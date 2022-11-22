France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launcher programme

IAC space exploration conference in Paris
1
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French, Germany and Italian governments announced plans and funding details on Tuesday to move forward with Europe's space launcher exploitation programme, as Europe aims to catch up with the United States and China in this area.

France, Germany and Italy said public funding for this would be allocated in contracts to be awarded by the European Space Agency (ESA) to the launch service provider, the launcher system primes and each main industrial body.

Europe's Arianespace expects to launch its first Ariane 6rocket by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, but it will take until 2026 to ramp up to the full rate of nine to 11 per year, the company's chief executive had said last week.

Arianespace, a rival to Elon Musk's SpaceX that is majority-owned by a joint venture of and Safran, has secured 29 launches for the delayed Ariane 6 programme, 18 of them for an Amazon.com project to beam broadband internet.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Cuban state visit to Russia demonstrates importance of Havana for Putin's anti-American agenda

    Russia has aggressively pursued geopolitical and military alliances with key Latin American allies, particularly Cuba, as it seeks to boost its influence in Latin America.

  • China's problem of youth game addiction has been solved -top industry body

    China has resolved the problem of game addiction among its youth, a report co-written by the country's top gaming industry association said, in remarks likely to be welcomed by the regulations-battered sector. The comment came from a report by the China Game Industry Group Committee, affiliated with the online game publishing regulator, China Game Industry Research Institute and data provider CNG, CNG said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

  • Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing's 'dangerous' behavior with Chinese counterpart

    PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday emphasized the need to improve crisis communications during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart while raising concern about "increasingly dangerous" behavior by Chinese military aircraft. The roughly 90-minute meeting in Cambodia, described as "productive and professional" by a U.S. official, was the pair's first since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August enraged China, which regards the island as its territory. In his second face-to-face meeting with Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe this year, Austin discussed the importance of "substantive dialogue on reducing strategic risk and enhancing operational safety," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement after the meeting.

  • Russian conscripts in Luhansk Oblast given uniforms belonging to killed and wounded soldiers

    In Luhansk Oblast, conscripts fighting on the side of the Russian Federation are given uniforms belonging to dead or wounded soldiers; they find personal belongings of the uniforms' previous owners in their pockets.

  • Kherson Oblast: Russian occupiers turn recreation centre into torture chamber General Staff

    Russian occupation forces have set up a torture chamber where they torture Ukrainian citizens on the premises of a recreation centre in the village of Strilkove in Kherson Oblast. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "Russian occupation forces have set up a torture chamber on the grounds of a recreation centre in the village of Strilkove in the Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast where they detain and torture Ukrainian citizens, in violation of international h

  • FTX Must Pay Expenses Incurred by Bahamas Regulator for Holding the Exchange's Digital Assets

    The Bahamas Supreme Court ruled that FTX is responsible for all costs associated with the Securities Commission in keeping FTM assets in commission's digital wallet; Bloomberg reports that a Bahamas court has agreed to let part of FTX case be handled in U.S.

  • Zelenskyy says that work is underway to force Russia to withdraw from Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he discussed the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure with French President Emmanuel Macron. In particular, the two presidents discussed the demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

  • US, EU Aim to Hit Back at Non-Market Policies With Eye on China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and the European Union aim to work together to counter what they call non-market policies, including in China, according to a draft statement ahead of high-level talks due in Washington next month.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineStocks End Session Lower With Fed Hikes in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest:

  • AP Fires Journalist Who Reported Russia Launched Missiles into Poland: Report

    The Associated Press has reportedly fired the journalist behind a story that claimed Russia was responsible for the missiles that crossed into Poland and inflicted civilian casualties last week.

  • Malta proposes bill to ease EU's strictest anti-abortion law

    Malta’s government introduced proposed legislation Monday to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. The move comes after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist who miscarried and was airlifted off the Mediterranean island to get treatment. The overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Malta is the only one of the EU's 27 nations that still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure or up to four years to assist a woman in having an abortion.

  • Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

    The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes.

  • 'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter

    Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March, according to one of the country’s energy chiefs, as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said in a Facebook post late Monday that the company was under instructions from Ukraine’s state grid operator to resume emergency blackouts in the areas it covers, including the capital Kyiv and the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region. “Although there are fewer blackouts now, I want everyone to understand: Most likely, Ukrainians will have to live with blackouts until at least the end of March,” Kovalenko warned.

