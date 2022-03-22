France lets some farms asphyxiate poultry flocks to stop bird flu

FILE PHOTO: Ducks are pictured in a field at a poultry farm in Montsoue as France continues a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe outbreak of bird flu
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Julien Denormandie
    French politician

PARIS (Reuters) - France has authorised some farmers to kill their poultry by asphyxia to stop a rapid spread of bird flu that has made it difficult for veterinary services to cope with massive culling, French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday.

The practice, allowed only because of a rebound in outbreaks in the western part of the country that hosts about 25% of the country's poultry flock, has come under fire from farm unions and animal welfare activists who say it is cruel and unacceptable.

"We prefer other solutions, but (stopping ventilation to cause asphyxiation) may be authorised in some cases when it is considered that it is the only solution to avoid situations where you have animals dying during several hours or several days," Denormandie said in answer to a question.

After a wave of cases in the southwest of France led to the culling of about 4 million birds, France is trying to contain outbreaks that have spread rapidly over the past month in the Pays de la Loire region, a major poultry zone further up France's Atlantic coast.

In just a few weeks, the virus also led to the culling of nearly five million poultry in Vendee and neighbouring departments, Denormandie said after a meeting with farm unions and local authorities.

A total of 975 outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu were found in poultry farms by March 22 since the first outbreak on a farm was discovered on Nov. 26 last year, farm ministry data shows.

Bird flu is often carried by migrating wild birds. The extremely aggressive and highly contagious H5N1 strain has been spreading quickly in Europe in recent months, prompting massive culls in several countries, notably Italy.

In France, poultry are most often culled by euthanasia, using special gas units that ensure animals do not suffer.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • For tormenting woman after sexual assault, Oconto County man gets three years in prison

    "You turned my life into your personal game of predator versus prey,” she said at his sentencing.

  • Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

    The man who was missing for 8 days in the forest in 2021 is now behind bars in connection with the recent death of a Newport man.

  • Fed will raise rates more aggressively if needed, Powell says

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched. In remarks that sent financial markets scrambling to recalibrate for a higher probability of the Fed lifting interest rates by a half-percentage point at one or more of its remaining meetings this year, Powell signaled an urgency to the central bank's inflation challenge that was less visible than just a week ago, when the Fed delivered its first rate hike in three years. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference.

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar Said She And Her "Buffy" Costars Were "Pitted Against Each Other"

    "I think it would have been different if it was today."View Entire Post ›

  • France sees biggest jump in COVID cases since early February

    France saw the biggest jump in new COVID-19 cases since February, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, with 180,777 new infections over 24 hours, and hospital numbers also rose for the third consecutive day. The new cases brought the cumulative number of registered infections to 24.3 million as the resumption of classes following two weeks of school holidays marked a sharp resurgence of the epidemic. The seven-day moving average of new cases rose further to just under 99,000, where it had been from end-December till mid-February, driven by the contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

  • Infections are set to jump but COVID concerns are at an 8-month low

    A new study shows a big shift in American attitudes toward the disease.

  • Fauci says uptick in COVID cases likely following rise in Europe, warns ‘this virus has fooled us before’

    The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will probably cause an uptick in U.S. cases similar to the one currently occurring in Europe, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser.

  • Beijing developed new Omicron vaccines to defend against China’s worst COVID outbreak in two years—but it still has no mRNA shots

    Data from Hong Kong’s government suggests mRNA vaccines are close to twice as effective at preventing death than traditional inactivated vaccines.

  • Shanghai's local COVID cases hit daily record as Jilin outbreak persists

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's financial hub Shanghai on Tuesday reported a fifth consecutive daily record for locally transmitted COVID-19 asymptomatic cases as the highly infectious Omicron variant complicates efforts to stop the virus spreading. Although small compared with the number of infections in many outbreaks overseas, the rise is significant as Shanghai redoubles its efforts to implement China's "dynamic clearance" policy designed to curb each flare-up. Shanghai reported 865 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Monday, official data showed, up from 734 a day earlier.

  • COVID-19 is surging again in Europe thanks to the BA.2 subvariant and is likely to spread to the US soon

    Cases in Europe have been rising again after falling over the holiday period. Experts say this could be a harbinger of things to come in the US.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid

    Psaki, who will no longer travel to Europe with Biden, says she met with him this week but he has since tested negative Jen Psaki said: ‘Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms.’ Photograph: Chris Kleponis/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel to Europe with Joe Biden for meetings in Brussels and Poland this week. In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Psaki said she had met twice with Biden, 79, o

  • A Possible Senate Change To CDC Leadership Has Public Health Experts Worried

    “This is a really bad idea,” one public health expert said. “It just creates an opportunity for people to grandstand.”View Entire Post ›

  • South Dakota officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak at two factory farms

    State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms.

  • Scientists worry virus variant may push up COVID cases in US

    With coronavirus cases rising in parts of Europe and Asia, scientists worry that an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant may soon push cases up in the United States too. The U.S. will likely see an uptick in cases caused by the omicron descendant BA.2 starting in the next few weeks, according to Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute. After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S. Many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces like restaurants and theaters.

  • Michigan reports 1,423 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths over 3 days

    Of 11,896 confirmatory tests reported by the Michigan health department Sunday, 517 yielded positive results for a positivity rate of 4.35%.

  • Hong Kong to lift flight bans, cut quarantine for arrivals

    Hong Kong’s leader Monday said that the city would lift flight bans on countries including Britain and the U.S., as well as reduce quarantine time for travelers arriving in the city as coronavirus infections in its latest outbreak plateau. The city’s chief executive Carrie Lam announced during a press conference Monday that a ban on flights from nine countries — Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the U.S. — would be lifted from April 1. A flight ban on most these countries has been in place since January, as authorities sought to stem the outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant in Hong Kong.

  • Deltacron and Stealth Omicron differences explained as Covid infections in UK surge again

    Two new Covid-19 variants are surging across the globe but what exactly are they? And should we be worried?

  • A third of U.S. COVID now caused by Omicron BA.2 as overall cases fall

    (Reuters) -About one-in-three COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus, according to government data on Tuesday that also showed overall infections still declining from January's record highs. Despite the rise of the extremely contagious sub-variant also seen in other countries, U.S. health experts say a major wave of new infections here appears unlikely. U.S. COVID-19 infections have receded sharply since January, although a resurgence in parts of Asia and Europe have raised concerns that one will follow in the United States given previous patterns during the two years of the pandemic.

  • Wichita County's COVID cases fall; Texas cases plummet 39.1%

    Texas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 19,820 new cases. That's down 39.1% from the previous week's tally.

  • Jergens lotion is recalled for potential bacteria contamination, FDA says

    Some Jergens products have been recalled because of possible bacteria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.