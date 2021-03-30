Merkel and Macron in talks to use Russian jab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura Donnelly
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
254689508 / b866d089-d0b6-369c-9f27-96c7539ff9e1 Image headline: FILE PHOTO: Workers look at the shipment of Russia&#39;s Sputnik V vaccine at the airport, in Caracas Original description: FILE PHOTO: Workers look at the shipment of Russia&#39;s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the airport, in Caracas, Venezuela March 29, 2021. Photo Image title: HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATEST Credit: MANAURE QUINTERO Source: REUTERS Filename: TELEMMGLPICT000254689508.jpeg - Manaure Quintero/REUTERS
254689508 / b866d089-d0b6-369c-9f27-96c7539ff9e1 Image headline: FILE PHOTO: Workers look at the shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at the airport, in Caracas Original description: FILE PHOTO: Workers look at the shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the airport, in Caracas, Venezuela March 29, 2021. Photo Image title: HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATEST Credit: MANAURE QUINTERO Source: REUTERS Filename: TELEMMGLPICT000254689508.jpeg - Manaure Quintero/REUTERS

France and Germany were in negotiations on Tuesday night with Vladimir Putin to supply the Russian Covid-19 vaccine to the EU after, Angela Merkel suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for the under 60s.

President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Merkel held a video call with President Putin to discuss "cooperation" over vaccines which would see the Russian Sputnik jab used in the EU once it is approved by regulators.

The move came after German authorities identified 31 cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis to those given the AstraZeneca jab.

Among the cases, 29 involved women and nine had resulted in death. Canada has also reduced the use of the jab, banning it for the under-55s and France has yet to authorise its use for younger age cohorts.

Number 10 was forced to reiterate that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives".

There has been continued bafflement in Whitehall at the approach of European countries to the vaccine rollout, in which governments have switched positions and delayed deployments.

In the UK on Tuesday, there were only 4,040 new cases of Covid-19 and 56 deaths, with the country starting to ease lockdown. However, in Germany there were 9,549 new cases and 180 deaths, as the country continues to grapple with a third wave.

How the world&#39;s leading vaccines compare on efficacy
How the world's leading vaccines compare on efficacy

The decision to turn to Russia for vaccine supplies may have profound geopolitical consequences as it threatens to undermine the global western coalition which has imposed sanctions on senior Russian figures following the country's involvement in international atrocities.

Less than two weeks ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, prompting scores of countries to reverse a pause on its use.

France, however, continued to only recommend the jab for the over-55s. Germany’s decision is likely to prompt other European countries to re-examine their use of the vaccine.

A government spokesman told The Telegraph: “The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives in this country. As the UK’s independent regulator has said, when people are called forward, they should get the jab.

“Over 30 million people have already received their first dose of a vaccine, and we are on track to offer jabs to all over-50s by April 15 and all adults by the end of July.”

During the initial row with Europe over the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, government ministers were alarmed at a sharp increase in cancellations of appointments to receive the jab, leading to a public information campaign on its safety.

However, in a televised address to the German nation, Mrs Merkel said she could not currently support the use of the vaccine in younger age groups.

"These are findings we cannot ignore," she said. "We are not faced with a decision of AstraZeneca or no vaccine. We have to be able to trust the vaccines.

"Everything is based on one principle and that is trust. Confidence arises from the knowledge that every suspicion is counted in every individual case. Reports of abnormal reactions are very rare, but cannot be ignored."

She added that she personally was open to receiving the Oxford jab when it was her turn to receive the vaccine.

In this country, constrained vaccine supplies, including a shortfall of more than six million delayed AstraZeneca jabs, mean that throughout April, the majority of jabs given will be second doses with first doses restricted largely to the over-50s.

After that, the rollout is due to shift to younger people, with all adults promised their first dose by the end of July. Government sources insisted that there are no plans to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine for people in lower age brackets.

One Government source said: “AstraZeneca is the workhorse of the vaccine programme, we have always planned to use it for the bulk of the rollout and that hasn’t changed.”

Around six million people aged 50 and under have already received Covid-19 vaccines in the UK, including healthcare workers and those with underlying health conditions.

