories

  • New Air Force One will stay blue and white, Biden decides

    President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white color scheme for the exterior of the replacement Air Force One aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered in four years. The Air Force said late Friday that the light blue on the new model of the modified 747s that transport the president will be a little bit deeper and more modern in tone than the robin's egg blue on the versions of the aircraft currently in use. Boeing is modifying two of its 747-800 aircraft that will use the Air Force One call sign when the president is aboard.

  • Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, took office on Saturday as China's premier, the country's No.2 post, putting the close ally of President Xi Jinping in charge of reviving an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs. Widely perceived to be pragmatic and business-friendly, the 63-year-old Li faces the daunting task of shoring up China's uneven recovery in the faces of global headwinds and weak confidence among consumers and the private sector. Li takes office as tensions rise with the West over a host of issues including U.S. moves to block China's access to key technologies and as many global companies diversify supply chains to hedge their China exposure due to political risks and the disruptions of the COVID era.

  • Hong Kong activists behind Tiananmen vigil jailed for months

    Three former organizers of Hong Kong's annual vigil in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests were jailed Saturday for 4 1/2 months for failing to provide authorities with information on the group under a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were arrested in 2021 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following massive protests more than three years ago. The now-defunct alliance was best known for organizing candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the 1989 China military’s crushing of Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, but it voted to disband in 2021 under the shadow of the Beijing-imposed national security law.

  • Some brands are 'slack-filling' to cleverly disguise how much product you actually get

    Making packaging bigger than it needs to be isn't necessarily illegal, but it's something consumers should watch out for, along with "shrinkflation."

  • China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations

    China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec. Canada should “stop sensationalizing and hyping the matter and stop attacks and smears on China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing. “China has been ... strictly abiding by international law and respecting all countries’ judicial sovereignty," Mao said.

  • Atlanta off-duty police major stopped by TSA after handgun found in carry-on

    Atlanta Police Department Major Michael O'Connor was stopped at a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a handgun was found in his carry-on.

  • Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges

    Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, defense lawyers confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday. Miles was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, his defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Michael Davis, who police investigators said was the triggerman, was also indicted, his lawyer, John Charles Robbins, said.

  • Survive and Thrive honors 6 for efforts to end human trafficking in Big Bend

    The Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center recently honored six local changemakers as part of the annual Imagine Freedom event.

  • Consortium addresses teacher shortage

    Event was focused on creating a program to address the shortage of qualified teachers in the Ohio Valley

  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 8, 2023 Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Evolus Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my […]

  • SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 8, 2023 Operator: Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SmartRent Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on […]

  • General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) three-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

    General Dynamics Corporation ( NYSE:GD ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the...

  • Earnings are growing at Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 9, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Yatsen Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Irene Lyu, Vice President, Head of Strategic Investments and Capital Markets. […]

  • BarkBox under fire, accused of stealing and posting TikToker's video without her consent: 'I'm furious'

    "Extremely unprofessional behavior, BarkBox," TikToker Cecelia Fales said in a video that has now been viewed more than 5 million times.

  • Gunman kills six at German Jehovah's Witness hall

    STORY: A gunman shot dead at least six people before killing himself at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall in the German city of Hamburg.Police and prosecutors said on Friday (March 10) the 35-year-old shooter was a former Jehovah's Witness.An eyewitness filmed him firing through a window on Thursday (March 9) evening.The suspect identified as "Philipp F." left the congregation "not on good terms," police said, though his motive remains unknown.About 50 people were in the hall for an event.The victims included four men, two women, and an unborn baby girl, whose mother survived. Eight people were injured, some with multiple gunshot wounds, half of them critically. Germany's government is coming under pressure.A law on tighter gun control that Berlin is preparing stipulates would-be owners undergo a psychological suitability test, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on a visit to the scene.This eyewitness, who gave no name, filmed the attack. "I didn't realize at first what was happening. Then I filmed it with my mobile phone, and through the zoom I realized that someone was shooting at the Jehovah's witnesses, and while I was filming it I realized what was happening."When police stormed the building, the shooter ran to the floor above and shot himself. Officials praised the police for a quick response they said may have saved lives. They said he used a semi-automatic pistol he had owned legally since December in the shooting.Police found 15 loaded magazines of ammunition in a raid on his apartment.They said he appeared to have acted alone. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was left "speechless" by the shooting in his hometown.

  • An elementary school librarian accused of spray painting 'Groomer' on 2 libraries during Pride has since been charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

    Charles Sutherland, 31, was first arrested in June 2022 on vandalism and hate crime charges after officials said he vandalized two local libraries.

  • IRS warns that a tax credit everyone's heard about definitely isn't for everyone

    Hearing you can get a tax credit worth up to $26,000 can make anyone think twice. But the IRS is warning that some bad advice could trip you up.

  • 'Banh MY?': Food blogger sparks outrage for whitewashing a Vietnamese dish — again

    Two years after drawing a massive backlash for putting her own spin on Vietnam's national dish, phở, food blogger Tieghan Gerard is under fire once again for tinkering with another Vietnamese favorite. This time, the influencer behind Half Baked Harvest is accused of culturally appropriating bánh mì (pronounced as “bon-mi”), a sandwich dish made with a short bread roll that is split lengthwise and filled with savory ingredients such as meats, vegetables and sauces. Bánh mì literally translates to “bread” and may also be eaten plain, often as a breakfast staple.

  • Fed: Another bump in interest rates coming, higher than anticipated

    Stocks tumbled following Jerome Powell's remarks as investors braced for the possibility the Fed will raise rates by 0.5% this month.