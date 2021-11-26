France lashes out at Britain's latest proposal on migrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALAIS, France (AP) — France reacted with fury Friday to Britain's latest proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores. The French government said a British minister was no longer welcome at a European meeting to discuss the problem and portrayed the British prime minister as duplicitous.

The angry response, delivered by government spokesman Gabriel Attal, came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked that France take back all migrants who cross illegally from its shores to Britain. Johnson proposed the deal in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal dismissed the idea as “clearly not what we need to solve this problem."

He said the letter “doesn't correspond at all” with discussions that Johnson and Macron had Wednesday after 27 migrants died while attempting to cross the English Channel.

“We are sick of double-speak,” Attal.

Attal said France is withdrawing an invite for British Home Secretary Priti Patel to join a meeting of ministers on Sunday in Calais, one of the French coastal towns where Britain-bound migrants gather before attempting to cross.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-India's Tata in talks to set up $300 million semiconductor assembly unit-sources

    India's Tata group is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of the conglomerate's push into high-tech manufacturing. Tata is talking to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana and scouting for land for the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant, the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is not public. While Tata has previously said it would likely enter the semiconductor business, this is the first time news about the group's foray into the sector and its scale has been reported.

  • Virginia professor resigns amid uproar over comments about adults attracted to children

    Professor says goal of the research is to prevent child sex abuse

  • Flash mob smash-and-grabs continue at high-end stores in Los Angeles

    As a rash of flash mob thefts continued in Los Angeles, the LAPD was investigating two new incidents

  • France shuns British minister from Channel migrants meeting

    France has told UK Home Secretary Priti Patel she is no longer invited to a meeting over the Channel migration crisis after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticised Paris' handling of the situation, the French government said. France took offence at a letter sent by Johnson to President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. A source close to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the letter as "unacceptable and contrary to the spirit of our discussions between partners".

  • Bronson man Peter Farris Casey gets 30-75 years for child pornography

    Bronson man Peter Farris Casey gets 30 -75 years for having girlfriend produce child pornography

  • Locked in: Hong Kong COVID rules take mental toll on Cathay pilots

    (Reuters) -One of Asia's largest airlines, Cathay Pacific, is facing a revolt from pilots who say Hong Kong's tough quarantine rules under its zero-COVID policies are endangering their mental health, leading to rising stress and resignations. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd last week fired https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/cathay-pacific-fires-3-pilots-infected-with-covid-19-layover-scmp-2021-11-18 three pilots who breached company rules by leaving their hotel rooms during a layover in Frankfurt and later tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

    National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

    The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.

  • Peter Navarro Says He Wanted 'Baby' Dr. Anthony Fauci 'Strangled In His Crib'

    He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to Rittenhouse

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a bill on Tuesday to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for "protecting the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress can award an individual or institution. It is highly unlikely the bill will go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate, and it has no co-...

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Blunt Reminder Over Call To Honor Kyle Rittenhouse

    The far-right Republican said the Kenosha, Wisconsin, killer was a "hero" who deserves a Congressional Gold Medal.

  • Anthony Fauci Nails Utter Absurdity Of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Ridiculous’ Attacks

    The infectious disease expert explained why he considers criticism from the Fox News personality a "badge of honor."

  • Native Americans are winning at the Supreme Court – with help from Justice Gorsuch

    "The point of a treaty, I would have thought, would have been to freeze in time certain rights," Gorsuch said during an oral argument in 2018.

  • Manchin calls on Biden to restore Keystone XL pipeline

    Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling on President Biden to restore the Keystone XL pipeline as gas prices across the country rise."I continue to call on President Biden to responsibly increase energy production here at home and to reverse course to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to be built which would have provided our country with up to 900,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada, one of our closest allies," Manchin said in a Tuesday...

  • Biden's poll numbers are cratering and he needs to reset his presidency. There's a simple solution: leave the US.

    Joe Biden's Build Back Better and infrastructure plans have flopped politically. It's time for him to shift to foreign policy.

  • "Afghan girl" on 1985 cover of National Geographic evacuated to Italy

    Sharbat Gula, who became known internationally as "Afghan girl" after she was featured on a 1985 cover of National Geographic, has arrived in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.Driving the news: Gula, who was pictured in National Geographic when she was 12 years old, was evacuated after appealing for help to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover in August, Draghi's office said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Montgomery faces fine, lawsuit for dropping Confederate name

    Alabama's capital city last month removed the Confederate president's name from an avenue and renamed it after a lawyer known for his work during the civil rights movement. Now the state attorney general says the city must pay a fine or face a lawsuit for violating a state law protecting Confederate monuments and other longstanding memorials. Montgomery last month changed the name of Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue.

  • Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

    For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.

  • Gautam Adani, the man who may soon be Asia's richest person, is a college dropout who survived the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and says he was once kidnapped for ransom

    The port tycoon Adani's wealth rose by $55.3 billion in 2021, putting him $800 million shy of the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man.