France’s Macron Set to to Meet UK Labour Leader Starmer
(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron will meet with UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Sept. 19 , the French President’s office said.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Sows Fresh Confusion About Apple With Security Remarks
Luxury Cruise Ship Full of Australians Stuck in Greenland Arctic
iPhone Pro’s Titanium Finish Stands Out in First Look at Device
Fed-Obsessed Traders Take CPI Numbers in Stride: Markets Wrap
Macron informed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the planned meeting, an official in Macron’s office said. Starmer is bidding to capitalize on waning support for Sunak’s Conservative Party, which is trailing Labour by around 20 points in polls.
Earlier this year, Sunak and Macron signed a deal to curb cross-Channel immigration via small boats, a sign that the two former investment bankers are seeking to turn the page on years of Anglo-French acrimony fueled in part by Brexit.
Read More: Sunak Seals Migration Deal With Macron to Move Past Acrimony (2)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
ADHD Drug Shortages Worsen as Makers Say Production Is Maxed Out
James Dolan’s $2.3 Billion Sphere Is Raising Eyebrows—in a Good Way
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.