France genocide acknowledgement a 'big step' says Kagame

  • Kagame has regularly accused France of complicity in the genocide
  • A worker stands near bones recovered from mass graves
  • Kagame applauded Marcon (R) for "speaking the truth"
1 / 3

France genocide acknowledgement a 'big step' says Kagame

Kagame has regularly accused France of complicity in the genocide
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon VALMARY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame says France's recent acknowledgement over its role in the 1994 genocide in his country is "a big step" -- even if it didn't come with an apology.

His counterpart Emmanuel Macron, during a historic visit to the east African nation this week, recognised France's role in the killing of 800,000 mostly Tutsi Rwandans and said only the survivors could grant "the gift of forgiveness".

Stopping short of an apology -- and stressing France "was not complicit" in the actual violence -- Macron went further than his predecessors in acknowledging that Paris backed the genocidal regime and ignored warnings of looming massacres.

Some survivors had been hoping for a formal atonement, and were left disappointed.

But Kagame, who lead the Tutsi rebellion that ended the genocide, has regularly accused France of complicity in the crimes.

He applauded Macron for "speaking the truth" and said his words were "more valuable than an apology".

Expanding on his remarks in an interview with AFP and France Inter, the veteran Rwandan leader expressed doubt about ever "getting an entirely satisfactory answer".

"But I think it is a big step. We need to admit it, take it and work towards other steps, whenever and wherever they come," Kagame said late Friday in Kigali.

"Somebody can come and say 'I am sorry, I apologise'. Still, I think some people will remain and say 'that is not enough'. And they have the right to think so or to say so. In this case, I don't see a silver bullet, something that will come and settle everything.

"Does it answer everything, every question that everyone has to raise? I don't think so. Do survivors have the right to question a number of things? They have the right."

- Deliver justice -

Macron's visit, the first by a French leader since 2010, sought to turn a new page on a tortured quarter century of acrimony between France and Rwanda over the unresolved questions of the genocide.

Ahead of his symbolic trip, Macron had commissioned historians to pore over archives to re-examine France's involvement not just in the brutality of 1994 but the crucial years leading up to it.

France provided political and military support to Kigali during a civil war preceding the genocide, and long stood accused of turning a blind eye to the dangers posed by Hutu extremists in a country scarred by large scale massacres in its past.

The Duclert Commission report, handed directly to Macron, accused Paris of being "blind" to preparations for the genocide, and said it bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.

A Rwanda-commissioned report into the same events, released just weeks later, said the French government "bears significant responsibility" for enabling the genocide in Rwanda, yet refused to acknowledge its true role in the horror.

Kagame said the two commissions "say almost the same things, but in different ways".

He asked that Macron honour a commitment made during his visit that anybody accused of genocide crimes in France face justice -- but did not insist on their extradition.

"If justice happened in France against these people, I am happy. I don't have to say 'it will only be justice if you bring, give them to me and we trial them in our courts'. Justice is justice. If France wants to trial them, that’s what they should do," he said.

"I am not particular about the form. I am particular about saying these are people that have serious crime against them, they should be held accountable one way or the other. It is not for me to decide who, what, where."

He declined to comment on the Paris prosecutor's request this month to drop a case accusing French troops of complicity in crimes against humanity over their inaction in a massacre.

"It is not for me to decide," he said.

- 'We are fired at' -

Kagame said the recent rapprochement, though not perfect, lays the foundation for "a better and maybe deeper relationship between Rwanda and France".

But critics accused Macron of remaining silent on Rwanda's murky record on rights and freedoms in the pursuit of reconciliation with Kagame, who has kept a tight control on the country since the genocide.

Kagame said the accusations levelled against his government were largely baseless and stirred up by outsiders.

"When it is here, our problems must be addressed by the outside. Or actually created now by the outside," he said.

"Everyday we are being fired at. A lot of lies, hundreds," he added.

Taking power in the aftermath of 1994, and the presidency in 2000, Kagame had the constitution amended in 2015 to allow him, at least in theory, to remain in power until 2034.

The next election in 2024 is still too far away to consider, he said.

"I don't think about it much, I don't worry about it," he said.

sva/fal/np/ach

Recommended Stories

  • Rwanda's Kagame urges 'urgent global support' for volcano crisis

    Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday appealed for 'urgent global support' to manage a crisis on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as civilians fled another feared eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 May 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • U.S. to Freeze Funding for Ethiopia as Tigray Abuses Surface

