72

France may be the next country to send its tanks to Ukraine, but officials worry they could be 'a poisoned chalice'

Michael Peck
·4 min read
French army Leclerc tank
A Leclerc tank at a training area in Sissonne, France in November 2012.FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images

  • Western countries have committed to provide dozens of tanks to Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • France is also considering sending its Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

  • Some French officials are worried that their tanks would create new logistical problems for Kyiv.

With several Western nations already pledging tanks for Ukraine, speculation is mounting that France may send its Leclerc main battle tanks.

But French defense officials question how useful the Leclerc would be, as Ukrainians already face the challenge of incorporating multiple Western tanks, including the US's M1 Abrams, Britain's Challenger 2, and Germany's Leopard 2.

These designs are more complex than the Soviet- and Russian-designed tanks that Ukraine had before the war, thus requiring Ukrainian crews to learn new equipment, tactics, and maintenance. Those concerns appear to trump previous worries that supplying tanks to Ukraine could inflame disputes within NATO or provoke Russian retaliation.

"There's no political objection," a French defense official told news service Agence France-Presse this week. "We are just wondering whether the Leclerc would be a poisoned chalice. The aim is to be useful and effective."

French Leclerc tank Champs-Elysees in Paris during Bastille Day
A Leclerc tank on the Champs-Elysees during the Bastille Day parade on July 14, 2018.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine would beg to differ. Desperate for any tanks they can get, Ukrainian troops would gladly take the Leclerc, one of the more advanced tanks in the world.

Designed for speed and firepower, the Leclerc can use its French-designed 120 mm smoothbore cannon and advanced sensors to engage targets while on the move. The latest version of the Leclerc can reach a speed of 50 mph and destroy a target as far as 2.5 miles away, the commander of a French tank regiment told Le Monde.

As with other French weapons through the years, the Leclerc is a little different than its foreign counterparts.

Weighing in at around 57 tons, it is smaller and lighter than the 80-ton M1A3 Abrams, the 64-ton Challenger 2, and the 62-ton Leopard 2. It is probably less well armored than a late-model Abrams or Challenger 2, though it does mount Explosive Reactive Armor charges to deflect anti-tank rounds.

Also unusual is that the Leclerc only has a three-person crew rather than the four typical in Western tanks. (Russia tanks such as the T-72 and T-90 have a crew of three.) The Leclerc, as well as Russian tanks, use an autoloader to feed shells into the cannon.

While this allows the vehicle to be smaller, the autoloader is more vulnerable to malfunction. It also means one less crewman to stand watch and perform maintenance, which leads to more work for the three-person crew.

French Leclerc tank Hohenfels Germany
A French Leclerc tank during an exercise in Germany in November 2019.US Army/Pfc. Michael Ybarra

Assessing the performance of the Leclerc is somewhat difficult given the tank's limited combat record. It first entered French service in 1991, when it was considered the most expensive tank in the world, which may have hampered its export prospects.

Other than France, only the United Arab Emirates purchased the Leclerc (some of which it later donated to Jordan). The UAE operates 258 vehicles, some of which saw combat when it intervened in Yemen's civil war. Some claim it performed better than the M1 Abrams tanks that Saudi Arabia has used in that conflict.

Some 862 Leclercs were built before production ceased in 2008: France operates 222, and 50 of those were recently slated for upgrade to the XLR version.

The Leclerc's lighter weight may make it more maneuverable than the other Western tanks headed to Ukraine. On the other hand, yet another tank model means the Ukrainian army will have to deal with yet another set of tactical and logistical changes.

If France only sends a small number of tanks — just as Britain is only sending 14 Challenger 2s — then it would require a lot of overhead for a relatively small combat capability.

French Leclerc tank Kosovo Yugoslavia
French troops and Leclerc tanks in Mitrovica, in what is now Kosovo, in June 1999.Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Also significant is that unlike the Abrams and Leopard 2, there are only three nations that operate the Leclerc. Should problems arise with French deliveries, Ukraine would have difficulty finding other sources of vehicles and spare parts.