  • These stocks are burning cash fast and might need to raise capital soon, Goldman Sachs flags

    Goldman Sachs strategists put together a list of companies with high ­­cash burn rates and also lofty valuations

  • Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable

    A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of the country. Kishida's governing party wants to double Japan's current defense budget to about 10 trillion ($70 billion) in the next five years.

  • Russian forces were suffering from 'electronic fratricide' within days of attacking Ukraine, a new report says

    Early in the war, Russia's military tried to jam Ukrainian radars and communications and end up jamming its own troops as well.

  • U.S. Army's weapons contract reviews accelerate to replace Ukraine aid

    The U.S. Army is accelerating its weapons acquisition process to speed through a backlog of contracts needed to replenish U.S. stocks of weapons depleted by arms shipments to Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Monday. Doug Bush, the chief weapons buyer for the Army, told reporters the accelerated contracting effort hinges on running processes simultaneously that used to be run in succession and is based on lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic. Ukraine has relied heavily on the Unites States for weapons, with Washington sending about $17.9 billion worth of arms since Moscow launched its invasion of the country on February 24.

  • Analysis-China's great reopening may come too late for many businesses

    The culinary tourism business of Brian Bergey and his wife Ruixi Hu has persevered in China through three years of harsh COVID-19 restrictions. "I remain fairly pessimistic about the quote-unquote reopening of China," said Bergey. China, the last among major countries not treating COVID as endemic, this month unveiled 20 new steps that eased its stringent anti-COVID policies.

  • Europe wakes up to a new need to defend itself

    STORY: Europe is waking up to a new need to defend itself since Russia invaded Ukraine.But the NATO alliance is not ready, some military experts say.If NATO forces ever wanted to transport their tanks, trucks and supplies by rail to reinforce an active eastern frontline, this might be one of their first big logistical challenges.It’s one that slowed down this exercise for almost a full day. "It's well documented the fact that when you go from Poland into Lithuania, you still have to change to a different gauge because Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are still on the old Russian gauge rail, as is Ukraine and Georgia. So this adds additional steps." Ben Hodges commanded the U.S. Army in Europe until 2018. He’s been sounding the alarm about the bloc’s patchy infrastructure for years."What we have learned from Russia's war against Ukraine is we've been reminded actually that war is a test of will and it's a test of logistics. We do not have enough transport capacity or infrastructure that enables the rapid movement of NATO forces across Europe. The Deutsche Bahn, which all of us depend on, specifically DB cargo has enough rail cars to move one and a half armored brigades simultaneously at one time, that's it." After 25 years of fighting military conflicts abroad, Hodges says NATO suddenly needs to show it can respond to a threat anywhere along its own borders.The potholed roads of the bloc’s eastern members could present another obstacle to rapid deployment.Motorways account for only 5% of Romania’s network – and 28% of its roads are just gravel and dirt.That's according to the National Statistics Board."We've also discovered through exercises over the last few years that the further east you go, it becomes more difficult because the infrastructure is not as robust or redundant. The bridges that can hold a modern Abrams tank or Leopard or British Challenger - not many bridges can sustain that sort of weight."The EU has allocated 1.6 billion euros – about $1.64 billion – to military mobility projects up to 2027.Hodges calls that sum "inadequate."Poland meanwhile, which fears it could be the next target of Russian aggression, is working hard to improve its infrastructure.A $6 billion high-speed rail track is slated to connect Warsaw with the Baltic capitals by 2030.Although only $1.2 billion has been allocated so far.It’s part of a much bigger $36 billion effort by Poland to improve civilian and military mobility across central Europe, known as the Solidarity Transport Hub. Hundreds of miles of railways and expressways and new bridges are planned.That development at least is welcomed by the former U.S. Army commander."I think there's a heightened sense of urgency because of ... We've all been awakened now by the threat of what Russia is doing. And this is not an academic thing, or just a debating topic now, this is real. So I actually am optimistic. I would like to see us having moved a lot faster."

  • ‘Hateful’: Critics Rip Tucker Carlson’s Response To LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

    The Fox News personality's comments about "violence and cruelty" following the Colorado Springs shooting rang very hollow for many online.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.