French ports lift ban on Jersey fishermen landing their catch

Last week French fishing vessels blocked the port of St Helier in Jersey over the fishing licenses row - Gary Grimshaw/Balliwick Express

France has lifted a ban on Jersey fishermen landing their catch after the Channel Island granted a two-month delay to the controversial post-Brexit fishing licences.

Last week the Council of La Manche, Normandy, prevented Jersey vessels from landing their catches in Granville, Barneville-Carteret and Dielette.

The fleet was stopped from landing for around five days, fishermen told The Telegraph, with one actively prevented from landing in Carteret on Thursday.

Welcoming the news, the Jersey government said the action was “not compliant” with the terms of the Brexit trade deal – the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

But on Tuesday night, the Normandy Fishing committee threatened to block a Jersey freight vessel, the Normandy Trader, from leaving the port of Granville on Wednesday if it attempted to land.

Didier Leguelinel, from the committee, told The Telegraph "it won't be allowed to leave", suggesting the fishermen intended to take the law into their hands with or without a ban.

Chris Le Masurier, skipper of the Normandy Trader, said that he decided not to land in Granville on Tuesday but instead went to Saint Malo, Brittany.

He told The Telegraph the harbourmaster at Granville said he would not be allowed in. "I just want to carry on and work. I’m tired of all this toing and froing, it’s driving me absolutely potty," he said.

The Jersey government defended its decision to issue new restrictions on fishing licences for French vessels, which caused outcry in Paris and Brussels last week.

A flotilla of 60 French fishing boats blockaded Jersey’s main port of St Helier on Thursday in protest.

The Channel Island government has now offered a two-month extension to these boats to provide further evidence they have a history of fishing in Jersey’s waters.

“As a sign of good faith, Jersey has offered to give recently licensed French vessels until July 1 2021 to provide further evidence of their track record. It has been made clear that any outstanding evidence must be provided during this period,” it said in a statement.

French-speaking government staff have also been redeployed to the Fisheries Department to “ease communication”.

The new conditions on French licences, including limits on days at sea and the type of gear that can be used by small vessels, will not be imposed until July 1, Jersey's minister for the environment announced.

Other conditions will stay in place, it is understood.

The postponement offer, made by Britain on behalf of Jersey, was issued on Saturday and is currently being analysed by Brussels.

A European Commission spokesperson said the “detailed reply” from the UK “touches upon measures which were allegedly present under the Granville Bay Agreement that has been overtaken by the TCA we are carrying out this analysis together with the French administration.”

Mr Leguelinel claimed "the ban may be reinstated" depending on the negotiations between Annick Girardin, the French minister of the sea, and her UK and Jersey counterparts.

Meanwhile, Lord Frost called on the EU to be “pragmatic” over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol after meeting business and community representatives in the country. He warned it would have to change if it was going to last.

“Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long,” he said.

The Brexit minister and former negotiator said the protocol, which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland by introducing a customs border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain, was causing “significant challenges for many”.

He warned the UK would continue to consider “all our options” after Britain infuriated Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods in the protocol, exempting goods from Britain from certain customs checks.

The Telegraph understands that ministers have warned Brussels that the two sides must act to further ease trade disruption before July, when the loyalist "marching season" starts in Northern Ireland.

It is feared that a failure to do so could see a return to the rioting that erupted last month across the province.