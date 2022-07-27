France to help Benin and Gulf of Guinea states battle militants

FILE PHOTO: France's Macron and Egypt's Sisi meet in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

COTONOU (Reuters) - France aims to "respond positively" to requests from Benin and other countries for air support and intelligence to combat Islamist militants, a French official said on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the West African state.

Macron is on a tour of Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau to strengthen political and security ties with countries in West and Central Africa.

Benin, alongside the Gulf of Guinea states Togo and Ivory Coast, has seen increasing attacks from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State as violence spreads south from the Sahel countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Benin and Togo have suffered deadly attacks in recent weeks as France withdraws thousands of troops from Mali after a decade there, and seeks to redefine its strategy to fight insurgents in region.

Speaking in Cameroon on Tuesday, Macron said France would help Sahel countries such as Niger, where French troops will be based, and will "expand counter-insurgency operations to Gulf of Guinea countries that are now dealing with terrorist groups who are spreading, and threatening the whole region".

A central pillar of the new strategy is to help the countries strengthen their armies, provide support and allow them take the lead in operations on the ground. Countries that request it could have French troops on the ground.

Neither Benin nor Togo has made a request for a French presence on the ground, the French official told reporters ahead of the visit.

"On the other hand, there is a demand for French support in terms of air support, intelligence and equipment. And we are in the process of examining how to respond positively, at least as much as possible, to these requests," the French official said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Pulcherie Adjoha and John Irish; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Nellie Peyton, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S.'s Blinken presses peace in calls with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to nudge the former Soviet republics, which fought a six-week war in 2020 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, toward peace. In nearly identical statements, the State Department said Blinken had discussed the two nations' "historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region" with both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

  • Sunak was 'driving force' behind push for closer China ties

    Rishi Sunak was the “driving force” behind plans to revive a regular UK-China trade summit while Chancellor, Whitehall insiders have revealed, as he was accused of playing “pure politics” over his tougher stance towards Beijing.

  • Russia’s Plan to Annex Parts of Ukraine Apparently Involves Tacky T-Shirts, PR Experts, and Bribes

    Security Service of UkraineRussia is reportedly sending in its own PR experts and deploying thousands of “activists” to prepare bogus referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories by Sept. 11.Ukraine’s Security Service on Tuesday detailed the tactics it says Moscow is using to simulate local support for a plan to join Russia—and they apparently involve tacky T-shirts, scripted appeals, and free food for anyone willing to play along.The campaign is reportedly being led by the pro-Russian group “D

  • EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

    European Union governments have agreed to ration natural gas this winter to protect against any further supply cuts by Russia as it pursues its invasion of Ukraine

  • Macron’s $8.5 Billion Olympics Is Already Facing Soaring Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are two years away, but concerns over rising costs and the event’s security are already mounting. Most Read from BloombergCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Biden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupTrump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionThe total price tag of the Games

  • Russia Courts African Nations and Aims to Deflect Blame for Food Crisis

    Moscow’s top diplomat said during a tour of the continent that Western sanctions, not Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were responsible for rising costs.

  • Dr. Richard Berger | Morning Blend

    We talk with Dr. Richard and one of his patients. `

  • France Scraps TV License Fee That Finances Bulk of Broadcasters’ Budgets

    France’s National Assembly voted on Saturday to approve a government bill that scraps a TV license fee financing nearly 85% of the annual budgets of French public broadcasters. These comprise France Televisions, France 24, Arte and Radio France, among others. The bill was put forward by newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron during his campaign as […]

  • Paris 2024 gets Macron's support for huge opening ceremony

    Organizers of the Paris Olympics marked the two-years-to-go milestone to the 2024 games by unveiling the official slogan — "Games Wide Open" — on Monday and said they got fresh backing from French President Emmanuel Macron for their planned giant opening ceremony along the Seine River. Macron held talks in Paris with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and brought together ministers and security officials to review Olympic planning — signaling quickening efforts to ready the French capital for the July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024, games. Amid questions over the costs and security for the opening ceremony, Paris 2024 president ​​Tony Estanguet said Macron, his interior minister and the Paris police chief reaffirmed “their total support for the organization of this ceremony on the Seine."