On Tuesday, Germany announced that people under 60 could still decide to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, but only following “consultation with the doctor carrying out the vaccination ... and with an individual risk analysis”, according to ministers of Germany’s 16 states and the federal health minister.

Germany intends to make another recommendation by the end of April on how to proceed with people under 60 who have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The German government’s position has shifted repeatedly in a matter of weeks. Initially, it banned the use of the vaccines for over-65s, citing a lack of data on effectiveness in that age group.

On March 4, its health ministry ruled that older people should receive the jabs. In less than two weeks, all use of the vaccines had been stopped, only to be restarted a week later.

Meanwhile, Canada has declared that it would restrict the jabs to those aged 55 and over, and carry out an analysis of the risks and benefits. No cases of blood clots have been reported among the 307,000 Canadians who have received the jab, with the decision taken based on reports from Europe, it is understood.

Earlier this month EMA found that although there may be a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of thrombosis, it does not raise the overall risk and its benefits still outweigh any potential side effects.

Odds of not having received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Odds of not having received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

On the same day, the Prime Minister told a Downing Street conference: “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe.

“The thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes,” he said, speaking the day before he received the vaccine.

On Tuesday night, the head of Britain’s Medicines Healthcare Regulatory Agency, Dr June Raine, declared the vaccines safe, saying: “Our own detailed review is ongoing, and all cases reported are being rigorously analysed.

“Our advice remains that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca in preventing infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks, and you should continue to get the vaccine when invited to do so.” End

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Biden calls Trump 'vile' in new book and denies Ukraine allegations

    Joe Biden’s son will publish memoir next week‘I became a proxy for his fear he wouldn’t be re-elected’US politics – live coverage Hunter Biden with his wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau on 26 March 2021. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images In a keenly awaited memoir, Joe Biden’s son Hunter attacks Donald Trump as “a vile man with a vile mission” who plumbed “unprecedented depths” in last year’s US presidential election. Hunter, 51, is a lawyer and businessman who has been the focus of Republican bile ever since Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought information on his business dealings in Ukraine to use in the 2020 campaign. On the page, Biden insists he did nothing wrong in joining in April 2014 the board of Burisma, the gas company at the heart of the Ukraine affair. He dismisses the controversy as “remarkable for its epic banality”. But he says he would not do so again. He found the company’s role as a bulwark against Russian aggression under Vladimir Putin “inspiring”, though the five-figures a month fee was also a factor. Biden acknowledges that his famous surname was considered “gold” by Burisma. “To put it more bluntly,” he writes, “having a Biden on Burisma’s board was a loud and unmistakable fuck-you to Putin.” Giuliani’s search for dirt saw Trump impeached – and acquitted – for the first time. Republican attacks on Hunter Biden have continued, focusing on his business dealings and also his troubled personal life, including well-known struggles with drink and drug addiction and recently a decision to purchase a gun which became part of a domestic dispute. Biden’s memoir, Beautiful Things, deals with such personal issues as well as the deaths of his mother and sister in a car crash in 1973 and that of his older brother, Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, from brain cancer in 2015. The book will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. Describing what it felt like to be in the eye of a political storm over business interests he says “sometimes” unavoidably coincided with his father’s work as vice-president to Barack Obama, Biden writes: “I became a proxy for Donald Trump’s fear that he wouldn’t be re-elected. “He pushed debunked conspiracy theories about work I did in Ukraine and China, even as his own children had pocketed millions in China and Russia and his former campaign manager [Paul Manafort] sat in a jail cell for laundering millions more from Ukraine.” He adds: “None of that matters in an up-is-down Orwellian political climate. Trump believed that if he could destroy me, and by extension my father, he could dispatch any candidate of decency from either party, all while diverting attention from his own corrupt behavior.” Insisting he is “not Billy Carter or Roger Clinton” – relations of previous presidents who proved magnets for media and opposition attention – Biden writes that he knows his surname has helped him in business. But, he adds, “I am not Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr. I’ve worked for someone other than my father. I rose and fell on my own.” Biden criticises Trump for his efforts to attack his father on the debate stage last October, writing that Trump showed “trademark callousness” in playing “the only card he ever plays: attack”. Joe Biden defended Hunter then, saying he was proud of how he handled his struggles with addiction and telling viewers: “There’s a reason why [Trump is] bringing up all this malarkey. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family.” Hunter Biden also criticises Trump allies, calling the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz a “troll”. The South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, he writes, is a family friend from Joe Biden’s long service in the Senate who nonetheless “morph[ed] into a Trump lapdog right before my eyes, slandering me and my father in the coldest, most cynical, most self-serving ways.” In the book, Hunter offers some insights into the Biden family, including an occasion when his father sought to intervene in his addictions by bringing two counselors from a rehab centre to the family home in Delaware. When Hunter refused, Joe Biden “suddenly looked terrified” and chased him down the driveway, then grabbed him, hugged him and “cried for the longest time”. Hunter had a brief romantic relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie, after Beau’s death. “Our relationship had begun as a mutually desperate grasping for love we both had lost, and its dissolution only deepened that tragedy,” he recalls.

