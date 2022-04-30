France gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Pailliez
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician

By Caroline Pailliez

PARIS (Reuters) - Like quite a few on the left, 60-year-old nurse assistant Isabelle-Touria Boumhi says backing either Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen in France's presidential runoff last Sunday would have been choosing "between the plague and cholera."

She did not vote. Instead, she is preparing to take part in May Day protests this coming Sunday.

And, in what could foreshadow what a newly re-elected Macron may expect when he presses ahead with pro-business reforms, including a plan to push back retirement age, Boumhi says she will take to the streets as often as needed to block this.

"It's the only path we have left to obtain something," said the single mother, who, with a gross salary of just under 2,000 euros ($2,107) that she needs to house and feed her and her 22-year-old daughter, who is a student, must count every cent.

"I used to allow myself something extra once in a while, but now, once I've paid the electricity bill, the rent ... I would struggle to go on holidays."

The cost of living was the main theme in the presidential election campaign and looks set to be equally prominent ahead of June legislative elections that Macron's party and its allies must win if he is to be able to implement his policies.

His current government put together price caps on gas and electricity price increases and he has promised further steps, including increasing pensions, to try and protect consumers' purchasing power amid a steep rise in prices.

But inflation reached a new high of 5.4% in April, while growth stalled in the first quarter, giving fodder to opponents and to street protests.

'ANGER'

Boumhi last year started to receive a 228 euros monthly bonus on top of her salary, as part of government steps to improve the fate of healthcare workers, but she says that has not quelled her anger nor been enough to allow her to live more comfortably.

She will march on Sunday for salary increases and to push Macron to drop plans to raise the retirement age to 65 from 62. "If we don't obtain anything, things could escalate," she said. "There is a lot of built-up anger."

Philippe Martinez, the head of the hard-line CGT union, will also be in the May Day rallies on Sunday.

And he has quite a few messages for the government.

"The government has got to deal with the purchasing power problem by raising wages," Martinez told Reuters in an interview.

Macron "cannot repeat what he did in 2017, when he considered that all those who had voted for him agreed with his program," said Martinez, stressing that many backed Macron both times not because they agreed with his platform but to block far-right candidate Marine Le Pen from being elected.

The CGT will call on workers to keep pressure on Macron in the streets and with strikes after the May Day rallies as well, he said, stressing that "if there is no pressure on the president, he will consider he has free reins to carry on anti-social reforms."

And even the more moderate Laurent Berger, from the CFDT union, urged Macron in a tribune in Le Monde to listen to workers' demands or face tough street protests.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin asking for retrial in George Floyd murder case

    Chauvin was found guilty in June 2021 and sentenced to over 22 years in prison. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how strong of an argument the former Minneapolis police officer’s lawyers have in this new request.

  • Ex-Georgian leader who lost war against Russia thinks Ukraine will prevail

    Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who fought and lost a short war against Russia to reclaim renegade regions, says Ukraine will defeat Moscow and has hailed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a "new Churchill." Saakashvili, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, lost control of around one-fifth of Georgian territory during a 2008 war in which Russian forces garrisoned two breakaway regions. But the Georgian politician, who has extensive experience in Ukraine, having served as a regional governor there and as a senior official on a national reform body, told Reuters he believed that Ukraine could win its own war against Russia.

  • Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for murder in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing. Last June, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

  • Photos show alarming climate change effects

    New before and after images of Lake Mead from 2020 and 2021 show the depth of the shrinking lake, which serves as a water supply for millions in Arizona, California and Nevada.

  • Record French inflation adds to pressure on Macron

    PARIS (Reuters) -French inflation jumped to a record high in April, driven by surging energy prices, preliminary data showed on Friday, putting pressure on newly re-elected president Emmanuel Macron to enact anti-inflation measures promised during his campaign. The INSEE statistics agency said consumer prices rose 0.5% in April, for an annual rate of 5.4%, the highest since France began using European Union methodology in the early 1990s. The increase, boosted by 26.6% yearly increase in energy prices but also higher prices for services and manufactured goods, beat average expectations in a Reuters poll of 17 economists for inflation to remain unchanged.

