France Faces More Fuel Shortages as Unions Plan to Prolong Strikes

6
Ania Nussbaum and Francois de Beaupuy
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The French government is threatening to take control of some of the country’s biggest refineries that have been halted by weeks-long strikes and have brought wide-spread fuel shortages and long lines at gas stations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With talks between managements and some unions not going far, the labor actions have left almost a third of the gas stations in the country with supply shortfalls. A resolution is needed in the coming hours and days, not weeks, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview on France Info radio Tuesday, adding that the dispute had gone on too long and that citizens were “exasperated.”

“Our fellow citizens can’t be the collateral victims of a labor conflict,” he said.

Following unsuccessful wage talks on Monday with the management of Exxon Mobil Corp., which operates two refineries in the country, the CGT labor union that’s leading the walkouts urged the government in an open letter to mediate. Exxon said it reached agreement with two other unions. Workers at the TotalEnergies SE refinery in Normandy have decided to prolong the strike until at least Tuesday, CGT said.

As the gas shortages continued to grab headlines, the government of President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to end the stalemate. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who convened a meeting with some ministers on Monday evening to discuss the crisis, suggested she may go as far as ordering the reopening of the refineries if negotiations go nowhere.

If the CGT union refuses to enter talks with TotalEnergies, the government would have no choice but to “requisition the necessary means” to unblock storage depots and keep refineries operating, Le Maire said.

‘That Will Be War’

Any such attempt will mean “war,” said Emmanuel Lépine, head of CGT’s refinery union, on France Info radio on Tuesday.

“I can guarantee you that will be war,” he said. “I wish the police or whoever it might be who comes to a refinery good luck and say, go ahead, restart the refinery. It’s a job that requires serious qualifications. So there’s no blockage, just simply a strike.”

With hardening stances threatening to result in a drawn-out battle, the crisis could spiral into broader social discontent, as the French, already faced with higher prices of food and other staples, struggle to get to work.

“When I went to try to get gas, one time I was almost attacked,” said an emergency-room worker identified only as Sabine on RMC radio. “We try to go as groups (to get fuel) from different hospital services, but what we’ve said is that if it keeps going like this we won’t be able to come to work. It’s dangerous for us.”

At an Avia gas station in central Paris, about mid-way in a line of about 30 vehicles, Jerome, 50, waited in line to fill his black Mercedes van with diesel.

“People can’t stand waiting anymore,” the Noisy-le-Roi resident said, declining to provide his last name. He added that while he was opposed to the CGT’s actions, he blames the government for “hiding” the problem, and it’s poor management of the situation.

The federation of small and mid-sized companies, CPME, meanwhile, called on the government to be more forceful, saying requisitioning of refineries could be done in the name of “ensuring public service.”

“You have to show a little authority,” Francois Asselin, its representative, said on France Info radio, calling for “the requisition” of employees, “needed to supply the tank trucks which themselves go supply service stations.”

Strategic Stocks

The demand from unions for higher wages comes as oil companies report windfall gains from higher prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Le Maire told parliament late on Monday the government will spend 100 billion euros ($97 billion) by the end of next year on measures to limit the rise in gas and electricity prices to help temper soaring inflation. It will maintain its price shield next year at a cost of 46 billion euros, to be financed in large part by tapping the windfall gains of energy producers. This includes 200 million euros from oil refiners, Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Borne said on Monday that she expected the situation to improve by the end of the week, after her government opened depots over the weekend, tapped strategic reserves, and increased imports. But delivery bottlenecks have kept some of those supplies from reaching service stations.

“The strategic stocks have been tapped for tens of days now, especially in the worst-hit areas,” according to Mobilians, a union representing gas stations. “But the stocks need to come to the depots and from there they need to come to the pumps,”

Meanwhile, Esso France, as the French unit of Exxon is called, said in a statement that it had reached an accord with two unions. That should allow the company’s refinery in Normandy to reopen, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on RMC radio Tuesday, adding that it should ease the situation in the Paris area.

“It will, of course, take some time,” he said.

Still Blocked

The CGT union contested the minister’s claim, saying Exxon’s Gravenchon and Fos oil refineries remain halted by a strike.

The situation at TotalEnergies is still deadlocked, Beaune said. TotalEnergies offered to move its annual salary talks forward to this month, but only if unions end their strikes, calling for “a sense of responsibility,” according to a statement Sunday. The company had already moved salary talks to November from the usual time in January, following meetings with unions.

Thierry Defresne, a representative of CGT’s European workers committee at Total, confirmed the availability of fuel was likely to improve, while noting that the government’s measures were rewarding oil companies to play for time, according to Agence France-Presse on Monday.

Separately, in a sign the strikes are having an impact on the European market, Exxon diverted a crude tanker to its Fawley refinery in the UK, away from Le Havre in France, its original destination, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Spring, Texas-based company is also said to be offering West Texas Light oil in the market, a grade that’s typically processed at its refineries in Europe. Exxon declined to comment on commercial matters.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China auto sales growth slows in Sept as signs of softening demand emerge

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Sales of electric vehicles (EV) in China rose at their slowest pace in five months as demand faltered in a sputtering economy despite government incentives to revive the auto market, though industry officials forecast a stronger end to the year. September sales of new energy vehicles (NEV), which include pure EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 93.9% from the previous year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Tuesday. China's overall auto sales growth also slowed compared to the previous two months, growing 25.7% in September to 2.61 million vehicles.

