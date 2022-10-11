France Faces More Fuel Shortages as Unions Plan to Prolong Strikes

(Bloomberg) -- The French government is threatening to take control of some of the country’s biggest refineries that have been halted by weeks-long strikes and have brought wide-spread fuel shortages and long lines at gas stations.

With talks between managements and some unions not going far, the labor actions have left almost a third of the gas stations in the country with supply shortfalls. A resolution is needed in the coming hours and days, not weeks, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview on France Info radio Tuesday, adding that the dispute had gone on too long and that citizens were “exasperated.”

“Our fellow citizens can’t be the collateral victims of a labor conflict,” he said.

Following unsuccessful wage talks on Monday with the management of Exxon Mobil Corp., which operates two refineries in the country, the CGT labor union that’s leading the walkouts urged the government in an open letter to mediate. Exxon said it reached agreement with two other unions. Workers at the TotalEnergies SE refinery in Normandy have decided to prolong the strike until at least Tuesday, CGT said.

As the gas shortages continued to grab headlines, the government of President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to end the stalemate. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who convened a meeting with some ministers on Monday evening to discuss the crisis, suggested she may go as far as ordering the reopening of the refineries if negotiations go nowhere.

If the CGT union refuses to enter talks with TotalEnergies, the government would have no choice but to “requisition the necessary means” to unblock storage depots and keep refineries operating, Le Maire said.

‘That Will Be War’

Any such attempt will mean “war,” said Emmanuel Lépine, head of CGT’s refinery union, on France Info radio on Tuesday.

“I can guarantee you that will be war,” he said. “I wish the police or whoever it might be who comes to a refinery good luck and say, go ahead, restart the refinery. It’s a job that requires serious qualifications. So there’s no blockage, just simply a strike.”

With hardening stances threatening to result in a drawn-out battle, the crisis could spiral into broader social discontent, as the French, already faced with higher prices of food and other staples, struggle to get to work.

“When I went to try to get gas, one time I was almost attacked,” said an emergency-room worker identified only as Sabine on RMC radio. “We try to go as groups (to get fuel) from different hospital services, but what we’ve said is that if it keeps going like this we won’t be able to come to work. It’s dangerous for us.”

At an Avia gas station in central Paris, about mid-way in a line of about 30 vehicles, Jerome, 50, waited in line to fill his black Mercedes van with diesel.

“People can’t stand waiting anymore,” the Noisy-le-Roi resident said, declining to provide his last name. He added that while he was opposed to the CGT’s actions, he blames the government for “hiding” the problem, and it’s poor management of the situation.

The federation of small and mid-sized companies, CPME, meanwhile, called on the government to be more forceful, saying requisitioning of refineries could be done in the name of “ensuring public service.”

“You have to show a little authority,” Francois Asselin, its representative, said on France Info radio, calling for “the requisition” of employees, “needed to supply the tank trucks which themselves go supply service stations.”

Strategic Stocks

The demand from unions for higher wages comes as oil companies report windfall gains from higher prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Le Maire told parliament late on Monday the government will spend 100 billion euros ($97 billion) by the end of next year on measures to limit the rise in gas and electricity prices to help temper soaring inflation. It will maintain its price shield next year at a cost of 46 billion euros, to be financed in large part by tapping the windfall gains of energy producers. This includes 200 million euros from oil refiners, Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Borne said on Monday that she expected the situation to improve by the end of the week, after her government opened depots over the weekend, tapped strategic reserves, and increased imports. But delivery bottlenecks have kept some of those supplies from reaching service stations.

“The strategic stocks have been tapped for tens of days now, especially in the worst-hit areas,” according to Mobilians, a union representing gas stations. “But the stocks need to come to the depots and from there they need to come to the pumps,”

Meanwhile, Esso France, as the French unit of Exxon is called, said in a statement that it had reached an accord with two unions. That should allow the company’s refinery in Normandy to reopen, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on RMC radio Tuesday, adding that it should ease the situation in the Paris area.

“It will, of course, take some time,” he said.

Still Blocked

The CGT union contested the minister’s claim, saying Exxon’s Gravenchon and Fos oil refineries remain halted by a strike.

The situation at TotalEnergies is still deadlocked, Beaune said. TotalEnergies offered to move its annual salary talks forward to this month, but only if unions end their strikes, calling for “a sense of responsibility,” according to a statement Sunday. The company had already moved salary talks to November from the usual time in January, following meetings with unions.

Thierry Defresne, a representative of CGT’s European workers committee at Total, confirmed the availability of fuel was likely to improve, while noting that the government’s measures were rewarding oil companies to play for time, according to Agence France-Presse on Monday.

Separately, in a sign the strikes are having an impact on the European market, Exxon diverted a crude tanker to its Fawley refinery in the UK, away from Le Havre in France, its original destination, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Spring, Texas-based company is also said to be offering West Texas Light oil in the market, a grade that’s typically processed at its refineries in Europe. Exxon declined to comment on commercial matters.