  • Another Malaysian to be hanged in Singapore wins reprieve

    A second Malaysian man due to be hanged in Singapore this week for drug trafficking has won a last-minute reprieve from the top court

  • Trump appears poised to avoid criminal charges in Manhattan grand jury probe

    Trump appears poised to avoid criminal charges in Manhattan grand jury probe

  • How war in Ukraine hit a Vir hepatitis trial: 'Beyond my imagination'

    Eighteen of the 40 people in the first section of Vir's midstage clinical trial are enrolled in Ukraine or neighboring Moldova.

  • Democrats face worsening legal environment on redistricting

    After New York state's top court this week crushed Democratic hopes of coming out ahead in this decade's redistricting cycle, the party faces an increasingly precarious legal environment in the hyper-partisan battle over drawing legislative lines. New York's Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a map that Democrats muscled through the state legislature there, deciding that a nonpartisan expert will instead draw the lines for the state's 26 congressional districts. It was at least the fifth time this cycle a state court has ruled that maps drawn by its state legislature were too partisan, with a Democratic map in Maryland also falling and Republican-drawn ones in Kansas, North Carolina and Ohio being tossed out as well.

  • Lawmaker: Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as PM

    Sri Lanka’s president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the president. Sirisena, who was president before Rajapaksa, was a governing party lawmaker before defecting earlier this month along with nearly 40 other legislators.

  • Kim Kardashian fans are all making the same joke about her bizarre new Instagram post

    Kim Kardashian fans are all making the same joke about her bizarre latest Instagram post, and the responses are pretty spot-on.

  • Political scientist: What Americans can learn from France’s recent election

    Columnist John Tures talks about the recent French Election and how Macron's victory means more than analysis are giving him credit for.

  • Correspondents' gala offers political normalcy despite COVID

    Much of Washington is ready to party like it's 2019, before the coronavirus, when the biggest risk at the annual White House press corps gala was more likely to be jokes that ruffled too many political feathers. After the pandemic nixed the event in 2020 and 2021, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner returns Saturday night, with Joe Biden as the first sitting president to attend in six years after Donald Trump shunned it while in office. Comedy is also back, with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah as headliner.

  • The $3.4 billion write-down in Russia isn’t enough to stop surging profits at Exxon

    The war in Ukraine has been great for the bottom lines of multinational oil and gas companies, even though many have had to abandon billions of dollars worth of assets in Russia. ExxonMobil and Chevron posted surging first-quarter profits on April 29, buoyed by oil prices that have stayed above $100 per barrel since the Russian invasion. Exxon’s profit for the quarter hit $5.5 billion, double the same period last year even after having to write off $3.4 billion for exiting its Sakhalin-1 drilling operation in Russia.

  • Democrats face progressive test in Oregon governor's race

    For a record nine years, Tina Kotek sat at the front of Oregon’s House of Representatives, wielding the speaker’s gavel as the Democratic Party increased its power in the Legislature. While the May 17 primary will determine whether Kotek will be the Democrats' standard-bearer for governor, it's also another U.S. test of which wing of the Democratic party is ascendant — progressives or moderates.

  • Suspect in Armed Carjacking Arrested After Posche 911 Turbo Crashes at End of 100mph Pursuit

    The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office released aerial footage showing the high-speed persuit of a Porsche 911 Turbo that ended with the car crashing into another vehicle, a gun being recovered, and a suspected armed hijacker being taken into custody.The ACSO said the Porsche was driving more than 100 miles per hour during the pursuit on April 28. The car crashed into another vehicle and the driver ran away.The suspect “was taken into custody all while being watched from the air,” the ACSO said, adding that a gun was recovered and that the victim and others were safe. Credit: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

    The conspiracy theorists had to be separated at a House Freedom Caucus event in February, according to Politico

  • Greene spars with CNN’s Acosta on Trump texts: ‘You’re a liar’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) clashed with CNN anchor Jim Acosta this week over questions about her text messages calling for former President Trump to declare martial law after rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a video posted to Twitter by Greene, Acosta is seen walking with her outside the Capitol, first asking if she recalled calling…

  • Trump Issues Bizarre Statement Attacking Both George And Kellyanne Conway

    The former president claimed his onetime adviser had "totally destroyed" her husband, whom he called "mentally ill."

  • Ron DeSantis to Disney: No, Florida Won’t Pay Off Debts to Dissolve Special District

    "Disney will pay its [own] debts," DeSantis told Fox News