France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Oct. 26, 2022. France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by the Ukraine war and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SYLVIE CORBET and FRANK JORDANS
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia's war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges.

Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings, and 300 lawmakers from both countries are coming together at the Sorbonne University to mark 60 years since a landmark treaty sealed a bond between the longtime enemies that underpins today’s European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will oversee two rounds of talks at the Elysee Palace, focusing first on energy and economic policy, and then on defense.

A top priority is working out Europe’s response to the subsidies for U.S. electric car makers and other businesses in the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, according to senior French and German officials.

France wants Europe to counter what it considers an unfair move by Washington. Paris is pushing for the EU to relax rules on state subsidies in order to accelerate their allocation, simplify the bloc's support for investments and create an EU sovereign fund to boost green industries. Berlin, however, warns against protectionism.

On defense, the neighbors are expected to discuss military aid to Ukraine, according to French and German officials who weren't authorized to be publicly named according to their governments’ policies.

Both countries have contributed significant weaponry, but Ukraine is asking for tanks and more powerful arms as Russia’s war drags on.

The war has exposed differences in strategy between the two countries, notably in European talks on how to deal with the resulting energy crisis and punishing inflation, as well as over future military investment.

Sunday’s gathering is the first such in-person joint government meeting since 2019. It was originally scheduled for October, but was repeatedly delayed.

The officials are marking the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty signed by French President and wartime anti-Nazi resistance leader Charles de Gaulle and West German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer on Jan. 22, 1963.

___

Jordans reported from Berlin. Angela Charlton contributed to this report from Paris.

Recommended Stories

  • Escalating topic of threat of attack from Belarus is Russian information and psychological operation Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate

    Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate believes that the escalation of the topic of a threat of a Belarusian attack on Ukraine is a Russian informational and psychological operation. Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "Conceptually, escalating the topic of an immediate military threat from Belarus, as the Main Intelligence Directorate has informed, is, in fact, a

  • Stocking Ukraine could generate foreign military sales boom

    Backfilling the weapons allies have sent to Ukraine with U.S. equipment could improve their capabilities and build a more effective military deterrent.

  • Suspects on the loose after shooting at Clovis Avenue strip mall, sheriff’s office says

    The shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt.

  • Shark attack on dolphin in Sydney closes popular beaches

    Hundreds of people had been about to enter the water to compete in the Manly Open Surf carnival.

  • Chinese Battery Plant Investment Faces Local Backlash in Hungary

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian protesters disrupted an event in the city where Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG plan a 7.3 billion-euro ($7.9 billion) factory, signaling growing opposition to the country’s single biggest investment.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceJPMorgan Model Shows Recession Odds Fall Sharply Across MarketsMore Youn

  • You’ve Heard Of Red Light Therapy For Skincare. Now Try It For Hair Loss

    Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as pattern hair loss, affects millions of men and women. These red light therapy systems, which include helmets or combs, may help.View Entire Post ›

  • Cryptocurrency is now the 2nd most widely held financial asset among women, survey shows

    In eToro's fourth-quarter survey, 34% of women said they owned crypto, up from 29% in the prior quarter, while the rate for men rose to 43% from 42%.

  • Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an island off Senegal that is one of the most recognized symbols of the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade that trapped tens of millions of Africans in bondage for generations. Yellen, in Senegal as part of a 10-day trip aimed at rebuilding economic relationships between the U.S. and Africa, stood in the Gorée Island building known as the House of Slaves and peered out of the “Door of No Return,” from which enslaved people were shipped across the Atlantic.

  • Supreme Court expected to issue first opinion of term on Monday

    The Supreme Court is expected to announce its first opinion of the term on Monday following an unusual delay from historical trends. The court’s website on Friday updated to designate Monday as an opinion issuance day. It will also mark the first time the justices return to the pre-pandemic tradition of announcing their decisions live…

  • ‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Close To Settling His Divorce

    Actor Johnny Knoxville, born Philip John Clapp, is close to settling his divorce from his second wife, Naomi Nelson. The Blast obtained exclusive court documents that show that the “Jackass” star, now 51, is ready to settle up and move forward with divorce proceedings after previously citing “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for their split. […]

  • Ukraine directors bring horrors of Russian invasion to Sundance

    Two new documentaries from Ukrainian filmmakers highlighting the carnage wrought on their country by Russian aggression -- and the insidious effects of Kremlin propaganda -- premiere at the Sundance film festival this week.The director hopes to use the publicity from Sundance to crowdfund a reconnaissance drone for filmmaker friends currently serving in the Ukrainian army. 

  • Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

    Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”

  • Reward being offered for information on neglected dog found in Beaver Falls

    Officials from the Beaver County Humane Society (BCHS) are offering a reward for information regarding an abandoned puppy.

  • Far-right Reps. Boebert, Gosar and Greene are on committees probing Biden. What does that mean?

    Ultra-conservative Republicans are serving on two influential House committees that will spearhead investigations into the Biden administration.

  • Bakhmut defence is "strategically sound" effort ISW

    The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut is a strategically sound operation, in spite of the price that the Ukrainian side has been paying. Source: ISW report from 21 January 2023 Quote from the ISW: "The Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut is likely a strategically sound effort despite its costs for Ukraine.

  • 'Playing with fire': Analysts on debt limit standoff

    STORY: BILL GALE: "Playing fire with the debt limit is at best dangerous and at worst could have serious negative consequences on the economy, on interest rates, and on the financial status of the government."With the U.S. government having hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit this week, financial analysts are now trying to forecast how quickly Congress might strike a deal to avert a potentially catastrophic government default before the money runs out in the middle of the year.Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are demanding spending cuts in exchange for a debt deal. Democratic President Joe Biden says Congress must raise the debt limit without conditions.This isn't the first fight over the debt limit, and likely won't be the last. Previous showdowns have resulted in last-minute deals and the U.S. has never yet actually run out money to pay its bills and debts.But the risks are real. Steven Ricchiuto is the chief U.S. economist with Mizuho Securities USA, and says even if the debt limit gets raised, the recurring fight comes with a cost."Look, I'm old. I've been in this business for a very, very long period of time. I've seen lots of these debt limit problems come and go. Can I tell you categorically it's not going to happen? No. Can I tell you it's a high probability they will come at an 11th-hour date and solve the crisis? That's usually the way it happens. But there's always brinkmanship involved and there's always some dislocations created more for the financial markets than for individuals themselves."Other analysts bemoaned the fact that the U.S. has to have this crisis at all. Congress generally approves government spending when it passes funding packages through what are commonly called continuing resolutions. But then it has to have a separate vote on whether to raise the debt limit to borrow the funds needed to pay for what Congress has already approved.Bill Gale is senior fellow at the Brookings Institution."So, there's no... there's no way that government can go rogue and spend lots of its own money without congressional approval. So, the debt limit is not really necessary. And having it out there just creates political and economic dangers that we should not have to spend our time dealing with."The U.S. Treasury department this week said it began taking what it called "extraordinary measures" to keep the government funded, estimating it can keep funds flowing through June.

  • McCarthy move to end proxy voting pressures members to show up given narrow GOP majority

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to end proxy voting means members will be under pressure to show up for work given the narrow GOP majority that makes every vote count.

  • Jewel, oldest Asian elephant at Los Angeles Zoo, is euthanized at 61

    Jewel was once owned by Willie Davenport, a Texas man whose family was in the circus business, before federal officials forced him to release her to the zoo.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • Djokovic defies injury in Australian Open win but Murray bows out

    Novak Djokovic's hamstring just about held up as the hot favourite battled into the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday, but Andy Murray's heroic run is over."About the favourite, that I am on that favourite list...