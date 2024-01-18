France finalizing security agreement with Ukraine — Macron

France is nearing completion on a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, following the example set by the UK, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17.

He emphasized that such an agreement would serve as a means of “exerting pressure” on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Macron added that there is strong coordination between Ukraine and NATO members, which has led to the proposal of signing bilateral agreements with some key alliance members. These agreements would ensure Ukraine’s security and would not be dependent on NATO membership.

“[UK] Prime Minister [Rishi] Sunak traveled [to Kyiv] a few days ago and signed such an agreement,” said Macron.

“We are completing our work on a similar agreement with Ukraine.”

On Jan. 12, the UK and Ukraine signed a ten-year security agreement.

London will exchange intelligence with Kyiv, assist with cybersecurity, military training, and develop mutual defense-industrial cooperation.

The agreement also commits the United Kingdom to consult with Ukraine in case Russia launches another attack and to provide "rapid and sustained" security assistance.

On Nov. 29, 2023, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre stated that France intends to conclude a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine by early 2024.

