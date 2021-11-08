France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
·2 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France showcased its military muscle Monday with a tour of its new frigate Auvergne in the eastern Mediterranean, seeking to underscore what the ship's captain said was the importance that Paris attaches to ensuring security and stability in the region.

Captain Paul Merveilleux de Vignaux said the Auvergne with its 150-strong crew would be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean until January to gather intelligence in order to “show how the respect of international law and especially freedom of navigation matters” to France.

“This deployment underlines how important France considers this part of the Mediterranean sea,” as well as the country’s “willingness to contribute to the stabilization of this strategic area,” De Vignaux told reporters at the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

The Auvergne was commissioned three years ago. It has advanced sonar equipment and specializes in anti-submarine warfare.

De Vignaux said this is the 12th time that the Auvergne has visited Cyprus, which he called as key to supporting French naval operations in the region.

“There can’t be efficient and sustainable naval operations without support and Cyprus is the centerpiece of it,” De Vignaux said.

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has also made repeated trips to Cyprus.

Relations between Cyprus and France have been growing tighter in recent years. Cyprus also permits French aircraft to use its military air base in the southeastern corner of the island nation and allows French ships to use its southern naval port, which is now undergoing an upgrade.

France is also keen to make its presence felt to send signals to Turkey not to interfere with offshore drilling by French energy company Total and its Italian partner Eni next year in waters off Cyprus’ southern coast.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a nation and contests waters where the Cypriot government claims exclusive economic rights. Ankara says a large chunk of those waters either overlap its continental shelf or belong to the breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a 1983 Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island's northern third where it maintains more than 35,000 troops.

In February 2018, Turkish warships prevented a drill ship leased by Eni from conducting exploratory drilling in waters southeast of Cyprus.

Political analyst Anna Koukkides-Procopiou says the French naval presence is a clear signal to Turkey.

“(French President Emmanuel) Macron needs to project this power in the region, because this is part of his whole policy of establishing or re-establishing France as a great power, which is not only dominant in the region of the Middle East, but (in) Africa,” Koukkides-Procopiou told The Associated Press.

“Someone had to move in and fill that vacuum (in the eastern Mediterranean). Now France wants to make sure that it’s not Turkey,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Abu Dhabi issues law on divorce, inheritance for non-Muslims

    The capital of the United Arab Emirates has issued new rules governing divorce, inheritance and child custody for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi, the country's state-run news agency reported. The report Sunday by the WAM news agency said Abu Dhabi would create a new court to handle these cases, which will be held in both Arabic and English to be better understood by the emirate's vast foreign worker population. Change in child custody will allow parents to share joint custody of their children, WAM reported.

  • A Capitol riot suspect accused of attacking police during the insurrection fled the country and is now claiming asylum in Belarus

    Evan Neumann sold his California home in the spring and then fled to Ukraine before settling in Belarus, according to reports.

  • Poland blames Belarus as migrants try to force their way across border

    KYIV (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation on Monday as video clips showed hundreds of migrants walking towards the Polish border and some trying to breach the fence using spades and other implements. Warsaw said it had deployed additional soldiers, border guards and police, while neighbouring Lithuania said it might introduce a state of emergency on its border with Belarus. The European Union, to which Poland and Lithuania both belong, accuses Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via Belarus, as a form of hybrid warfare in revenge for Western sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko's government over human rights abuses.