Nonetheless, the Leclerc would be a formidable — and probably superior — opponent of Russian tanks such as the T-72 and T-90. At the least, France would be giving Ukraine a real tank.

The AMX-10RC, which France recently pledged to Ukraine, has been called a "light tank." In reality, it's an armored car with a big cannon but light armor, and it isn't designed for slugging it out with enemy tanks.

France has also sent Caesar self-propelled 155 mm howitzers, as well as Crotale mobile anti-aircraft missiles. Ukraine may also receive the more advanced French-Italian SAMP-T/Mamba air-defense system. But other than Rafale jet fighters, the most powerful weapon — symbolically and militarily — that France could provide would be Leclerc tanks.

Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy magazine, and other publications. He holds a master's in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The issues facing U.S., German tanks in Ukraine

    STORY: The announcement that the U.S. and Germany will begin donating dozens of their main battle tanks to Ukraine's war effort, after weeks of diplomatic debate and speculation, is being heralded as a game changer by Kyiv.Germany says its overall goal is to send two tank battalions, which are typically comprised of three or four smaller units called companies, each with about 14 tanks apiece. The U.S. on Wednesday said it would send 31 of its most advanced battle tanks, the M1 Abrams. "Getting those vehicles will improve their ability to take ground. But, but I would be a little cautious about assuming that with them they will conquer the world."Stephen Biddle, adjunct senior fellow for defense policy at the Center for Foreign Relations, and professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University:“M-1 Abrams is widely regarded as the single best main battle tank in the world today. It's been around for a long time, but it's been upgraded repeatedly over the years, and it has performed in combat against Soviet and Russian made tanks very effectively. There's every reason to believe that it is a dramatically superior vehicle to the one the Russians are now fielding and to the ones that the Ukrainians are now fielding.”While Kyiv has praised the decision, Biddle doesn't expect the latest promised weapons to change the tide of the war. “The numbers that the Americans are talking about are not going to be militarily significant in and of themselves. All right. A couple of dozen tanks are not going to reverse the battlefield outcome in Ukraine. Hundreds are going to be needed. Now, the Leopard twos can be provided in those kinds of numbers, in part because lots of different European countries operate them.”The Leopard 2s are what Germany plans to supply to Ukraine.However, Biddle says the U.S. held back providing Ukraine with the M1 Abrams, initially out of the concern the Ukrainians wouldn't be able to handle the tank's complex logistical needs. There's also another catch: the Biden administration says the Abrams is meant for Ukraine’s long-term defense, and it will take months, not weeks, to arrive. That means they likely won’t be part of any expected spring offensives to break the deadlock in eastern Ukraine – where German intelligence believes Kyiv’s forces are taking casualties in the triple digits every day.

  • Brett Kavanaugh praises newcomer Ketanji Brown Jackson as a 'thoroughly prepared' justice who's 'off to a great start'

    Kavanaugh, who sits next to Jackson on the bench, said she "hit the ground running" and fits in well with the group.

  • ‘Don’t just sit there, do something.’ The stock market is telling you to make some hard decisions with your money now.

    After months of talking to and reading the words of investment experts trying to find the right way to describe and forecast the U.S. economy and stock market for 2023, I’m not going to go out on a limb and say this time is different, but I am coming close: this time feels different. As I hear and read experts reaching back for market and economy parallels from the past, my experience over the past several decades has shown that every downturn, recession or crash ultimately proved to be a buying opportunity. Tell me the Federal Reserve will stick the landing, or that recession isn’t coming, and I’ll try to stifle a snort.

  • Packard Auto Plant Is the Largest Abandoned Factory in the World. It's Finally Coming Down

    The gigantic Packard Auto Plant has been a 3,500,000-square-foot cancer in the heart of Detroit’s Eastside since the brand shuttered the facility in 1956 — two years before the brand would also disappear. After decades of neglect, the looming ruin is finally coming down.