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has asked multilateral development banks to suspend funding to Ethiopia as fresh reports of human rights abuses surfaced from the war-torn Tigray region.The unending conflict in Tigray, a region that borders with Eritrea, has resulted in a famine-like situation, Robert Godec, the acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs told a Senate panel on Thursday. The U.S. on May 24 imposed “wide-ranging” economic sanctions against Africa second-most populous nation.“There are confirmed reports of Tigrayans dying from malnutrition and starvation,” Godec said. As a result, the U.S. is “withholding support for new lending from multilateral development banks that does not address basic human needs and are asking our allies to do likewise,” he said.The latest move will result in the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund withholding funding to a nation led by Nobel laureate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who wooed foreign investors by pledging to open up the large African economy. Ethiopia received $1 billion of U.S. aid last year.Hundreds of cases of gender-based violence including rape in the Tigray region have been documented in a report compiled by the region’s government.At least 1,246 women have been recorded as victims of serious gender-based violence in Tigray since war broke out in November, according to the report seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the Ethiopian government and United Nations officials.The data on cases of sexual violence are the most detailed yet to come out of the region and includes information compiled from 11 health centers in towns such as Mekele, Axum, Adigrat, Shire and Wukro.Billene Seyoum, a spokesperson at Ethiopian prime minister’s office, and officials from the Tigray interim government, didn’t reply to questions about the document. Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago for ending a protracted conflict with neighboring Eritrea.Violence engulfed Tigray in November, when Abiy ordered an incursion after forces loyal to the state’s dissident ruling party attacked a federal military camp in the region.At least 3 million people in Tigray are in need shelter but authorities are refusing to allow displaced people to stay inside schools and colleges, according to the report. Most of those who have been forced to flee their homes are unregistered and many are sleeping outdoors, it said. The report stated there is a 77% shortfall in the need for shelter and non-food items in Tigray.Roadblocks established by armed people who were not identified in the report have been purposefully established to curtail food distribution efforts, with some beneficiaries being forced to walk as much as 50 kilometers (31 miles) to receive food.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robert Marchand, cyclist who was jailed by the Nazis and set world records after his 100th birthday – obituary

    Robert Marchand, who has died aged 109, was a cyclist who held the world hour record and the 100-kilometre record in the 100-105 and over-105 age-group categories; a former firefighter, sugar-cane planter, lorry driver, lumberjack and wine merchant, he was also imprisoned by the Nazis during the Second World War. Robert Marchand was born in Amiens in northern France, near what would become the front line in the First World War, on November 26 1911. He remembered the German invasion, he said: “We were scared, because everyone told us that the Germans would cut off the hands of the children, but all they did was march on by.” From an early age Robert was a keen cyclist, although, as a young man who stood only five feet tall, he was told to give up competition. He was also a weightlifter, boxer, and a champion gymnast, and in the 1920s competed in cyclocross. In the 1930s and into the Second World War he was a firefighter in Paris, taking part in the strikes that spawned France’s modern era of employment law (he was a member of the French Communist Party and, for 90 years, of the CGT trade union). During the German occupation he was ordered to train children in gymnastics, but was sent to prison for a month after refusing on the grounds that they were the offspring of collaborators.

  • Germany recognizes colonial-era mass killings in Namibia as genocide

    Germany on Friday formally recognized and said it would ask for forgiveness for the early 20th century genocide of the Herero and Nama people in present-day Namibia. Why it matters: It is the first time Germany has acknowledged the mass killings as genocide. The move comes after six years of negotiations between the German and Namibian governments, per the New York Times. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“As a gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering inflicted on the victims, we want to support Namibia and the victims’ descendants with a substantial program of 1.1 billion euros [$1.3 billion] for reconstruction and development," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday. Background: Germany occupied Namibia from 1884-1915. Between 1904 and 1908, German soldiers killed tens of thousands of people who were part of the Herero and Nama ethnic groups, who "launched the biggest — and last — rebellion against the occupiers who had taken their lands," according to the Times. Historians estimate that up to 75% of the Herero and half of the Nama populations were killed. The United Nations and historians have long described the mass killings as the first genocide of the 20th century, per Reuters. What they're saying: Namibian President Hage Geingob called the move "historic," but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro said the agreement between the two governments was "an insult" due to its lack of reparations, per Reuters. "That's a black cat in the bag instead of reparations for a crime against humanity," Rukoro told the news agency. "No self-respecting African will accept such an insult in this day and age from a so-called civilized European nation."Go deeper: Europe confronts its colonial past as movement to return looted relics growsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Macron admits France’s ‘overwhelming responsibility’ in Rwandan genocide

    In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country.

  • U.S. inflation surges to 13-year high – and consumers are paying the price

    A key barometer of inflation leaped again in April and by one measure hit a 13-year high, reflecting a broad surge in consumer prices as the U.S. fully reopens and massive federal stimulus sloshes through the economy.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole

    Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • The Hurricanes switched up their lines after warmups. It took another switch late to win.

    If Rod Brind’Amour overthought things early in Game 6, he figured it out late.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Galápagos tortoise found alive is from species thought extinct

    Tests carried out on a giant tortoise found in 2019 confirm it belongs to a species believed extinct.

  • Bernie Sanders slams Republicans who blocked January 6 commission as 'too intimidated by Trump to do the right thing'

    "It is a painful day for American democracy," Sanders said after Senate Republicans blocked a bill to set up a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey blocked by Trump get go-ahead

    The tunnel will cost $11.6bn, half of which will be paid by the federal government

  • My58 Superstars: 15-year-old Manteca BMX racer ranked 6th in the nation

    There’s been plenty of high-flying success for Manteca BMX racer, Ricky Carter. “It’s mental. You can’t be scared, you got to be ready for it,” said Carter. The 15-year-old is currently ranked 6th in the nation in the cruiser division and recently qualified for the World Championships for the second time in his career. See more in the video above.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • 'Nothing looks good' preparing for summer wildfire season

    Wearing soot-smudged, fire-resistant clothing and helmets, several wildland firefighters armed with hoes moved through a stand of ponderosa pines as flames tore through the underbrush. The firefighters weren’t there to extinguish the fire. The prescribed burn, ignited this month near the scenic mountain town of Bend, is part of a massive effort in wildlands across the U.S. West to prepare for a fire season that’s expected to be even worse than last year′s record-shattering one.