France to host humanitarian conference for Sudan as war enters 11th month

France is to host a humanitarian conference to provide aid to war-torn Sudan in April, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said this week.

"We will host a humanitarian conference in Paris on 15 April for Sudan and neighbouring countries to help resolve this dramatic humanitarian crisis," Stéphane Sejourné told the lower house of parliament, without providing more details.

"It should not become a forgotten crisis," he added.

The United Nations has urged countries not to forget the civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, appealing for $4.1 billion to meet their humanitarian needs and support those who have fled to neighbouring countries.

Food insecurity

The conference will take place exactly a year after the conflict started.

The war that broke out in April last year between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, his former deputy and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has killed thousands, displaced millions, and sparked a humanitarian disaster.

The World Health Organization warned that the lean season during summer could trigger catastrophic levels of hunger.