  • Ukraine unveils its new howitzer

    Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov unveiled Ukraine’s new, domestically-produced Bohdana 155mm self-propelled howitzer, which has already been tested in battle.

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces New Law To Prosecute White Supremacists: Here's What It Would Mean

    Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has introduced a new law in the House of Representatives to tackle racist violence and white supremacist conspiracies.

  • French foreign minister visits Ukraine's Odesa

    STORY: Colonna met her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss humanitarian and military aid. The discussion is likely to have included the question of whether France is ready to supply Leclerc main battle tanks after the United States and Germany committed to send tanks, opening the door for other allies to do so.France has so far agreed to send AMX-10 RCs armoured combat vehicles, but stopped short of committing to sending the Leclercs. Paris argues that, unlike the German Leopards, which are omnipresent across Europe with as many as 2,000 available, there are only about 200 Leclercs. They are also no longer produced."(We) announced, at the very beginning of the month of January, that France would deliver AMX-10 tanks," Colonna said in a news conference after their talks.The visit aims to send a message to Moscow amid Western fears that Russia, almost a year after invading Ukraine, may still want to launch an attack on the city to deprive Ukraine of its key maritime outlet for grain products.

  • With Pierogies and Artillery Shells, Scranton Fights Back in Ukraine

    SCRANTON, Pa. — On a Saturday night in a small cinder-block-walled kitchen attached to St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, young and old hands alike turned red from grating beets for Father Myron’s borscht. Many of those same hands had formed pierogies and stuffed cabbage for hours the day before, and chopped and shredded pounds of potatoes, celery, onions and carrots — only to return early the next morning to bundle it all into meal kits the church sells for $25 each. The volunteers were

  • Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show

    Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail.

  • Biden blasts Republicans over debt-limit standoff: ‘They’re actually threatening to have us default’

    President Joe Biden on Thursday attacks some Republican lawmakers for their stances in the debt-limit standoff.

  • This "Million Dollar Company" Told Employees No Call-Offs Will Be Accepted, And People Are Rightfully Dragging Them

    "If I saw this, I would walk out and never be seen there again."

  • Mandy Moore shows exactly how hard it can be juggling two under two on Instagram

    Anyone with a toddler and a baby knows exactly how she's feeling!

  • Chipotle to hire 15,000 workers ahead of 'burrito season'

    Chipotle (CMG) is out with a new campaign to hire 15,000 full-time and part-time employees ahead of its busiest time of the year, the months of March to May, or what it calls "burrito season."

  • Tanks in Ukraine: How Abrams and Leopard Tanks Compare to Russia's T-72s

    As the U.S. and its allies start sending Abrams, Leopards and other tanks to help Ukraine, those vehicles are set to change the dynamics of the war along the front lines. WSJ examines how the tanks that Ukraine will receive from the West compare with Russia’s vehicles. Illustration: Adam Adada

  • Why 'Cheers' favorite John Ratzenberger makes a rare TV appearance in 'Poker Face'

    Rian Johnson calls Ratzenberger an "absolute legend" and teases future "Cheers" cameos.

  • Southwest Airlines lost $800 million due to holiday travel meltdown

    Southwest Airlines reported a loss for the fourth quarter, as the company took an $800 million pretax hit to earnings due to the computer system failure that led to the airline’s holiday travel meltdown.

  • Bristol Palin shares she underwent ninth breast reconstruction surgery to fix 'botched' reduction

    The former "Teen Mom" star is getting candid about the botched breast reduction she had at 19.

  • Why San Diego's waves turned bright pink

    San Diego's usually blue waves recently turned a bright fuchsia, and scientists are explaining why.

  • Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests

    The State of Emergency will stay in effect until Feb. 9.

  • Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after police welfare check: 'Things went a little too far'

    "I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," says Spears.