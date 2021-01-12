France likely to have to take tougher measures due to virus variants

  • French immunologist Jean-Francois Delfraissy addresses the media in the courtyard of the French Interior Ministry in Paris
  • A closed restaurant in Cannes amid the coronavirus disease outbreak


PARIS (Reuters) - France will likely have to consider more restrictions on people's movements soon to limit the spread of the UK and South African variants of the coronavirus, Jean-François Defraissy, head of the scientific council advising the government on the epidemic said on Tuesday.

"There will probably be -- and these are political decisions -- a certain number of tougher measures to take," Defraissy told TF1 television.

The government is currently pondering whether to impose a third national lockdown or extend a 6 p.m curfew now imposed in some areas to the whole of France.

Delfraissy declined to say which measures he was backing.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

