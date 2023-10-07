France’s MI6 clamps down on ex-spies over tell-all books ‘compromising official secrets’

Jean-François Lhullier, was arrested last week over concerns about his recent book L’Homme de Tripoli (The Man from Tripoli) - YouTube

Ex-spies from France’s answer to MI6 have been arrested after publishing tell-all memoirs officials fear could endanger operations and the lives of sources on the ground.

Last week, Jean-François Lhullier, 70, a senior ex-agent who retired in 2014 after 40 years serving in the Direction Générale de la Sécurité Extérieure (DGSE) was arrested and quizzed on suspicion of “compromising official secrets” in his recent book L’Homme de Tripoli (The Man from Tripoli), which he wrote without authorisation from his ex-employers.

In the book, lieutenant-colonel Lhuillier recounts his role as chief spy in the Libyan capital from 2009 to 2012, including the moment its longstanding strongman, Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and then killed.

Mr Lhullier’s wife and children only recently found out that he was a spy for “La Boîte” (The Firm) as the DGSE is known and he said he wrote the book as a “debt of truth” to his grandchildren.

However, the DGSE was not amused and he may now face charges.

The agency was even more concerned by the memoirs of another ex-agent who was charged last month with breaching official secrets in Espion, 44 ans à la DGSE (Spy, 44 years in the DGSE), which he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Volange.

It took particular umbrage at the ex-secret agent’s account of hunting down a veteran French jihadist called Peter Cherif, suspected of playing a role in preparing the Charlie Hebdo killings in Paris in 2015.

According to Le Canard Enchaîné, the satirical weekly, the DGSE was unhappy about the level of detail he gave on how the service managed to catch Cherif in 2018.

The agency had filed a legal complaint, evaluating the threat it posed to “human sources” as 5 out of 5.

The author has been banned from contacting his ex-colleague Mr Lhullier.

“The DGSE has made it clear it wants to end this habit that almost all ex-spies have of recounting their past activity to supplement their income,” Mr Volange’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ludot, told AFP.

‘DGSE’s way of functioning is not satisfactory’

The legal cases come amid a succession of setbacks suffered by French intelligence services of late.

In August, President Macron personally reprimanded French intelligence chief Bernard Émié, for failing to predict the coup in Niger.

“Niger after Mali, that’s a lot,” he reportedly fulminated. “We can see that the DGSE’s way of functioning is not satisfactory. When you don’t see anything coming, there’s a problem.”

