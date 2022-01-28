French Economy Gives Macron a Boost Ahead of Election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Horobin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Bloomberg Television
    Financial and business cable news channel

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

France’s economy grew more than anticipated at the end of last year, overcoming supply shortages and Covid-related disruptions to give President Emmanuel Macron a lift ahead of April’s election.

Rising consumer spending and investment in the euro area’s second-largest economy powered a 0.7% increase in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter. That was above the 0.5% expansion expected by economists and brought growth for the whole of 2021 to 7%.

The resilience of France’s recovery -- a contrast with Germany, which may be heading toward its second recession of the pandemic -- is a key asset for Macron as he seeks to rekindle the support of voters who backed him and his reform agenda five years ago.

Recording an expansion at the end of 2021 bodes well for this year, amid signs that supply bottlenecks are fading. Renault SA’s chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told Bloomberg Television this week that the carmaker expects a semiconductor shortage that has roiled the auto industry to ease in the second half of 2022.

With less than three months until the election, the 44-year-old French president is facing difficulties on other fronts including protests against his vaccination strategy and school strikes over his management of a recent swell in coronavirus cases. Macron’s main contenders are seeking to steer the debate to security and immigration.

The economy is a more straightforward battleground for Macron. France’s recent performance compares favorably to those of its European peers with activity returning sooner to pre-crisis levels and holding up as the government refrained from reinstating tough restrictions.

“7% growth is spectacular and behind it there are jobs, factories, businesses,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on France 2 television. “We have made the right economic choices and everything that for decades seemed impossible is almost within reach if we continue in the same direction.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The pace of France’s economic recovery slowed markedly in 4Q in the face of the pandemic. However, underlying growth remains robust, and hospitality and travel-related services should help drive growth as the omicron wave passes.”

--Maeva Cousin, senior euro-area economist. For full REACT, click here

In Germany, where some regions imposed partial lockdowns at the end of 2021, the economy contracted in the final quarter. Detailed figures are due later Friday.

France’s labor market is also recovering robustly after a jump in unemployment triggered by stringent lockdowns in 2020. Data earlier this week showed the number of job-seekers has dropped to the lowest level in almost a decade, with a particularly sharp decline among young people.

Still, Macron and the French economy are facing near-term headwinds from a surge in energy prices and a broadening acceleration of inflation. So far, his government has mitigated the worst of the impact with price-caps and handouts for households. But at a cost of around 15.5 billion euros ($17.4 billion), the IMF warned earlier this week that those measures are onerous for public finances, poorly targeted and must be temporary.

Consumer and business confidence have held up, for now. While the GDP data on Friday showed household spending growth slowing in the fourth quarter, that followed a surge in the third. French business investment, which has been particularly strong through the pandemic, accelerated.

In all, France’s economic output was 0.9% above its pre-crisis level at the end of last year.

(Update with comments from French finance minister in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Weibo warns users about posting Winter Olympics content

    Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, sent out messages to its users on Friday warning them against posting any content from the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics that belonged to broadcast rights holders or risk being blocked. The platform, which has over 570 million monthly active users, posted a notice on its official account and sent direct messages to its users, irrespective of whether they had posted any Olympics content in the past. In the notice, it said that China's state broadcaster CCTV owned the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Feb. 4-20 Games in mainland China, including Macau, and that any content that was reposted without CCTV's consent would infringe its rights.

  • Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure

    Rwanda said Friday it will reopen its land border with Uganda next week after a three-year closure, a major breakthrough in efforts to repair ties between the neighbours.

  • Companies are showering shipping workers with perks to try to get around the labor shortage

    Workers at Wan Hai, a Taiwanese shipping line, got annual bonuses equivalent to a full year’s wages, plus an additional $36,079.

  • Electrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux said on Friday it expected demand this year to be above pre-pandemic levels, but that global supply chain issues would linger, after it posted a drop in fourth-quarter profits. Electrolux, a rival to Whirlpool, had previously warned that global supply chain constraints would be challenging in the fourth quarter and into this year. Operating profit fell to 882 million Swedish crowns ($94.1 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, including costs of 727 million relating to arbitration in a U.S. tariff case.

