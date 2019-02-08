France: Italy ambassador recall is an important warning

FILE - In this Nov.9, 2018 file photo, Italian deputy Premier and Labor Minister Luigi Di Maio talks to reporters during a press conference at the Foreign Press Association headquarters, in Rome. France is recalling its ambassador to Italy amid mounting tensions, after Di Maio met with French yellow vest protesters and offered to support their anti-government movement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

PARIS (AP) — France kept up pressure on Italy Friday amid their biggest diplomatic spat since World War II, as business leaders from both countries appealed to their leaders to restore calm.

France's government spokesman said the recall of its ambassador to Italy is temporary, but sends an important signal to its historical ally not to meddle in internal French affairs.

France and Italy are founding members of the European Union, born from the ashes of WWII, and their unusual dispute is rippling around the continent at a time of growing tensions between nationalist and pro-EU forces.

French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said Friday on Europe-1 radio that this week's recall of French Ambassador Christian Masset was prompted by months of "unfounded attacks" from Italian government members Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini, who have criticized President Emmanuel Macron's economic and migration policies.

But the main trigger for the crisis appeared to be Di Maio's meeting in a Paris suburb this week with members of the yellow vest movement seeking seats in the European Parliament.

Griveaux said the visit violated "the most elementary diplomacy" because it was unannounced. Referring to Italy's populist leaders, he criticized a "nationalist leprosy" eating away at Europe's unity and said European Union members should "behave better toward partners."

A participant in the meeting, French activist Marc Doyer, told The Associated Press that it was initiated by Di Maio's populist 5-Star movement and aimed at sharing advice on how to build a "citizens' movement."

He said it provided useful technical and other guidance to potential yellow vest candidates and their supporters, and said the diplomat spat was over-reaction.

"It's a political game by certain people," he said. "Free movement exists in Europe, and the meeting didn't cost the French taxpayer anything."

Italy's foreign minister struck a conciliatory tone after the ambassador recall Thursday — but Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the 5-Star movement upped its offer of support for France's yellow vest movement.

During a visit to Genoa, Toninelli mentioned free use of the 5-Star's online portal, which allows registered party members to vote on policy decisions and candidates.

"If useful we can offer them a hand and do political activities in service of the French people," Toninelli said, according to the ANSA news agency.

The standoff was clearly sending jitters through the business world, given the two countries are top trading partners and powerhouses of the EU economy.

Italian business lobby Cofindustria and its French counterpart Medef wrote to their respective leaders calling for "constructive dialogue" to resolve the dispute, which they warned was no longer a mere bilateral issue within Europe but could threaten Europe's standing in the rest of the world.

"It's necessary that the two historic protagonists of the process of integration don't split, but reconfirm their elements of unity," the presidents of the two groups wrote Premier Giuseppe Conte and Macron. "Europe is an economic giant and we have to work to make it become a political giant as well."

The two leaders — Vincenzo Boccia of Confindustria and Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux of Medef — confirmed plans for a joint meeting later this month in Paris.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told the AP that the ambassador recall "is an unprecedented gesture toward a European state that is aimed at making clear that there are things that are not done between neighboring countries, friends and partners within the European Union."

