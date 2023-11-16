France halts tram project to move protected snails from track site

Rescue efforts will be carried out during rainy weather when the creatures are most active - FRED TANNEAU/AFP

A small protected French snail has put the brakes on a new tram route under construction in Brittany, with conservationists given time to pluck them away to safety before tracks are laid down.

Work on the project in the port city of Brest has been sluggish since experts detected the presence of the rare Quimper snail, whose habitat is limited to areas of northwest France and northern Spain.

Conservation workers are now rummaging through the undergrowth to remove the enigmatic animals one by one.

But unlike their Burgundy cousins, the last place these snails, a protected species since 1979, will end up is in a plate bathed in parsley butter.

Instead, on orders from the city, as many as possible will be relocated from the planned route in an operation spread over four evenings in November.

The rescue efforts will be carried out during rainy weather, when the creatures are most active, and come just before the gastropods enter hibernation.

Conservationists have moved 92 snails and two black and yellow fire salamanders - FRED TANNEAU/AFP

In the first phase of the operation last week, 92 snails and two black and yellow fire salamanders – another protected species – were brought to a new home nearby.

Timothee Sherer, ecologist at Biotope, told AFP: “By protecting the snails, we’re also protecting its habitat and a whole range of species that live there.”

Workers have set up tarps to prevent the snails from coming back to the construction site.

Bretagne Vivante, a Brittany-wide environmental group, praised Brest for “making an effort” to “sort out the problem in a gentle way”.

The Quimper snails have been the bane of property developers since football club Stade Brestois had to abandon a planned training centre in 2012.

Campaigners also cited their presence in an attempt to block a project to build a gas-fired power plant in mainland France’s westernmost department Finistère.

When laying out the city’s second tram line, Caroline Francois-Even of Biotope, an environmental studies agency, said “it was impossible to avoid all Quimper snail habitats”.

As well as the snails, planners have had to contend with 75 protected species from orchids to small birds, newts and bats along the tram’s route.

