France, Germany plan billions in pandemic recovery spending

  German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
  Italian Premier Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Senate in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Italian Premier Mario Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to the Senate.
  • Italian Premier Minister Mario Draghi prepares to address the Senate in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Italian Premier Mario Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to the Seante. The plan is aiming to not only bounce back from the pandemic but enact "epochal" reforms to address structural problems that long predated COVID-19.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)
  • A billboard shows the results of the lawmakers' vote on the Italian Premier Mario Draghi's coronavirus recovery plan, at the Chamber of Deputies, in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to Parliament, aiming to not only bounce back from the pandemic but enact “epochal” reforms to address structural problems that long predated COVID-19. Writing from top reads in Italian "Present 512, voting 461, did not vote 51, majority 231, in favor 442, contrary 19, Approved" (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)
  • Italian Premier Minister Mario Draghi sips water at the end of his address at the Senate in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Italian Premier Mario Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to the Seante. The plan is aiming to not only bounce back from the pandemic but enact "epochal" reforms to address structural problems that long predated COVID-19.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
DAVID McHUGH and SYLVIE CORBET
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — France and Germany together laid out plans for billions in spending from the European Union's pandemic recovery fund aimed at fighting climate change and boosting the use of digital technology across the economy.

The finance ministers of the EU's two biggest economies on Tuesday underlined their joint determination to use the spending to transform Europe's economy and get the continent growing again as it lags behind the U.S. and China in rebounding from the pandemic recession.

Under the fund's formula, France should get around 40 billion euros ($48 billion) while German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said his country planned about 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in spending. Scholz said that half the money would go to environmentally friendly projects and a quarter to spreading the use of digital technology. He said the fund would build on domestic relief and stimulus measures already passed by the German government

He called the fund “a groundbreaking step for Europe.”

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, to quickly evaluate the plans so that money can start flowing to members states from the 750 billion euro ($906 billion) fund as early as July, noting that the U.S. and China have recovered faster. He said that since the fund was approved “we have lost too much time” and that “Europe must remain in the race.”

Spain’s Cabinet also approved its proposal for how it wants to invest the recovery funds. Spain, which has suffered heavily from the pandemic, is set to receive 140 billion euros ($166 billion) — half in direct payments and the other half in loans — from the EU's recovery plan, second only to Italy. In line with EU priorities, Spain’s left-wing government has placed a heavy emphasis on creating a greener economy while boosting productivity for an economy that shrunk by 11% last year.

The money comes with pressure from Brussels to address problems identified by the European Commission's review of members states' economic policies. Spain, for instance, is being asked to overhaul labor laws, tax practices and pensions. Countries with low tax regimes such as Ireland or Cyprus are under pressure to discourage aggressive tax planning by multinational companies.

Italy's 221.1 billion euro ($267.3 billion) recovery plan includes steps to reduce its backlog of court cases, considered a drag on businesses that can't get commercial disputes resolved quickly.