  • UPDATE 3-Germany to discuss AstraZeneca COVID shots after blood clot reports

    German leaders will discuss the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, after several states said they would stop giving the shot to people under the age of 60 following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder. The meeting follows further reports by Germany's vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis (CSVT).

  • Roger Goodell: NFL expects to play in full stadiums in 2021 season

    After NFL teams played their games in front of sparse or non-existent crowds in the 2020 season, the league is optimistic about a return to normal.

  • Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use in under-60s over clots

    German health officials agreed Tuesday to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in people under 60, amid fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots. Health Minister Jens Spahn and state officials agreed unanimously to only give the vaccine to people aged 60 or older, unless they belong to a high-risk category for serious illness from COVID-19 and have agreed to take the vaccine despite the small risk of a serious side-effect. “In sum it's about weighing the risk of a side effect that is statistically small, but needs to be taken seriously, and the risk of falling ill with corona," Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

  • Schumer eyes obscure maneuver to pass Biden's infrastructure bill

    Top Schumer aides have made the case to the Senate parliamentarian to allow for another budget reconciliation bill this year.

  • U.S. struggling to engage with Iran over nuclear deal

    The Biden administration's efforts to re-engage with Iran over its nuclear program are coming up against three major obstacles: a lack of direct channels of communication, divisions within the leadership in Tehran, and looming Iranian presidential elections, U.S. officials involved in the talks tell me.Why it matters: Putting Iran’s nuclear program “back in the box” is one of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy priorities, but the sides have yet to hold direct talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Biden says he's willing to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran returns to full compliance, by rolling back the nuclear acceleration it has undertaken since Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. Behind the scenes: The Iranians have rejected several U.S. proposals to meet formally or even informally.The U.S. officials tell me all of their communications with Tehran are coming indirectly, through the E3 (France, the U.K. and Germany), Russia, China or the EU.This takes more time and has led to several misunderstandings, the U.S. officials say.In recent weeks, the U.S. has sent messages to Iran that it is ready to either start with mutual first steps and follow a gradual process from there, or for both sides to immediately return to full compliance with the deal, the U.S. officials tell me.Through the indirect channels, the U.S. has been trying to gauge what it will take to get the talks going. At one point, the U.S. believed the Iranians were ready to accept a step-by-step approach. Then the Iranians made clear that they were not.The U.S. had proposed that the process begin with the U.S. unfreezing Iranian funds held in South Korea, and Iran taking steps to end some of its violations of the deal, according to U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the matter. The Iranians rejected that proposal.Between the lines: The Biden administration is struggling to understand how exactly the Iranians want to proceed, and thinks the lack of clarity is due in part to divisions within the Iranian leadership, U.S. officials say.One key debate seems to be over whether to engage with the U.S. before or after the elections in June.What to watch: Politico reported on Monday that the U.S. is developing a new proposal for Iran in an attempt to get the talks started.But an Iranian official told state TV that Iran won't scale back its nuclear activities before the U.S. removes all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration."The Biden administration is losing time. If it fails to lift the sanctions soon, Iran will take the next steps, which will be further reduction of its JCPOA commitments," the Iranian official added. Where things stand: The U.S. is discussing new ideas internally and with the other parties to the nuclear deal, but no consensus has been reached, one U.S. official told me.“The process will take more time because the discussions between the U.S. and Iran are indirect," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down slightly; tech trims losses as yields come off highs