  • U.S. cybersecurity firm uncovers hack attacks linked to group with Chinese government ties

    Foreign hackers are suspected of compromising organizations in the technology, defense, healthcare, energy and education industries in the U.S. and other countries, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks said late Sunday.Why it matters: The National Security Agency contributed to Palo Alto Networks' report amid ongoing efforts to crack down on hackers who've been trying to steal critical data from targets including U.S. defense contractors, notes CNN, which first reported the breach.Get market ne

  • How one atheist laid the foundation of contemporary Hindu nationalism

    Members of the Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh take part in a march in Ahmedabad, India. Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty ImagesIndia’s position as a secular nation is under threat. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the country’s 200 million Muslim minority population has been increasingly targeted. Over the past few years, so-called cow vigilante groups have attacked Muslims for consuming beef, an act that many Hindus consider to be

  • Democratic lawmakers blame infrastructure bill delay for loss in Virginia governor's race

    "I think congressional Democrats blew the timing," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

  • China builds mockups of U.S. Navy ships in area used for missile target practice

    China's military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other U.S. warships, possibly as training targets, in the desert of Xinjiang, satellite images by Maxar showed on Sunday. These mockups reflect China's efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the U.S. Navy, as tensions remain high with Washington over Taiwan and the South China Sea. The satellite images showed a full-scale outline of a U.S. carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers had been built at what appears to be a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.

  • Mock-ups of U.S. warships detected in China

    China's military has built targets that resemble U.S. Navy warships in the Taklamakan desert in the northwestern Xinjiang region, according to satellite images captured by Maxar.Why it matters: The mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer reflect the Chinese government's efforts to expand anti-carrier capabilities, "specifically against the U.S. Navy," per Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. American officials and experts have raised

  • Relatives of MH17 victims call for clarity on Russia's role in crash

    Relatives of the 298 people who died when a Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 on Monday asked judges presiding over the Dutch murder trial looking at the crash to provide clarity over the alleged role of Russia in the incident. Piet Ploeg, whose brother, sister-in-law and nephew died in the crash, told judges to look specifically at Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict. Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit by what international investigators and prosecutors say was a Russian surface-to-air missile likely fired by pro-Russian militias.

  • Pastor tackles man after he pulls gun out during Nashville church service, police say

    Police said the man walked up to the altar while the pastor was praying and pointed the gun at the congregation.

  • Biden and Tehran are running out of time to salvage the Iran nuclear deal

    The Iran nuclear deal remains in serious peril, and with its demise comes a likely return of regional conflict and Iran's nuclear acceleration.

  • McConnell says Trump wrote foreword to his memoir. Trump says he didn’t

    Split grows between the two Republicans as Trump says he told McConnell, ‘Why don’t you write it for me?’ Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the Senate minority lea

  • Chris Christie Gives Trump And Republicans A Blunt Warning About 2024

    The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.

  • This UC firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

    A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."

  • What is the one thing Americans want President Biden to do in the next year? We asked them.

    An unlikely suggestion topped the list, which showed concern about the economy rising as COVID fears ebb.

  • UF's reputation plummeting

    UF's reputation plummeting

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Calls ‘SNL’ Joke About a Gun-Toting Black, Female Politician ‘Really Gross’ (Video)

    "Republican Winsome Sears seen here attempting 'suicide by cop,'" Michael Che says of photo of Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Let's go Brandon' — can you imagine if Obama did that?

    The Republicans have been building up for years to "let's go Brandon." So much for the party of family values.

  • Idaho Pols’ Power Struggle Takes Wackadoodle New Turn

    Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons, Idaho Governor’s OfficeThe long-running feud between Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has sunk to absurd new depths, with questions about what it means to be absent from the state, who should step in, and how much they should be paid.McGeachin, who is running for Little’s job, repeatedly used Little’s out-of-town trips—when she served as acting governor—to issue executive orders undermining Little’s COVID restrictions.Little then had to revers

  • ‘Four Seasons Total Documentary’ Takes Us Inside the Trump Presidency’s Most Humiliating Moment

    Chris McGrath/GettyThe Donald Trump presidency was a disgraceful disaster, what with all the grifting and colluding and treason and insurrection. Yet it was also an embarrassment of comedic riches, most of it due to Trump and company’s preternatural ability to say and do the dumbest and most ludicrous things imaginable. Sitting at a tiny desk. Complaining about toilets. Promoting bleach as a COVID cure. Remarking that George Washington “took over airports” during the Revolutionary War. Suggestin