  • UK Unemployment Rate Drops Unexpectedly to Lowest Since 1974

    (Bloomberg) -- UK unemployment fell unexpectedly to the lowest since 1974 as people dropped out of the workforce at a record rate.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe government said 3.5% of adults were looking for work in the three mo

  • Food Inflation on Path to Slowing, Says Bank of Canada’s Macklem

    (Bloomberg) -- Food price inflation is set to slow, helped in part by “reasonably good harvests” in Canada and several other countries, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine Following Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery Blast“I am actually hopeful that at least food inf

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • BMW Group Sales Slip In Q3; EV Sales More Than Doubles

    German luxury car maker BMW Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC: BMWYY), said its group car sales in the third quarter fell 0.9% year-on-year to 587,795 vehicles. The company recorded a 5.7% sales increase in China, a 3.8% rise in the U.S., and an 11.1% decline in Europe. The biggest winner was BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), posting a 121.6% Y/Y jump in sales. For the first nine months of 2022, the carmaker saw a year-on-year fall of 9.5% for Group sales to 1.75 million vehicles. BMW Gro

  • ‘Fragile Liquidity’ in Bond Market Could Threaten Fed’s QT Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The unwind of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is running at its maximum capacity, though just how long it could go depends on whether global bond markets can continue to function without incident. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Railroad union rejects labor deal backed by the Biden administration

    One of the major railroad unions involved in key labor negotiations has rejected a tentative deal backed by the Biden administration.

  • Polish central bank governor, others consider legal action against some colleagues

    Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski and four other rate setters threatened legal action on Tuesday against some members of the Monetary Policy Council over public statements they have made about policy. The group did not identify which colleagues they were referring to but their joint statement follows criticism of the functioning of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) on Monday by two of its members, Przemyslaw Litwiniuk and Joanna Tyrowicz.

  • Fed Restraint Will Likely Keep US Recession Mild, Blinder Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is probably headed for a recession but it’s likely to be a mild one, in part because the Federal Reserve will be wary of raising interest rates too far, the US central bank’s former Vice Chair Alan Blinder said.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s

  • Rail union BMWED members reject contract deal with U.S. railroads

    The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo" period where the union will reengage bargaining with the Class I freight carriers. The union said the vote "indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads' executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers". Last month, President Joe Biden announced that other unions, including those representing thousands of workers, and the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC) had reached a tentative deal, staving off a costly strike that could have crippled U.S. supply chains.

  • AMD's bad news adds to $725B market drop for big chipmakers

    Fears of a recession and a tech trade war with China are dealing big blows to semiconductor industry leaders in Silicon Valley.

  • European Commission suspects pharma group Teva broke antitrust rules

    The European Commission has informed Teva Pharmaceutical of its preliminary view that the company breached European Union (EU) antitrust rules with practices aimed at delaying competition to multiple sclerosis product Copaxone. The Commission first carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of several Teva subsidiaries in October 2019 and in March 2021 initiated an investigation over its practices relating to Copaxone, which is widely used to treat multiple sclerosis. "There is not yet a treatment for the chronic illness of multiple sclerosis, so innovative medicines can make a major difference to patients' quality of life," the Commission's competition policy head Margrethe Vestager said on Monday.

  • Hedge Fund Investor Who Called Housing Crash Eyes Venezuela Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund manager who correctly timed the crash of the US housing market and a crypto currency rally eight years ago thinks he’s found his next overlooked investment: Venezuelan debt. Bonds the country defaulted on nearly five years ago are trading around record lows, with some oil debt available for 2 cents on the dollar. Adding to the risks, the government is under sanctions that prohibit US investors from buying the notes. Yet, Lee Robinson said recent engagement between Was

  • Slick surfaces and sharp turns: These are the 10 deadliest roads in the US

    These roads account for over 1,000 fatalities a year. Learn how to protect yourself.

  • New rollout for the Army’s $22 billion ‘mixed reality’ combat goggles

    After some delays, the Army will field two versions next year with a refined third version by 2025.

  • Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

    Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years. Travelers like Lackmann are expected to deliver a sorely needed 5 trillion yen ($35 billion) boost to the world’s third-largest economy. David Beall, a photographer based in Los Angeles who’s been to Japan 12 times, has already booked a flight, planning to go to Fukui, Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo.

  • UK spy agency watching for any signs Russia considering nuclear weapons

    Britain would expect to see indicators if Russia was starting to consider deploying its nuclear arsenal in its war with Ukraine, Britain's top cyber spy said on Tuesday, repeating that any talk of using such weapons was highly dangerous. After more than seven months of war, Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ spy agency, told BBC Radio that Russia was running short of munitions, friends and troops.

  • U.N. refugee boss warns of 'severe cuts' without immediate new funding

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has sent millions fleeing, and there are now more than 100 million people forcibly displaced in the world. This along with an ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, floods in Pakistan and violence in Cameroon has caused UNHCR's budget to balloon to a record of almost $11 billion.

  • Rail union rejects labor deal brokered by Biden administration

    The country's third-largest freight rail workers union rejected a temporary agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a potentially crippling