    The S&P 500 ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares following a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. The Nasdaq was on track for its first monthly loss since November following the recent rise in Treasury yields. "It's somewhat of a leadership-less market," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

  • Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects

    Brussels has moved to freeze British companies and researchers out of major quantum and space research projects, amid fears they could pass on trade secrets to non-EU powers. The UK negotiated associate membership of the flagship Horizon Europe research programme after Brexit but the European Commission only wants EU members to be able to participate in the sensitive sectors. The commission said the move, which also affects Israel and Switzerland, was necessary because of the sector’s “global strategic importance”. Quantum involves superfast computers and has uses in security and defence. The Telegraph understands that Brussels is anxious that intellectual property in the sensitive and highly competitive sector could be passed to rival countries and companies. An EU diplomat said: “You can’t just put the UK and Switzerland in the same box as China and Iran”.

  • Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament

    A Syrian man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and was running for a seat in parliament in his new country's September election said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy. Tareq Alaows, who joined the opposition Green party last year and was running as its candidate in a constituency in western Germany in the Sept. 26 vote, said in a statement that he made his decision for personal reasons. “The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy,” Alaows wrote, without elaborating.

  • Global leaders publish letter calling for pandemic treaty

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Beijing to vet election candidates and cut Hong Kong's directly elected seats in 'patriotic' overhaul

    Britain accused China of breaching the joint declaration guaranteeing Hong Kong’s freedoms after Beijing passed a law that would bar candidates from elections on the grounds of insufficient patriotism. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said Beijing had broken international commitments after President Xi Jinping signed the new measures into law after it was unanimously approved by China's parliament on Tuesday. “Today China enacted changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system which are a clear breach of the joint declaration – undermining the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and breaking Beijing’s international obligations,” he wrote on Twitter. The legislation establishes a committee to carry out background checks on anyone wanting to enter Hong Kong politics and review whether would-be candidates are sufficiently patriotic to hold electoral office.

  • COVID cases near 128 million worldwide amid call for a global treaty to bolster pandemic preparedness

    The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed to almost128 million on Tuesday, as global leaders called for an international treaty to bolster pandemic preparedness and ensure all countries have access to vaccines.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign. Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.

  • Austria in talks to buy a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Austria is in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said on Tuesday. Conservative leader Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. "There must be no geopolitical blinkers regarding vaccines," Kurz said in a statement issued by his office, adding that Austria is in talks with Russia and Moscow has offered to sell it a million doses as of April.

  • Uganda climate change: The people under threat from a melting glacier

    A glacier in western Uganda is disappearing, endangering the traditions of those who live nearby.

  • Former Trump health officials say they clashed with Alex Azar over COVID-19 testing and interference with the CDC's weekly reports

    Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield claims the then-HHS secretary pressed him to change the CDC's weekly mortality statistics. Azar denies the allegation.

  • Lululemon Earnings Beat But 2021 Outlook Mixed; LULU Stock Falls

    Workout apparel maker Lululemon topped fourth-quarter estimates but gave mixed full-year guidance late Tuesday.

  • Uyghurs: Xinjiang cotton ban is self-defeating, China tells H&M

    Western brands are facing Chinese boycotts for expressing concern over the treatment of Uyghurs.

  • GOP governors ignore Biden's latest plea on mask mandates

    President Joe Biden's pleas for states to stick with mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus were being largely ignored Tuesday as several Republican governors stayed on track to drop the requirement in their states. Biden and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a day earlier that this is no time to relax safety measures. In a call with governors on Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky buttressed that message by citing "concerning” national trends: The seven-day average of 61,000 new COVID-19 cases per day is up 13%, and the seven-day average of deaths is up 6%.