  • Lebanon parliament passes amendments to banking secrecy law - Reuters witness

    Lebanon's parliament on Tuesday passed long-awaited amendments to a banking secrecy law, according to a Reuters witness, in the first step towards reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the amendments were watered down from the original proposal, leading one of the architects of the country's economic recovery to say he would seek feedback from the IMF. Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding to ease the country's economic crisis, described by the World Bank as among the top three financial meltdowns since the Industrial Revolution.

  • Macron pledges support to boost food production in Africa

    France will help some African nations increase food production as Russia’s war in Ukraine is responsible for global food and fuel shortages that are causing untold suffering across the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference in Yaounde after talks with Cameroon President Paul Biya, Macron said he's particularly concerned that the consequences of the war will be felt more in Africa where food and fuel shortages have led to unprecedented price increases.

  • China trying to block United Nations report on Xinjiang human rights, sources claim

    China is reportedly attempting to block the publication of a United Nations Commission on Human Rights report that details the conditions of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The sources said China expressed “grave concern” over the looming publication of the report, which Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who has received criticism for being too soft on China during her term, has vowed to publish before she leaves her post on Aug. 31.

  • Russias representatives at Joint Coordination Centre for Ukrainian grain are headed by rear admiral

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 15:29 A Russian delegation headed by Rear Admiral Eduard Luyk is to work at the quadripartite Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) for the transportation of Ukrainian grain.

  • Russia's Lavrov courts Africa in quest for more non-Western friends

    KAMPALA/ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Congo Republic on Monday, the second leg of an African tour aimed at strengthening Moscow's ties with a continent that has refused to join Western condemnation and sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. African countries, which have a tangled legacy of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union, have largely avoided taking sides over the war in Ukraine. Africa is also being courted by the West this week, with French President Emmanuel Macron due to visit Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau and U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer on his way to Egypt and Ethiopia.

  • Blinken talks ‘historic opportunity’ for peace in call with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday held separate calls with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, offering U.S. support for what he called a “historic opportunity” to achieve peace in the region. The calls followed face-to-face meetings between the foreign ministers of both countries in Georgia on July 16, the first bilateral talks since…

  • Trump aides worried about the 25th Amendment being invoked after the January 6 attack and urged the embattled president to speak up the following day: 'You need this as cover'

    "We didn't do enough on the 6th," a former Trump aide said of the nagging suspicion he'd be removed from office if he didn't sound more contrite.

  • Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

    It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, its rows of soft white feathers fastened in place by a colorful, beaded headband after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. Chief Wilton Littlechild, a residential school survivor himself, gave Francis the headdress Monday, placing it on his head amid cheering by an audience in Maskwacis, Alberta, that included many school survivors.

  • Nazis, Nukes, and NATO or what the Russo-Ukrainian war is not about

    It's been a while since I've been able to write about this awful war, but I think now, five months in, we are in a position to say what it is not about, and indeed never was about.

  • Analysis - Russian gas flow too low to fill Europe's storage

    Russia's cut in supplies through its main gas pipeline to Germany will leave countries unable to meet goals to refill storage and Europe's biggest economy faced with rationing industry to keep its citizens warm during the winter months. Politicians in Europe have repeatedly said Russia could cut off gas flows this winter, which would thrust Germany into recession and lead to soaring prices for consumers already grappling with inflation at multi-year highs. So far, the most high-profile casualty of Russia's reduced gas flows is Germany's biggest gas importer Uniper.

  • From burgers to gadgets, stressed consumers buy cheap

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Some global consumers are showing signs of cracking, as shoppers stressed by record inflation stick to buying basics like food, bleach and cheap burgers, while those with bigger bank accounts are snapping up $3,000 Louis Vuitton handbags. There is weakness seen in those that have been hit hardest by record fuel and food prices. "The results overnight indicate that the U.S. consumer is now much more focused on the staples element of shopping where we've got double-digit food inflation coming through in some of these retailers," said Nicola Morgan-Brownsell, fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management.