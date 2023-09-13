France’s Macron Set to to Meet UK Labour Leader Starmer

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron will meet with UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Sept. 19 , the French President’s office said.

Macron informed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the planned meeting, an official in Macron’s office said. Starmer is bidding to capitalize on waning support for Sunak’s Conservative Party, which is trailing Labour by around 20 points in polls.

Earlier this year, Sunak and Macron signed a deal to curb cross-Channel immigration via small boats, a sign that the two former investment bankers are seeking to turn the page on years of Anglo-French acrimony fueled in part by Brexit.

