France grounds plane carrying more than 300 passengers over human trafficking concerns

French authorities grounded a passenger plane carrying 303 Indian citizens on Thursday over suspicions of human trafficking.

The flight was on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua when it stopped at Paris-Vatry Airport in France's Champagne country to refuel. Officials received an anonymous tip that passengers on the flight were being trafficked.

There were 11 unaccompanied minors on the flight, CNN reported. The youngest passenger was a 21-month-old toddler.

A Gendarme walks in front the plane which reportedly carried some 300 Indian citizens, at the Vatry airport, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Vatry, eastern France. About 300 Indian citizens heading to Central America were sequestered in a French airport for a third day Saturday because of an investigation into suspected human trafficking, authorities said.

The Indian Embassy in France confirmed the incident in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Officials said an embassy team arrived at the airport to provide consular access.

"We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," the post said.

Crew questioned and released

The plane was operated by Legend Airlines, a Romanian- based company.

Liliana Bakayoko, a lawyer for the airline, told CNN affiliate BFMTV that the plane, an A340 plane, had been chartered by a company registered outside of the European Union. Bakayoko said Legend Airlines did not participate in the selling of tickets for the flight.

The crew members were questioned and then released, Bakayoko said, adding that they felt "traumatized" by the situation.

“They wrote me messages that they want to see their families for Christmas," Bakayoko told the Associated Press.

Canvas out up to prevent people from seeing inside the Vatry airport, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Vatry, eastern France. About 300 Indian citizens heading to Central America were sequestered in a French airport for a third day Saturday because of an investigation into suspected human trafficking, authorities said.

Two passengers detained

The airline has refused to name the company that chartered the flight, citing an ongoing investigation.

The incident has disrupted travel as police cordoned off the airport for the investigation. The airfield is mainly used for cargo and charter flights.

The adult passengers are being questioned by law enforcement authorities, CNN reported. The unaccompanied minors were referred to government agencies for care.

Two adults have been detained as part of an investigation into the suspected trafficking.

“Two of the passengers are being questioned in police custody to ascertain whether their role in the transport may have been different from that of the others, also under what conditions and for what purpose,” the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said, according to CNN.

Prosecutors in recent days declined to comment on the type of alleged trafficking and did not say if the final destination for the individuals on board was the United States.

Judges are expected to decide on Sunday whether the passengers should remain detained at the airport.