  • Ukrainian schools grapple with hoax bomb alerts amid Russia tension

    KYIV (Reuters) - "How much explosives do you think can fit in this one?" asked a Ukrainian bomb disposal expert, holding up a blue-and-yellow owl mascot in front of astonished pupils attending emergency drills at their school in Kyiv on Thursday. Law enforcers organised the training after a series of hoax bomb alerts this year forced the evacuation of schools in the capital Kyiv, and other cities, including Kharkiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia. Kyiv blames them on Russia already waging a hybrid war against its former Soviet satellite, while also threatening full-blown invasion by amassing more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

  • Iconic Caesars Las Vegas Strip Hotel Getting a New Identity

    The Las Vegas Strip has been ever-changing. In fact, in December it became public that MGM Resorts International had sold The Mirage -- a Strip hotel that was built in 1989 -- to Hard Rock International for $1 billion. The new owner intends to knock down the still new(ish) property and replace it with a guitar hotel like the one it currently operates in Florida.

  • Meme stock hangover: a year after GameStop, traders face gloomier markets

    The mood has shifted dramatically a year since a spectacular rally in shares of GameStop captivated Wall Street, launching a mania for so-called meme stocks and putting the spotlight on retail investors as a force to be reckoned with in markets. GameStop shares have tumbled from their peak, though they are far above levels touched before the meme stock craze. Other stocks popular with retail investors, including AMC Entertainment Holdings, have followed a similar path.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her

    One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

  • Judge Won’t Budge as Voting Machine Report Fuels Conspiracies

    Andrew Burton/GettyU.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg has boxed herself into a dilemma.She has kept a report on a theoretical voting machine flaw—authored by a respected computer researcher—secret since last summer, citing concerns that releasing the report would fuel conspiracy theories about voting machines and the 2020 U.S. presidential election.But her attempts at preventing conspiracy theories has fueled those theories anyway. And now, she has Georgia's top elections official, Brad Raffensbe

  • Civil Wars Expert: U.S. Capitol Riot Made 1 Chilling Thing ‘Impossible To Deny’

    University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.

  • Fox News' Tomi Lahren told officers at a policing conference that prominent police killings could have been avoided if people 'would just comply'

    A Washington Post investigation found that Lahren's comments were consistent with those made by several other prominent police conference speakers.

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • A Hard-Right Republican And A Progressive Debated. It Went As Well As You'd Expect.

    Josh Mandel and Morgan Harper, running for Senate from opposite ends of the political spectrum, debated in Columbus. A moment for consensus it was not.

  • Rep. Thomas Massie says state legislatures, not voters, should pick U.S. senators

    Thomas Massie tweeted that the 16th and 17th amendments were "egregious mistakes."

  • Palin suit may give Trump revenge on the press | Bill Cotterell

    It would be bitter irony if Trump, who has said so many false and hurtful things with actual malice, gets revenge on the media by seeing his Supreme Court appointees knock down a pillar of press freedoms.

  • New Poll Figures Out Who Likes Sinema. It’s Republicans

    REUTERSSen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has become a magnet for political criticism—and a new survey of her favorability in Arizona shows just how much her own state is turning on her.A survey of 1,469 likely voters in Arizona, conducted by the liberal polling shop Data For Progress and shared exclusively with The Daily Beast, found 31 percent of respondents with a “very unfavorable” opinion of Sinema, while 21 percent had a “somewhat unfavorable” opinion of the senator. The survey was conducted from

  • Sen. Ron Johnson says it's not 'society's responsibility' to care for 'other people's children' while arguing against child-care subsidies for working parents

    "People decide to have families and become parents, that's something they need to consider when they make that choice," the Wisconsin senator said.

  • Mexicans chafe over struggling economy and surging inflation

    Miguel Alejo does not know how inflation is measured or what makes a recession. "The economy has really gone down," he added, describing December sales as "dead" and well below pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the national statistics agency is due to publish a preliminary estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

  • Voting machine company won't comply with Wisconsin subpoena

    A Nebraska-based voting machine company told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information. Attorneys for Election Systems & Software told former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in a letter dated Jan. 21 that it would not comply, calling the subpoenas issued last month a “quintessential fishing expedition.” Gableman has subpoenaed the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities, the state's top elections official, an immigrant rights group, ES&S and Dominion Voting Systems as part of his ongoing probe ordered after President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Donald Trump in the battleground state.