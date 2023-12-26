France hands over second ship to Ukraine to help with grain exports

France has handed over a second ship to Ukraine to help it with grain exports.

Source: European Pravda; Clément Beaune, French Transport Minister.

Details: He noted that the ship had already been sent from Dunkirk. "(The ship) will help with grain exports to better supply the world with food. We are fully engaged, and our solidarity will not stop," said Clément Beaune.

#Ukraine | Ce matin, la France a livré un deuxième navire pilote pour soutenir l’Ukraine, comme je m’y étais engagé.

Parti de Dunkerque, il permettra l’export de céréales, pour mieux nourrir le monde.



Notre engagement est total, notre solidarité ne s’arrêtera pas 🇺🇦🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/I7iDEJmyCX — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) December 25, 2023

The attached photo shows a small boat, apparently intended for patrolling or escorting.

Reminder:

In December, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian railway network) announced that it had built the first grain carrier adapted to the European gauge.

The European Commission earlier promised to give Ukraine €50 million to repair its ports in the wake of Russian attacks in order to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the global market.

