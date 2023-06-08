France knife attack: Nursery children stabbed 'by Syrian asylum seeker'

Emergency services at the scene in Annecy, France

A Syrian asylum seeker has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of stabbing four children and an adult in a park in the French town of Annecy.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9.45am on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Two children and an adult are reported to be in critical condition.

Police said four children and one adult were injured in total. It was initially thought that six children were stabbed.

The suspect told police he was a Syrian asylum seeker, a police source told AFP. His identity has not been verified.

The attacker is not believed to be known to security services, a police source told the agency.

France’s prime minister, Elizabeth Borne, said she was travelling to the scene of the stabbings.

A press conference is set to take place at 11.30am BST.

12:00 PM

Anthony Le Tallec witnessed aftermath

Anthony Le Tallec, the former Liverpool footballer, witnessed the aftermath of the horrific attack when he was jogging in the park.

Mr Le Tallec, who is now a coach for Annecy FC, said he was running by a lake when he “I saw around ten people running in the opposite direction.”

“I asked them what was happening and someone told me, run, run, there is someone stabbing people,” the former forward, who also had a loan spell at Sunderland, said.

“I saw the guy opposite me, being chased by cops five or ten metres behind him, trying to catch him.” he wrote on Instagram.

“I saw children at the end of the lake, some children on the ground. Some injured children, it’s horrible.”

11:47 AM

'This act cannot go unpunished'

Elisbeth Borne, the French prime minister, and Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, have arrived at the scene and are expected to make statements on Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte Caubel, minister for childhood, said: “Once again, our children are the targets of rising violence in our society. This act cannot go unpunished.”

11:44 AM

Witnesses describe attack

Witnesses who were at the scene at the time of the attack have described how it unfolded.

Ferdinand, a witness, told BFMTV that a knifeman “jumped out”, “started shouting, went towards the pushchairs and started repeatedly stabbing the children”.

Anthony, another witness, said the attack took place in a playground where there are “boats, pedalos and countless tourists”.

He said the knifeman stabbed an old man after seeing he was surrounded by police officers.

“I was telling (the police) to shoot him,” Anthony said.

11:28 AM

Press conference imminently

François Astorg, the mayor of Annecy, said: “The situation is under control, there is no longer any danger”.

He confirmed confirmed a press conference was scheduled for 11.30am BST. The conference has since been pushed back to 12.30pm BST.

11:22 AM

National Assembly holds minutes silence

France’s National Assembly held a minutes silence in tribute to the victims on Thursday.

11:20 AM

'Fear and horror': Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen, who Mr Macron beat last year to win a second term as president, said she learnt of the attack with “fear and horror”.

She said: “It is with fear and horror that we learn of the aggression of young children in Annecy by an individual armed with a knife. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the hard-Left leader, who came third in the presidential elections, said: “Our hearts are torn to shreds by having to live through this.”

“How is this possible? Attacking children! Hitting them with a knife!” he told the National Assembly.

11:15 AM

Scene 'now calm'

Fanny, a witness in the park, told BFMTV that calm had been restored at the scene.

“This is the best-known park in Annecy. This is where all activities take place and where all young residents of Annecy meet. It’s a very peaceful place and I’ve never heard of an attack. It’s astonishing,” she said.

11:14 AM

Macron denounces stabbings

President Emmanuel Macron has denounced “an act of absolute cowardice in a park in Annecy”.

He said in a post on twitter: “Children and an adult are fighting for their life. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts go to them and their families and the emergency services on the scene.”

Attaque d’une lâcheté absolue ce matin dans un parc à Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensées les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 8, 2023

11:12 AM

Where did the attack take place?

The attack took place in the town of Annecy in the French Alps.

11:09 AM

Pictured: Emergency services at the scene

French soldiers and police officers have cordoned off the scene at a park in Annecy.

Emergency services remain at the scene

10:06 AM

What we know so far

Two children and adult in critical condition

Four children and one adult injured in total

A suspect is in custody

Man in custody reported to be Syrian asylum seeker

Prime minister on way to scene

